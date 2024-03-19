Emily Ratajkowski is a relatively new divorcée, and she's thoroughly enjoying her single era. Almost two years after officially splitting from her former husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, it appears as though the supermodel is commemorating her breakup by way of diamonds.
On Tuesday, March 19, the "High Low" podcast host posed under her bed sheets in an Instagram post, while flashing a shimmering set of "divorce rings." In her caption, EmRata revealed that her two new rings are courtesy of the New York-based jewelry label Alison Lou—however, they aren't entirely "new."
With the help of the brand's designer and creative director, Alison Chemla, Ratajkowski split her original ring from Bear-McClard in two, creating one pear-shaped diamond sparkler and another princess-cut diamond piece. All elements of her "divorce rings"—including the stones and 18-karat yellow gold settings—were sourced from her engagement ring.
"We made the original two-stone engagement ring that set the trend…Here we go again @emrata Divorce Rings™️," Chemla wrote under the brand's recent update.
According to Ratajkowski, her now ex-husband custom-designed the original engagement ring. In 2018, she told Vogue that the duo went through about "50 sketches" for the process of creating her one-of-a-kind sparkler.
Ratajkowski's rings seem to celebrate a new stage in her life, one that involves an optimistic outlook regarding her marital status. "Personally, I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30," she said in a TikTok video that the model posted in September 2023.
"I don't think there is anything better than being in your 30s, still being hot, having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life, and after [trying] that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be…you've still have your whole life ahead of you," she added in her TikTok video. "To all those people who are feeling stressed about being divorced, it's good—congratulations."
In that case, a very warm congratulations to EmRata.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
