Dua Lipa's Engagement Ring Has a Romantic Backstory—and an Impressive Valuation
She took a page out of Zendaya's pre-wedding press.
After months of wondering, "Is she, isn't she?," Dua Lipa has finally confirmed she's engaged. That's right, the diamond band she's teased on Instagram since December is, in fact, an engagement ring from her fiancé, Callum Turner.
“Yeah, we’re engaged,” she told British Vogue in her cover interview, which dropped on June 12. "It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling."
According to Lipa, Turner custom-made the diamond ring for her, with guidance from her close friends and sister, Rina. "It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," the newly-engaged star shared.
She's a longtime brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., but at press time, it's unclear which designer Turner worked with. There's also debate over its exact weight and size. Laura Suttie, Senior Gemologist and Ring Expert at Queensmith identifies the ring as a "2-carat round diamond paired with an approximately 5mm 18k yellow gold band." Meanwhile, Laura Taylor, engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, appraised it at somewhere between 3- and 4-carats. Regardless of the exact stats, the unconventional style felt so on-brand for her.
If you keep tabs on Lipa's various IG dumps, you know her (no-longer-rumored) engagement ring perfectly aligns with the rest of her jewelry. She's a devoted gold girl, after all. Whether she's on-stage or on vacation, Lipa hardly goes anywhere without oversized bracelets, a signature necklace stack, and mismatched rings, usually from Tiffany & Co.
With that said, Suttie believes her newest addition could inspire a wave of chunky engagement rings. "Thicker bands are a bit of a flex—they’re often chosen to support larger diamonds or gemstones while maintaining the ring’s structural integrity," Suttie said in a statement. "If lab-grown, it could be valued at approximately $6,000, while a natural diamond would bring the value closer to $47,000."
Lipa's verification via Vogue comes seven months after she first sported the rock on that finger. In true Lipa form, the custom design made its IG debut in a Christmas Eve photo dump. Alongside Moon Boots, a leather bomber jacket, and reindeer antlers, eagle-eye fans spotted the bold band. To be fair, at 2-carats, it would be harder not to pinpoint it.
Since then, the ring has been her most consistent co-star on IG. On May 5, it also joined her at the 2025 Met Gala. The bride-to-be went full gothic glam in a custom black Chanel gown. As she ascended the iconic staircase, all eyes went to her engagement ring, which she layered overtop bedazzled mesh opera gloves. Then, on May 27, she went full bridal mode in a white wedding-ready dress from Jacquemus, with her ring front-and-center. All this to say? She's embracing this new era to the fullest.
As for the actual nuptials, it seems Lipa and Turner have taken a page out of Zendaya and Tom Holland's book of pre-wedding press. "I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” she told British Vogue. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”
Now that her secret's out, it's only a matter of time before she wears white again. Who knows? Maybe she'll team up with Chanel for her wedding wardrobe à la Sofia Richie Grainge. It wouldn't be out of the question for the brand ambassador.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
