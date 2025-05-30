These 25 Minimal Summer Pieces from Banana Republic Are Already in My Cart

Plus, they're all under $200.

woman wearing a blue baseball cap and a striped sweater
(Image credit: Banana Republic)
in News

As a shopping editor, it’s literally my job to stay updated on all the latest launches from my favorite brands and retailers and let you know what’s worth buying. Today, I’m here to talk about the new summer collection at Banana Republic.

The just-released selection is full of new-season essentials, including the $100 linen pants I’ve personally tried and tested, along with chic, easy-to-style summer dresses. Plus, every piece—even those in brighter colors like Kelly green and blood orange—will fit seamlessly into your summer capsule wardrobe, even if you’re a devoted minimalist. Just add a pair of strappy sandals or a woven bag, and you’ll be good to go.

Keep scrolling to see everything that caught my eye from Banana Republic’s new drop. Everything on this list retails for under $200, allowing you to look rich without breaking the bank or going over budget.

Banana Republic, Linen Pull-On Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
Linen Pull-On Ankle Pants

These are a pair of reliable linen pants that you can wear anywhere. I would know—I own them in green.

Banana Republic, Relaxed Linen T-Shirt

Banana Republic
Relaxed Linen T-Shirt

I love how nautical this stripey tee is.

Banana Republic , Linen Tie-Front Mini Dress

Banana Republic
Linen Tie-Front Mini Dress

I've been seeing these floaty scoop-neck dresses everywhere recently.

Banana Republic, Balloon-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Popover Top
Banana Republic
Balloon-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Popover Top

I'm trying to expand my summer office outfit rotation, and I'm starting with this top.

Banana Republic, Linen High-Low Open-Back Top
Banana Republic
Linen High-Low Open-Back Top

This draping camisole is the perfect going-out option.

Banana Republic, Draped Viscose-Linen Maxi Dress

Banana Republic
Draped Viscose-Linen Maxi Dress

Everyone needs one great slip dress in their closet.

Cotton Poplin Open-Back Shirt Dress
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Open-Back Shirt Dress

I also own this olive green dress (I'm obsessed) and it's so easy to style.

Cotton Poplin Swing Mini Dress
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Swing Mini Dress

Another day, another perfect summer dress to buy.

Banana Republic, Mixed Media Bubble-Hem Maxi Dress`
Banana Republic
Mixed Media Bubble-Hem Maxi Dress`

Bubble-hemmed pieces are so trendy right now.

Banana Republic, Mid-Rise Kick-Flare Lace-Trim Linen Ankle Pants
Banana Republic
Mid-Rise Kick-Flare Lace-Trim Linen Ankle Pants

These are the sweeter, more elevated version of your usual linen pants.

Washed Cotton Chore Jacket
Banana Republic
Washed Cotton Chore Jacket

Buy this jacket now and wear it into the fall.

The Oversized Shirt
Banana Republic
The Oversized Shirt

When in doubt, opt for an oversized button-down shirt.

Banana Republic, Cotton Cropped Polo

Banana Republic
Cotton Cropped Polo

A polo neckline makes anything feel a little more chic.

Denim Tunic Shirt
Banana Republic
Denim Tunic Shirt

Denim-on-denim looks are everywhere, so I'm buying into the trend with this top.

Banana Republic, The Icon Classic Mid-Rise Wide-Leg-Split-Hem Jeans
Banana Republic
The Icon Classic Mid-Rise Wide-Leg-Split-Hem Jeans

If you don't have enough light-wash jeans your rotation, try this pair.

Banana Republic, Soma High-Rise Linen Bermuda Shorts

Banana Republic
Soma High-Rise Linen Bermuda Shorts

Bermuda shorts are the controversial summer trend I can't stop thinking about.

Banana Republic, Cotton Poplin Bubble-Hem Maxi Skirt

Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Bubble-Hem Maxi Skirt

If you love a bubble hem but don't want to try a dress, consider this skirt.

Banana Republic, High-Rise Denim 8" Shorts

Banana Republic
High-Rise Denim 8" Shorts

I own a pair of shorts that looks just like these, so I can't recommend the style enough.

Cotton Poplin Smocked-Waist Maxi Skirt
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Smocked-Waist Maxi Skirt

Chocolate brown is my favorite summer neutral.

Banana Republic,

Banana Republic
Oversized Cotton Cropped Cardigan

This is your sign to invest in some new summer knits.

Banana Republic, Linen V-Neck Maxi Dress (Was $200)
Banana Republic
Linen V-Neck Maxi Dress (Was $200)

This color reminds of a luxe beach vacation.

Banana Republic, Mid-Rise Kick-Flare Satin Ankle Pants

Banana Republic
Mid-Rise Kick-Flare Satin Ankle Pants

I plan on living in this pair of silky pants this summer.

Banana Republic, Crinkle Knit Sleeveless Polo

Banana Republic
Crinkle Knit Sleeveless Polo

File this under: another reason why all your tops should have polo necklines.

The Everyday Shirt
Banana Republic
The Everyday Shirt

It's fitting that they call this top "The Everyday Shirt"—I want to wear it all the time.

Airy Cotton Crepe Cropped Polo
Banana Republic
Airy Cotton Crepe Cropped Polo

How fun is this Barbie-pink hue?

