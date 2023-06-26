If I’m Going to Influence You to Buy Anything This Summer, It’ll Be These Items

As fashion editors, we’re aware that our sartorial suggestions can influence your purchases, so we always do our due diligence to research, research, and research. Between the number of fashion shows we attend and new-in collections we peruse, we know a thing or two about curating the ultimate style guides. Staying informed on the trends and reporting them back to you is, after all, my favorite part of the job.
This week, I took a look at Express’s summer collection and found some gems that’ll complement my quiet-luxury vibe for the summer. Basics are obviously a must, but a few floral pieces such as a romper or burnt-orange halter-neck blouse can do wonders when styled with the perfect accessories. Below are the pieces I’ve been influenced to buy recently—happy shopping!
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Ramping Up the PDA Lately, Expert Says
Is it conscious or subconscious?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sarah Ferguson's Advice for Her Daughters Is So Funny: "No One Wants to See a Grumpy Princess"
Classic Fergie.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Responding to Mom Sarah Ferguson's Cancer Diagnosis, According to a Royal Expert
This must be difficult for the whole family.
By Iris Goldsztajn