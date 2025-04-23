Daisy Edgar-Jones Carries Bella Hadid's Dune London Bag to the Front of the Spring Accessories Pack
The under-$200 shoulder bag is quickly becoming a celebrity favorite.
When Dune London's bags, shoes, and accessories first debuted on London's Oxford Street in 1992, founder Daniel Rubin probably didn't predict they'd one day land on the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Bella Hadid. First, because the two street style stars of the present weren't even born yet. Second, because the brand's take on affordable, yet high-quality pieces hadn't reached Hollywood's radar—it was still a home-grown, locally-beloved brand. But in 2025, Dune London's $180 "Deliberate" bag has expanded its horizons and won over A-list fans in the process.
Daisy-Edgar Jones set aside her usual designer roster for the woven Dune London shoulder bag during a quick outing in New York City on April 22. (Marie Claire was first to confirm the tags on her slouchy bag, through a representative for the brand.) Its signature woven strap and compartment contrasted a burgundy leather jacket and high-rise jeans, paired to her best black loafers and oversize sunglasses. She carried her phone in one hand, but her bag's hip-grazing silhouette hinted she could easily stash it inside—along with all sorts of press-day necessities.
The Normal People star's styling wasn't too far off from the way another famous fan carried the exact same under-$200 find. In February, Bella Hadid chose the Dune London Deliberate bag for an errand run with friends in Los Angeles. It was too balmy for a leather bomber jacket, so she backed off from an extra layer over her Jean Paul Gaultier vintage banknote blouse. Like Edgar-Jones, she also paired her shoulder bag with medium wash denim (flare jeans, to be specific) and paparazzi-blocking shades.
Bella Hadid's designer bag collection has plenty of affordable accessories—mostly from Coach. Accessible bags are a fresh turn in Daisy Edgar-Jones's parade of looks to promote her upcoming film, On Swift Horses, however. She and stylist Dani Michelle have mostly relied on her favorite runway brands to source quadruple-digit investment bags for her recent appearances in New York City, from the boho-chic Chloé Paddington to Gucci bags in half-moon, shoulder, and East-West shapes.
Carrying a Dune London bag puts Daisy Edgar-Jones and Bella Hadid in esteemed company. Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore the label's riding boots in her 2016 cover shoot for British Vogue. Of course, you don't have to be Hollywood or actual royalty to appreciate what a sturdy woven bag has to offer.
Shop Woven Bags Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
