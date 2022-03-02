The Biggest Fall 2022 Trends From the Runways

And just like that, we're back.

trends
(Image credit: Courtesy of Designers)
Jump to category:
Sara Holzman
By
published

Two years ago, the fashion universe was forced to swap their luxury pieces for loungewear. Through the good and the bad, it's become even more evident that how we dress is a direct reflection of how we feel, optimistic or otherwise. From indulgent sparkles to stripped-back basics, the fall 2022 runway trends encompassed every mood and attitude, from exceedingly elegant to ultra-eclectic.

It's Electric

Designers are embracing a more-is-more attitude with all over sheen. Sequins at Altuzarra mimicked those of mermaid scales, while Bottega Veneta's newly minted designer, Matthieu Blazy, designed tunics with a cool, electric green current running through them.

trends

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera)

Off White Jacket

Rixo Sequin Dress

Jonathan Simkhai Sequin Skirt

Rotate Cardigan

Gauge 81 Tank Top

Des Phemmes Mini Dress

Good Sport

trends

(Image credit: Tory Burch, Gucci, Prada)

Making a debut on the runway after a two-year hiatus, Gucci's Alessandra Michele partnered with Adidas—proving that the worlds of fashion and fitness can, in fact, coexist. At Tory Burch, technical knitted track jackets paired seamlessly with fitted trousers and geometric prints.

New Balance x Staud Sweatshirt

La DoubleJ Dress

Tory Sport Pants

Sporty & Rich Sweatshirt

Prada Bralette

Dorothee Schumacher Sporty T-Shirt

Back to Basics

trends

(Image credit: Gabriela Hearst, Bottega Veneta, Marni)

When it comes to the everyday, maintaining a formulaic dress code can offer a refreshing approach to fashion. From easy button-downs and fitted blazers to simple, yet sophisticated tees, designers are showcasing a less-is-more mentality.

Victoria Victoria Beckham Blazer

Maria McManus Pinstripe Top

Re/Done by Hanes T-Shirt

Everlane Gingham Blazer

The Row Blue Button Down

Anine Bing Blazer

Caramel Tones

Warm caramel tones captivated the runways this season in silhouettes that ran the gamut, from tailored jackets, bodycon dresses, and bodysuits to mixed-media trenches.

trends

(Image credit: Victor Glemaud, Gabriela Hearst, Michael Kors Collection)

Mackage

Isabel Marant Etoile

Gucci Straight Pants

Cuyana Sweater

Staud Sweater Dress

Chloe Wool Blend Soup

Head-to-Toe Leather

trends

(Image credit: Prada, Khaite, Bottega Veneta)

Nothing conveys strength quite like a full-leather look. On Miuccia's Prada runway, pink leather trenches drove that point home. Supple leather-on-leather looks had an armor-like effect at both Khaite and Bottega Veneta.

Altuzarra Leather Outerwear

Helmut Lang Minidress

Ganni Leather Shorts

Boardroom Minis

Designers paid extra attention to tailored pieces—not excluding the mini skirt. Above-the-knee hemlines were paired back with blazers, keeping workwear cool and compatible for the next generation of office-goers.

trends

(Image credit: Fendi, Versace, Jil Sander)

Zimmermann Mini Skirt

Maje Mini Skirt

Mach Mach Mini Skirt

Self Portrait Mini Skirt

Derek Lam Mini Skirt

Max Mara Mini Skirt

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.