The 30 Best '90s-Style Shoes to Wear in 2023

Channel your inner '90s baby with jelly sneakers, platform sandals, and more.

woman wearing chunky 90s style sneakers
(Image credit: Getty )
Jump to category:
Gabrielle Ulubay
By Gabrielle Ulubay
published

The resurgence of '90s fashion over the last few years has brought back everything from plaid to grunge, inspiring many of us to look like we're characters in Empire Records or headed to a Nirvana concert. Personally, as a '90s baby, I'm a much bigger fan of the '90s look than the Y2K look, so my closet is filled with retro pieces that I've thrifted or swiped from my mom and brother. But do you know what people too often forget when they're styling their 90s 'fits? The shoes.

When you're going for an all-around retro look, you have to pay attention to every detail, and shoes are a huge necessity. And, sure, leather boots and pumps have always been popular and match with just about everything, but if you're looking to party like it's 1999, then why not go all the way? Sell it and pick a shoe that's straight out of the greatest decade of all time (I'm biased). Below, some essential categories. 

Platform Sandals

woman wearing chunky yellow sandals

(Image credit: Getty )

To me, these platform sandals induce a sudden surge of nostalgia. Get very late 90s/early 2000s with a pair of chunky Madden slip-ons, or try one of these other retro fits. Personally, I love a good platform sandal in black: They match with everything, and the added height lends a funky flair to even the simplest of outfits.

light pink platform sandals
Madden Girl Cake Platform Wedge Sandals

black platform sandals
Mia Skyler Sandal

black platform sandals
Stuart Weitzman Summerlift Flatform Sandal

black platform sandals
Zodiac Shoes Halle Slide Sandal

clear jelly sandals
Steve Madden Billion Platform Thong Sandal

clear jelly sandals
Mou Chunky Flip Flop Platform

Chunky Sneakers

woman wearing chunky white sneakers

(Image credit: Getty )

From the dad sneaker to the platform sneaker to the pair of Jordans, '90s sneakers were all about the chunky, sometimes oversized-looking fit. Go classic and unisex with a pair of Jordans or Nike Air Maxes, or spice it up with a more contemporary, colorful pair. 

white platform sneaker
Fila Disruptor II Premium Sneaker

white platform sneaker
Nike Blazer Mid '77 Sneaker

white platform sneaker
New Balance 608 V5 Training Shoe

white platform sneakers with light pink accents
Nike Women's Air Max 95s

lilac-colored platform sneaker
Adidas Forum Bold Shoes

white platform sneakers
ASOS Design Devoted Canvas Sneakers in White

Jelly Sandals

jelly sandals in the grass

(Image credit: Getty )

I absolutely lived in jelly sandals as a little kid, and am delighted to discover that adult versions exist. This style is just plain fun, and adds a youthful touch to any outfit. Grab them in the classic, fully transparent style, or go for a more colorful, opaque look.

clear jelly sandals
Madden Girl Escape Sandal

clear jelly sandals
Veronica Beard Davina Jelly

clear jelly sandals
Coach Women's Ulyssa Jelly Pool Slides

pink jelly sandal
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals

clear jelly sandals
Stuart Weitzman Goldie Jelly

clear jelly sandals
Coach Natalee Jelly

Heeled Thongs

woman wearing black heeled thong sandals

(Image credit: Getty )

These minimalist sandals add a touch of a class to the tried-and-true flip-flop with their short heel. When I was in elementary school, I had a pair of these with a big ol' rose attached to the top, and I—no lie—miss them every day.

black thong sandal
Aeyde Wilma Thong Sandals

black thong sandal
Steve Madden Jaam Sandal

black thong sandal
TOTÊME Leather Sandals

black thong sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman

black thong sandal
Sam Edelman Daphney in Black

black thong sandal
Nine West Nest Thong Sandal

Clogs

woman wearing chunky pink clogs

(Image credit: Getty )

This trend survived well into the early 2000s. Clogs, with their clunky-chic look and the distinctive sound they make (talk about making an entrance!), are set to make a comeback this year. Grab a pair in classic black or in a more subdued beige, tan, or light pink color, and pair with a floral midi skirt for the full '90s/Y2K look. 

black clogs with low heel
M.Gemi The Greta

black clogs with low heel
Steve Madden Women's Brooklyn Wooden Platform Clogs

black clogs with low heel
Silent D Georgia Slingback Heeled Clogs

black clogs with low heel
Korks Tammy Clog

white clogs
Aqua Women's Soho Clogs

black clogs with low heel
Madewell The Jordyn Clog in Woven Leather