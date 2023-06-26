If I’m Going to Influence You to Buy Anything This Summer, It’ll Be These Items

As fashion editors, we’re aware that our sartorial suggestions can influence your purchases, so we always do our due diligence to research, research, and research. Between the number of fashion shows we attend and new-in collections we peruse, we know a thing or two about curating the ultimate style guides. Staying informed on the trends and reporting them back to you is, after all, my favorite part of the job. 

This week, I took a look at Express’s summer collection and found some gems that’ll complement my quiet-luxury vibe for the summer. Basics are obviously a must, but a few floral pieces such as a romper or burnt-orange halter-neck blouse can do wonders when styled with the perfect accessories. Below are the pieces I’ve been influenced to buy recently—happy shopping!

Express Ribbed Strapless Poplin Midi Dress

Express Double Tube Strap Flat Sandals

Express Super High Waisted Medium Wash Utility Modern Straight Jeans

Express High Neck Tipped Tank

Express Halter Neck Ruched Peplum Top

Express Woven Tote Bag

Express Denim Button Front Tailored Blazer Vest

Express Super High Waisted White Baggy Pleated Wide Leg Jeans

Express Boyfriend Portofino Shirt

Express V-Neck Downtown Cami

Express One Shoulder Tie Waist Top

Express Super High Waisted Medium Wash Tailored Jean Shorts

Express Body Contour High Compression High Neck Cropped Tank

Express Super High Waisted Linen-Blend Belted Paperbag Wide Leg Pant

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

