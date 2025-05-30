These 25 Minimal Summer Pieces from Banana Republic Are Already in My Cart
Plus, they're all under $200.
As a shopping editor, it’s literally my job to stay updated on all the latest launches from my favorite brands and retailers and let you know what’s worth buying. Today, I’m here to talk about the new summer collection at Banana Republic.
The just-released selection is full of new-season essentials, including the $100 linen pants I’ve personally tried and tested, along with chic, easy-to-style summer dresses. Plus, every piece—even those in brighter colors like Kelly green and blood orange—will fit seamlessly into your summer capsule wardrobe, even if you’re a devoted minimalist. Just add a pair of strappy sandals or a woven bag, and you’ll be good to go.
Keep scrolling to see everything that caught my eye from Banana Republic’s new drop. Everything on this list retails for under $200, allowing you to look rich without breaking the bank or going over budget.
I'm trying to expand my summer office outfit rotation, and I'm starting with this top.
Everyone needs one great slip dress in their closet.
Bermuda shorts are the controversial summer trend I can't stop thinking about.
This is your sign to invest in some new summer knits.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
