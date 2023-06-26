If I’m Going to Influence You to Buy Anything This Summer, It’ll Be These Items

As fashion editors, we’re aware that our sartorial suggestions can influence your purchases, so we always do our due diligence to research, research, and research. Between the number of fashion shows we attend and new-in collections we peruse, we know a thing or two about curating the ultimate style guides. Staying informed on the trends and reporting them back to you is, after all, my favorite part of the job.

This week, I took a look at Express’s summer collection and found some gems that’ll complement my quiet-luxury vibe for the summer. Basics are obviously a must, but a few floral pieces such as a romper or burnt-orange halter-neck blouse can do wonders when styled with the perfect accessories. Below are the pieces I’ve been influenced to buy recently—happy shopping!

Express Ribbed Strapless Poplin Midi Dress $108 at Express

Express Double Tube Strap Flat Sandals $48 at Express

Express Super High Waisted Medium Wash Utility Modern Straight Jeans $88 at Express

Express High Neck Tipped Tank $38 at Express

Express Halter Neck Ruched Peplum Top $58 at Express

Express Denim Button Front Tailored Blazer Vest $98 at Express

Express Super High Waisted White Baggy Pleated Wide Leg Jeans $98 at Express

Express One Shoulder Tie Waist Top $41 at Express

Express Super High Waisted Medium Wash Tailored Jean Shorts $60 at Express

Express Body Contour High Compression High Neck Cropped Tank $44 at Express