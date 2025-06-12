After months of wondering, "Is she, isn't she?," Dua Lipa has finally confirmed she's engaged. That's right, the diamond band she's teased on Instagram since December is, in fact, an engagement ring from her fiancé, Callum Turner.

“Yeah, we’re engaged,” she told British Vogue in her cover interview, which dropped on June 12. "It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling."

According to Lipa, Turner custom-made the diamond ring for her, with guidance from her close friends and sister, Rina. "It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," the newly-engaged star shared.

She's a longtime brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., but at press time, it's unclear which designer Turner worked with. There's also debate over its exact weight and size. Laura Suttie, Senior Gemologist and Ring Expert at Queensmith identifies the ring as a "2-carat round diamond paired with an approximately 5mm 18k yellow gold band." Meanwhile, Laura Taylor, engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, appraised it at somewhere between 3- and 4-carats. Regardless of the exact stats, the unconventional style felt so on-brand for her.

Dua Lipa's engagement ring makes its red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you keep tabs on Lipa's various IG dumps, you know her (no-longer-rumored) engagement ring perfectly aligns with the rest of her jewelry. She's a devoted gold girl, after all. Whether she's on-stage or on vacation, Lipa hardly goes anywhere without oversized bracelets, a signature necklace stack, and mismatched rings, usually from Tiffany & Co.

With that said, Suttie believes her newest addition could inspire a wave of chunky engagement rings. "Thicker bands are a bit of a flex—they’re often chosen to support larger diamonds or gemstones while maintaining the ring’s structural integrity," Suttie said in a statement. "If lab-grown, it could be valued at approximately $6,000, while a natural diamond would bring the value closer to $47,000."

Dua Lipa attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco with her engagement ring in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipa's verification via Vogue comes seven months after she first sported the rock on that finger. In true Lipa form, the custom design made its IG debut in a Christmas Eve photo dump. Alongside Moon Boots, a leather bomber jacket, and reindeer antlers, eagle-eye fans spotted the bold band. To be fair, at 2-carats, it would be harder not to pinpoint it.

Since then, the ring has been her most consistent co-star on IG. On May 5, it also joined her at the 2025 Met Gala. The bride-to-be went full gothic glam in a custom black Chanel gown. As she ascended the iconic staircase, all eyes went to her engagement ring, which she layered overtop bedazzled mesh opera gloves. Then, on May 27, she went full bridal mode in a white wedding-ready dress from Jacquemus, with her ring front-and-center. All this to say? She's embracing this new era to the fullest.

Eagle eye fans spotted Dua Lipa's engagement ring atop her mesh gloves at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the actual nuptials, it seems Lipa and Turner have taken a page out of Zendaya and Tom Holland's book of pre-wedding press. "I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” she told British Vogue. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Now that her secret's out, it's only a matter of time before she wears white again. Who knows? Maybe she'll team up with Chanel for her wedding wardrobe à la Sofia Richie Grainge. It wouldn't be out of the question for the brand ambassador.