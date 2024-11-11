Emma Chamberlain Fronts Stylist Jared Ellner's First Campaign Nude, With Nothing But It-Bags
They're literally all she wants to wear.
The debut It-bags from stylist Jared Ellner's self-titled fashion line are so good, they're all Emma Chamberlain wears in the campaign.
Jared Ellner launched his namesake brand on Monday, Nov. 11, with a tight edit of bags, corsets, and skirts hand-woven in Los Angeles from upcycled ribbon. Only the East-West bags, in girly shades of butter yellow, blush pink, and pale blue, join Chamberlain in the label's first images. The bare styling says it all: These romantic purses should be the only ones you need.
Ellner's star in the fashion world rose from styling a new generation of cool-girls: First Emma Chamberlain for everything from Paris Fashion Week to the cover of Marie Claire, then Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella and her Short 'N Sweet Tour.
While he has an obvious gift for helping A-list clients dress their best, the Parsons School of Design graduate always hoped to create his own pieces one day. Ellner began working on his eventual collection, heavy on coquettish ribbons and dreamy pastel shades, in 2023. “Designing and building my own brand has always been a dream, and I’m thrilled to finally bring it to life,” Ellner said in a statement.
There was only one choice to front his long-awaited project's first campaign. “I chose Emma to lead this campaign because she has been such a pivotal part of my journey in fashion, and working alongside her over the years has truly shaped my understanding of style," Ellner said. "We have pushed each other creatively in so many ways, so having her star in this campaign feels like the perfect way to honor her influence in my fashion story."
While Ellner is entering his designer era, he'll still help Chamberlain and other clients get fully dressed for the red carpet moving forward. "I think I will never not be a stylist," he told WWD." I’ve fallen in love with it so deeply. But my first passion was becoming a designer and that was always the driving force for my passion in this industry."
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
