I don't believe in resolutions, but if I did, I would promise to update my sneaker collection in 2023. This year is about honing in on the specific pairs that will elevate any outfit. So I chatted with the experts to discern which trends are worth spending your money on for the year ahead.

"For 2023, sneaker trends are falling within three categories, says Kendall Becker (opens in new tab), the Fashion & Beauty Trends Editor at Trendalytics (opens in new tab). "It-girl approved, retro runners, and futuristic kicks." Ahead, Becker breaks down every sneaker trend for 2023 and what shoppers should look for when upping their sneaker game, offering trend insights that you need to know about before they become popular so you can snag a few for yourself.

Plus, I hand-pick a few of the cutest sneakers you can shop right now that fit into every trend— from updates to your usual pair of cool white (opens in new tab)or black sneakers (opens in new tab) to a few chunkier sneaker options (opens in new tab) worth the investment. Consider this your official ahead-of-the-curve breakdown.

It-Girl Approved Sneakers

"It-girl approved" sneakers lean minimalistic in terms of silhouette and color palette, but that certainly doesn't have to mean all-white," says Becker. She notes that some designer sneaker (opens in new tab) options, like the Chloe Nama sneaker, are outfitted with elevated details like a textured surface in different color combinations to suit your style.

New Balance's classic 550 sneakers will reign supreme on the more affordable end of the spectrum as we enter 2023. "The style is seeing a 99 percent increase in searches compared to last year. It ranks at 1.1 million searches on average weekly and has a 240 percent increase on social channels," says Becker. Its popularity may be due to the vast array of color combinations, just like the popular Chloé Nama sneaker.

"Creamy shades, in addition to unlikely color combos, are the key if you're looking to make a statement," Becker explains. Plus, the sneaker has gotten the Midas touch recently thanks to collaborations with brands like Stussy and Aime Leon Dore.

Case in point, If you're looking to emulate the same It-girl style in 2023, look for white or cream-colored sneakers with slight tweaks in their design—subtle color-blocking, an array of textures, or a modern silhouette.

Retro Resurgence

Fashion insiders have long been pulling their sneaker collection inspo from decades past. Think '90s minimalism or boldly-colored '80s-inspired high-top sneakers. That sensibility is showing no signs of stopping in 2023.

"Retro styles remain important within sneakers," says Becker. As we know, the black Adidas Sambas (opens in new tab) went viral in 2022. Summer 2022's favorite sneaker has been spotted on Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid lately. "They are currently seeing a 318 percent spike in searches over last year and a 1,233 percent increase in social buzz," she says. Becker also suggests keeping your eyes on Asics. "The brand currently has a 37 percent in search increase over last year," she says.

If you're not looking to pick up a specific sneaker brand and are drawn to 2023's trending colors instead, Becker says to look for nostalgic shades like teal, emerald, orange, and creams. Alternatively, keep an eye out for heritage brands specializing in sleeker, slimmer styles that fit close to the foot or traditional "dad sneaker" silhouettes.

Future-Forward

Fashion insiders look forward to inspiration just as often as they look to the past. "Futuristic kicks are having a moment as new meets old, leaning into the Gorpcore (or chic camping trend), which had a 652 percent increase in searches over last year, while the utilitarian aesthetic has a 21 percent increase in searches over last year," says Becker.

Becker recommends designer options like Prada's Cloudbust Thunder, Jimmy Choo's Prussian Neoprene style, or Nike's Air Kukini for a more affordable style.

To incorporate the trend into your wardrobe for the upcoming year, look for sneakers with chunky platforms, technical elements like straps or bungee cord detailing, and splashy color patterns and combos.

