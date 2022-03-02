Two years ago, the fashion universe was forced to swap their luxury pieces for loungewear. Through the good and the bad, it's become even more evident that how we dress is a direct reflection of how we feel, optimistic or otherwise. From indulgent sparkles to stripped-back basics, the fall 2022 runway trends encompassed every mood and attitude, from exceedingly elegant to ultra-eclectic.

It's Electric

Designers are embracing a more-is-more attitude with all over sheen. Sequins at Altuzarra mimicked those of mermaid scales, while Bottega Veneta's newly minted designer, Matthieu Blazy, designed tunics with a cool, electric green current running through them.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera)

Good Sport

(Image credit: Tory Burch, Gucci, Prada)

Making a debut on the runway after a two-year hiatus, Gucci's Alessandra Michele partnered with Adidas—proving that the worlds of fashion and fitness can, in fact, coexist. At Tory Burch, technical knitted track jackets paired seamlessly with fitted trousers and geometric prints.

Back to Basics

(Image credit: Gabriela Hearst, Bottega Veneta, Marni)

When it comes to the everyday, maintaining a formulaic dress code can offer a refreshing approach to fashion. From easy button-downs and fitted blazers to simple, yet sophisticated tees, designers are showcasing a less-is-more mentality.

Caramel Tones

Warm caramel tones captivated the runways this season in silhouettes that ran the gamut, from tailored jackets, bodycon dresses, and bodysuits to mixed-media trenches.

(Image credit: Victor Glemaud, Gabriela Hearst, Michael Kors Collection)

Head-to-Toe Leather

(Image credit: Prada, Khaite, Bottega Veneta)

Nothing conveys strength quite like a full-leather look. On Miuccia's Prada runway, pink leather trenches drove that point home. Supple leather-on-leather looks had an armor-like effect at both Khaite and Bottega Veneta.

Boardroom Minis

Designers paid extra attention to tailored pieces—not excluding the mini skirt. Above-the-knee hemlines were paired back with blazers, keeping workwear cool and compatible for the next generation of office-goers.