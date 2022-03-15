The Shoe Trends of Fall 2022 to Try On

pink block heel and gold kitten heel on the runway
(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander)
By the time temperatures begin to drop in fall 2022, the options for great footwear will be heating up. Whether you're looking for a sensible sneaker style or a towering heel, you'll probably find it in designers' offerings for fall—the options span far and wide. Here, the key fall 2022 styles you can start shopping now.

Getting the Boot

long white boot next to electric blue boot and patterned boot

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Conor Ives)

As the colder weather rolls in, there's no better shoe to embrace than a reliable boot silhouette. This season, designers are leaning into over-the-knee styles.

Jeffery Campbell Boots

Zara Knee High Boots

Staud Suede Boot

More Mules

(Image credit: Fendi, Jil Sander, Eudon Choi)

Easy as a slipper, but as refined as a heel, the backless mule style can be worn anywhere, and with anything.

Rag & Bone Mule

See By Chloé Mule

Brother Vellies Mule

Futuristic Flats

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler, Christian Dior)

Sci-fi style flats crafted with a flexible design and a second-skin feel are taking the place of traditional footwear. 

The Row Clog

ALAÏA Flats

Piferi Flat

On Track

(Image credit: The Row, Off White, Gucci)

The distinction between fashion sneakers and athletic sneakers is nearing nonexistent. With collaborations galore this season, next fall will be no different. 

Stella McCartney Sneaker

Chloé Nama Sneaker

Valentino Garavani Open for a Change Low-Rise Sneaker

Sky High Heels

Heels are not only back, they've been accompanied by towering platform bases. This season, it appears that the chunkier, the better.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Altuzarra, Versace)

Loeffler Randall Platform

The Attico Pink Platform

Kate Spade New York Platform Sandal

Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

