Sabrina Carpenter's Custom Victoria's Secret Lingerie Shimmers With 150,000 Crystals
Making it wasn't a 'Short 'n Sweet' process.
The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show isn't until October 15, but Sabrina Carpenter is already dressing like she could hit the runway with the angels.
The "Please Please Please" singer kicked off her Short 'n Sweet tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23, in a set of custom Victoria's Secret lingerie. Carpenter's recent onstage style, orchestrated by stylist Jared Ellner, is defined by pin-up-worthy corsets and bodysuits reimagined for a female gaze: sequins, pastels, and towering platform boots are all common guest-stars during her shows. But for the first show of her headlining tour, Carpenter dialed up the ingenue energy by several notches. Her baby-pink, strapless bodysuit, babydoll, and stockings, were hand-bedazzled with thousands of crystals—150,000, to be exact.
According to the brand, Carpenter's custom lingerie took 140 hours to complete by hand. The resulting detailing included subtle '70s flowers along the cups of her bodysuit—plus a red lipstick kiss just below Carpenter's left hip. Her overall styling also embraced a feminine throwback aesthetic with cascading curls and feathery bangs, along with glowy pink blush and fluttery mascara.
As Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet album has climbed the charts, so have the number of Victoria's Secret looks in her performance wardrobe. Taking the stage at the 2024 MTV VMAs earlier this September, Carpenter wore another custom Victoria's Secret bodysuit. That one matched the interstellar theme of her set, in a dazzling white with silver sequins and fringe along the hips. Earlier this summer, the "Taste" singer performed at Coachella in a vintage Victoria's Secret teddy.
Sabrina Carpenter isn't the only Gen Z artist who's been channeling her inner angel on the concert circuit. Olivia Rodrigo's Coachella outfit was actually custom Victoria's Secret; Renée Rapp has also picked VS pieces for a few performances this year.
The "Espresso" singer is only at the start of her nationwide tour. And if the onstage stylings of her close friend Taylor Swift are any indication, Sabrina Carpenter might have a few variations on her custom Victoria's Secret lingerie up her bedazzled sleeves.
Shop Victoria's Secret Sets Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
