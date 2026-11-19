For her first basketball game since the New York Knicks won the 2026 NBA Finals, Jenner reclaimed her courtside seat at California's Crypto.com Arena. While the Utah Jazz defeated the Lakers, the Khy founder looked every bit a winner in the new Zip Up Sculpted Leather Jacket from her fashion brand, Khy. The fitted "like a glove" design, released with last month's After Dark collection, features a collarless neckline, skintight sleeves, and soft, stretchy leather. According to the three-year-old label, the $850 jacket sold out within days of the launch, but now it's back—and available for pre-order.
KHY
Zip Up Sculpted Leather Jacket
Picking up where her wardrobe left off last NBA season, she recycled straight-leg jeans, her go-to for basketball games. She's also a big fan of sporting open-toe shoes on the sidelines. (See: her heeled flip-flops at previous matches.) This time, Jenner slipped on strappy snakeskin stilettos.
Meanwhile, Chalamet kept it casual in a camouflage track jacket from Adidas, black leather bottoms, and bulky lace-up boots.
When it comes to celebrity founders, Jenner is as committed as it gets. Whether she's on vacation, out with Chalamet, or posing for a campaign photoshoot, she is constantly showing off—and selling out—her brand's newest drops. That said, if you've been waiting for a restock of her leather jacket, I would suggest shopping it sooner rather than later. But once other fans eventually snatch every size, shop the similar styles (and jeans) below.
Shop Leather Jackets and Jeans Inspired by Kylie Jenner
AllSaints
Sadler Leather Jacket
Generation Love
Lindy Cropped Faux Leather Jacket
LAMARQUE
Linette | Leather Jacket
Cinq à Sept
Dorinda Faux-Leather Ponte Jacket
Michael Kors
Leather Jacket
J.Crew
Jesse Relaxed Straight Jean
Levi Strauss & Co.
501® '90s Women's Jeans
Banana Republic
Mid-Rise 90s Classic Relaxed Jean
Free People
We the Free Luna Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Savannah Cigarette Jeans
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.