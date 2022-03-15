The Shoe Trends of Fall 2022 to Try On
Step right up.
By the time temperatures begin to drop in fall 2022, the options for great footwear will be heating up. Whether you're looking for a sensible sneaker style or a towering heel, you'll probably find it in designers' offerings for fall—the options span far and wide. Here, the key fall 2022 styles you can start shopping now.
Getting the Boot
As the colder weather rolls in, there's no better shoe to embrace than a reliable boot silhouette. This season, designers are leaning into over-the-knee styles.
More Mules
Easy as a slipper, but as refined as a heel, the backless mule style can be worn anywhere, and with anything.
Futuristic Flats
Sci-fi style flats crafted with a flexible design and a second-skin feel are taking the place of traditional footwear.
On Track
The distinction between fashion sneakers and athletic sneakers is nearing nonexistent. With collaborations galore this season, next fall will be no different.
Sky High Heels
Heels are not only back, they've been accompanied by towering platform bases. This season, it appears that the chunkier, the better.
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
