Daisy Edgar-Jones Carries Bella Hadid's Dune London Bag to the Front of the Spring Accessories Pack

The under-$200 shoulder bag is quickly becoming a celebrity favorite.

Daisy Edgar Jones and Bella Hadid carry a dune London bag
(Image credit: The Image Direct; Backgrid)
When Dune London's bags, shoes, and accessories first debuted on London's Oxford Street in 1992, founder Daniel Rubin probably didn't predict they'd one day land on the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Bella Hadid. First, because the two street style stars of the present weren't even born yet. Second, because the brand's take on affordable, yet high-quality pieces hadn't reached Hollywood's radar—it was still a home-grown, locally-beloved brand. But in 2025, Dune London's $180 "Deliberate" bag has expanded its horizons and won over A-list fans in the process.

Daisy-Edgar Jones set aside her usual designer roster for the woven Dune London shoulder bag during a quick outing in New York City on April 22. (Marie Claire was first to confirm the tags on her slouchy bag, through a representative for the brand.) Its signature woven strap and compartment contrasted a burgundy leather jacket and high-rise jeans, paired to her best black loafers and oversize sunglasses. She carried her phone in one hand, but her bag's hip-grazing silhouette hinted she could easily stash it inside—along with all sorts of press-day necessities.

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a leather jacket with a woven tote

Daisy Edgar-Jones carried Dune London's Deliberate bag on April 22 with a burgundy leather jacket.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Dune London bag on a plain backdrop
Dune London

The Normal People star's styling wasn't too far off from the way another famous fan carried the exact same under-$200 find. In February, Bella Hadid chose the Dune London Deliberate bag for an errand run with friends in Los Angeles. It was too balmy for a leather bomber jacket, so she backed off from an extra layer over her Jean Paul Gaultier vintage banknote blouse. Like Edgar-Jones, she also paired her shoulder bag with medium wash denim (flare jeans, to be specific) and paparazzi-blocking shades.

Bella Hadid wears a Dune London bag with a tie top and jeans

Bella Hadid carried Dune London's woven bag first with an archival Jean Paul Gaultier blouse.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Bella Hadid's designer bag collection has plenty of affordable accessories—mostly from Coach. Accessible bags are a fresh turn in Daisy Edgar-Jones's parade of looks to promote her upcoming film, On Swift Horses, however. She and stylist Dani Michelle have mostly relied on her favorite runway brands to source quadruple-digit investment bags for her recent appearances in New York City, from the boho-chic Chloé Paddington to Gucci bags in half-moon, shoulder, and East-West shapes.

Daisy Edgar Jones wears a leather jacket with a chloe bag

Edgar-Jones has otherwise carried off-the-runway bags, like her Chloé Paddington, while promoting On Swift Horses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrying a Dune London bag puts Daisy Edgar-Jones and Bella Hadid in esteemed company. Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore the label's riding boots in her 2016 cover shoot for British Vogue. Of course, you don't have to be Hollywood or actual royalty to appreciate what a sturdy woven bag has to offer.

