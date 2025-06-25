Nordstrom’s Summer Shoe Trends Have Everyone Ditching Their Sneakers

These are the styles everyone's vying for.

woman wearing brown suede sandals and a green foot band
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

Let it be known that I’m a bona fide sneaker collector. I invest heavily in the year’s trendiest shoe styles. However, I can’t wear my usual pairs every day now that warm weather is here, so I’m shopping for summer's other top shoe trends. It’s officially time to expand my collection beyond just athletic shoes.

The most in-demand styles are ideal for warmer weather, even those crafted from fall-friendly fabrics like suede. This list features versatile jelly sandals and elegant heeled flip-flops perfect for date nights. Others are ultra-comfortable and great for your morning commutes or running errands with ease, such as the slipper-flat trend that seems to have caught on with everyone in New York.

Whichever style you pick, I found a few options from Nordstrom’s huge collection that you can buy now and wear all season. Below, you’ll see real-life inspiration straight from the streets of the world’s most stylish cities.

Soft as Suede

woman wearing brown suede sandals

Suede normally trends in the fall, but it's making a comeback for the warmer months.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlght)

Suede sandals, whether clog-adjacent or delicately strappy, are everywhere right now. My favorites come from Reformation (where you should already be shopping for your summer dresses) and Jeffery Campbell, but I also found options worth investing in from Loeffler Randall and Black Suede Studio that capture summer's boho vibe.

Cambrie Slide Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Cambrie Slide Sandals

Lake Flat Sandal
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandals

Eleanor Slingback Sandal
Loeffler Randall
Eleanor Slingback Sandals

Tres Ankle Wrap Sandal
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Tres Ankle Wrap Sandals

The Caro Ankle Wrap Sandal
Madewell
The Caro Ankle Wrap Sandals

Rosa Cannella Toe Loop Sandal
ATP ATELIER
Rosa Cannella Toe Loop Sandals

Ballerina Sport

woman wearing ballerina sneakers in Paris

Ballerina-style sneakers are the only sneakers I'll be wearing this summer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If I could recommend one sneaker style this year, it would be a pair of ballerina-inspired sneakers. They're a fun, feminine way to add sportiness to your wardrobe. Dua Lipa has endorsed styles from Puma, but I also love Adidas's versions.

Samba Jane Sneaker
adidas
Samba Jane Sneakers

Speedcat Ballet Leather Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat Ballet Leather Sneakers

Hillary Ballerina Flat
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hillary Ballerina Flats

VIVAIA, Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerinas

VIVAIA
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerinas

Regimen Ankle Wrap Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Regimen Ankle Wrap Sneakers

Mostro Fey Leather Sneaker
PUMA
Mostro Fey Leather Sneakers

Retro Flip-Flops

woman wearing white sandals and an all-white outfit

Flip-flops are controversial, yes, but they're also easy to style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Hear me out: heeled flip-flops are back. Just ask Hailey Bieber, who loves her black Toteme pair. The look might be controversial, but there's no denying how perfect it is for beating a summer heatwave. Even if you don't opt for a version with a heel, brands like Havaianas show that the style is worth trying.

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flops

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals

'liners' Flip Flop
TKEES
'liners' Flip Flops

Kitten Heel Flip Flop
TOTEME
Kitten Heel Flip Flops

Amelea Flip Flop
Marc Fisher LTD
Amelea Flip Flops (Were $120)

Tracie Flip Flop
Steve Madden
Tracie Flip Flops

Comfort Over Everything

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: A guest wears black sunglasses, white t-shirt, black cropped blazer jacket, black pleated mini skirt, black flat shoes, shiny black leather bag, outside Tibi, during the New York Fashion week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 07, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Go for comfort and choose a pair of flat, slipper-like mules.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're over uncomfortable shoes, this trend is for you. Flat, slipper-like styles are everywhere right now. Often made from leather or suede, brands from The Row to Mango are embracing the look.

Puffy Knot Slide Sandal
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Puffy Knot Slide Sandals

Flat Mule
MANGO
Flat Mules

Verona Slide Sandal
Free People
Verona Slide Sandals

Casual Clog
Rothy's
Casual Clogs

Logo Slipper Mule
Miu Miu
Logo Slipper Mules

Hugo Suede Mule
The Row
Hugo Suede Mules

Jelly Craze

woman wearing jelly sandals

Jelly sandals are the sweet early-aughts inspired trend I'm getting behind.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

To all my early-aughts babies, do you feel old yet? Jelly sandals are back for summer 2025 with a fresh look and a cool-girl vibe. Brands like Vince and Tory Burch both create styles that work just as well in the office as they do on vacation.

Sea Glass Jelly Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Sea Glass Jelly Mules

Vince, Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules

Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules

Steve Madden, Gyzmo Perforated Jelly Flats

Steve Madden
Gyzmo Perforated Jelly Flats

Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal
Melissa
Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandals

Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mule
Tory Burch
Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mules

Sam Edelman, Bay Jelly Slide Sandals

Sam Edelman
Bay Jelly Slide Sandals

Buckling Under Pressure

woman wearing buckle flat shoes

Buckles are one of summer's most surprisingly in-demand trends.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When I predicted that oversized buckles would be a major trend for the upcoming year, I never imagined seeing them on my shoes. Buckles, whether large or small, have shown up on every summer shoe style—and my collection is all the better for it.

Randal Slide Sandal
AllSaints
Randal Slide Sandals

Maya Buckle Platform Flip Flop
Frye
Maya Buckle Platform Flip Flop

Buckle Slide Sandal
MANGO
Buckle Slide Sandal

The Double Buckle Mary Jane
Rothy's
The Double Buckle Mary Jane

Maven Mary Jane Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Maven Mary Jane Flat

Free People, Blossom Buckle Flat Sandal
Free People
Blossom Buckle Flat Sandal

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.