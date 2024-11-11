Emma Chamberlain Fronts Stylist Jared Ellner's First Campaign Nude, With Nothing But It-Bags

They're literally all she wants to wear.

Emma Chamberlain poses nude with a ribbon in her hair with several ribbon colored Jared Ellner bags in front of her
(Image credit: Marcus Cooper)
Halie LeSavage
The debut It-bags from stylist Jared Ellner's self-titled fashion line are so good, they're all Emma Chamberlain wears in the campaign.

Jared Ellner launched his namesake brand on Monday, Nov. 11, with a tight edit of bags, corsets, and skirts hand-woven in Los Angeles from upcycled ribbon. Only the East-West bags, in girly shades of butter yellow, blush pink, and pale blue, join Chamberlain in the label's first images. The bare styling says it all: These romantic purses should be the only ones you need.

Emma Chamberlain carries a yellow east west bag from stylist Jared Ellner's brand while wearing nothing but sandals and a headband

Emma Chamberlain poses in nothing but a Jared Ellner bag and sandals for the debut campaign.

(Image credit: Marcus Cooper)

Ribbon Bag in Floral Black
Jared Ellner Ribbon Bag in Floral Black

Ribbon Bag in Floral Yellow
Jared Ellner Ribbon Bag in Floral Yellow

Ellner's star in the fashion world rose from styling a new generation of cool-girls: First Emma Chamberlain for everything from Paris Fashion Week to the cover of Marie Claire, then Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella and her Short 'N Sweet Tour.

While he has an obvious gift for helping A-list clients dress their best, the Parsons School of Design graduate always hoped to create his own pieces one day. Ellner began working on his eventual collection, heavy on coquettish ribbons and dreamy pastel shades, in 2023. “Designing and building my own brand has always been a dream, and I’m thrilled to finally bring it to life,” Ellner said in a statement.

There was only one choice to front his long-awaited project's first campaign. “I chose Emma to lead this campaign because she has been such a pivotal part of my journey in fashion, and working alongside her over the years has truly shaped my understanding of style," Ellner said. "We have pushed each other creatively in so many ways, so having her star in this campaign feels like the perfect way to honor her influence in my fashion story."

Denim Backless Vest - Xxs
Jared Ellner Denim Backless Vest

Woven Mini Skirt in Floral Sage - Xxs
Jared Ellner Woven Mini Skirt in Floral Sage

While Ellner is entering his designer era, he'll still help Chamberlain and other clients get fully dressed for the red carpet moving forward. "I think I will never not be a stylist," he told WWD." I’ve fallen in love with it so deeply. But my first passion was becoming a designer and that was always the driving force for my passion in this industry."

