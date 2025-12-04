Kim Kardashian is the Santa Claus of the fashion industry—working around the clock to bring SKIMS to fashion girls around the world. Unlike Santa, however, the SKIMS sleigh is always ready to deliver. Two months after NikeSKIMS launched, the founder reunited with The North Face for a second aprés-ski style collaboration, designed to "continue pushing the boundaries" of winterwear.

On December 4, the loungewear and intimates label announced the sequel to its first The North Face's drop, almost exactly a year after the first North Face x SKIMS pieces dropped. In 2024, the initial 14-item collection spanning neutral puffer coats, snow pants, and beanies sold out in five minutes. Soon after it went live, fans flooded SKIMS's Instagram comment section with a plea: "Kim, restock it, please." Cut to the present: The new collection driven by current winter trends will hit SKIMS shelves on December 9.

According to a press release, "new and returning silhouettes" will guide the coat-centric drop, which hopes to deliver "comfort, style, and functionality across outerwear, contouring base layers, and versatile separates."

Feast your eyes on The North Face x SKIMS part two. (Image credit: SKIMS x The North Face)

Once again, puffers are the collab's pièce de résistance, except in four new colorways. Instead of last year's skintone shades, The North Face x SKIMS 2.0 introduced Bone, Kyanite, Gunmetal, Phoenix, and Onyx (ivory, cool-toned blue, gray, navy blue, and black) against the campaign's Chilean mountainside backdrop.

Piggybacking off the first puffer's success, the brands maximized its silhouette by blending it with the scarf coat trend. Perhaps Kardashian was inspired by her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, one of the hybrid's buzziest pioneers.

Enjoy a sneak peek at The North Face x SKIMS scarf coat. (Image credit: SKIMS x The North Face)

Each puffed-up scarf is sold separately, meaning you can mix and match with ease. You can even pair the pillow-style accessory with a coordinating, elongated wrap coat—one of the second collaboration's new additions. Last year's line only offered cropped jackets. But now, a hooded, calf-grazing puffer joins the mix, while a complementary belt grounds it in classic SKIMS shapewear codes.

It's only a matter of time before a Kardashian-Jenner gives the long puffer a go. (Image credit: SKIMS x The North Face)

It wouldn't be a proper SKIMS collaboration without body-hugging shapewear. They're not just any undergarments, but "crafted to contour, move, and perform" in "cold-weather conditions." Full-length ski suits return for SKIMS's second The North Face collection, this time with subtle, corset-inspired detailing along the long-sleeve, mock-neck bodice. Pair your zip-up pick with puffer gloves, slip-on mules, or ankle boots (three fan-favorites from the Dec. 2024 drop).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even little ones can partake in aprés-ski style this time around. For the first time, The North Face x SKIMS will offer kids' coats, hats, footwear, and even helmets, ranging from sizes 0-24 Months and 2T-7T. Expect to see every Kardashian Kid modeling them in the coming days. Adult pieces will be available in sizes XXS-3X, just like last year's line. Prices will start at $55 and reach at $800—a slight decline from last year's $1,200 peak.

This time, SKIMS x The North Face comes in toddler sizes. (Image credit: SKIMS)

While you're at it, stock your coat closet with a The North Face x SKIMS ski suit. (Image credit: SKIMS x The North Face)

The North Face is SKIMS's fourth major collaborator of 2025, following NikeSKIMS, Roberto Cavalli, the NBA and WNBA, and Cactus Plant Flea Market.

The same goes for The North Face. This year, the outdoor clothing and gear company brought their "on-mountain expertise" to Cecilie Bahnsen in late October, Aimé Leon Dore in August, and even Gucci in September. (The latter duo has teamed up on Italian Alps-inspired selects three times since 2021.)

Now, Christmas came early for everyone manifesting a restock this time last year. But it's still limited-edition, meaning once it sells out, it's gone. Set an alarm (or two) for bright and early on Dec. 9, to avoid getting déjà vu in SKIMS's comment section.