Nordstrom’s Summer Shoe Trends Have Everyone Ditching Their Sneakers
These are the styles everyone's vying for.
Let it be known that I’m a bona fide sneaker collector. I invest heavily in the year’s trendiest shoe styles. However, I can’t wear my usual pairs every day now that warm weather is here, so I’m shopping for summer's other top shoe trends. It’s officially time to expand my collection beyond just athletic shoes.
The most in-demand styles are ideal for warmer weather, even those crafted from fall-friendly fabrics like suede. This list features versatile jelly sandals and elegant heeled flip-flops perfect for date nights. Others are ultra-comfortable and great for your morning commutes or running errands with ease, such as the slipper-flat trend that seems to have caught on with everyone in New York.
Whichever style you pick, I found a few options from Nordstrom’s huge collection that you can buy now and wear all season. Below, you’ll see real-life inspiration straight from the streets of the world’s most stylish cities.
Soft as Suede
Suede sandals, whether clog-adjacent or delicately strappy, are everywhere right now. My favorites come from Reformation (where you should already be shopping for your summer dresses) and Jeffery Campbell, but I also found options worth investing in from Loeffler Randall and Black Suede Studio that capture summer's boho vibe.
Ballerina Sport
If I could recommend one sneaker style this year, it would be a pair of ballerina-inspired sneakers. They're a fun, feminine way to add sportiness to your wardrobe. Dua Lipa has endorsed styles from Puma, but I also love Adidas's versions.
Retro Flip-Flops
Hear me out: heeled flip-flops are back. Just ask Hailey Bieber, who loves her black Toteme pair. The look might be controversial, but there's no denying how perfect it is for beating a summer heatwave. Even if you don't opt for a version with a heel, brands like Havaianas show that the style is worth trying.
Comfort Over Everything
If you're over uncomfortable shoes, this trend is for you. Flat, slipper-like styles are everywhere right now. Often made from leather or suede, brands from The Row to Mango are embracing the look.
Jelly Craze
To all my early-aughts babies, do you feel old yet? Jelly sandals are back for summer 2025 with a fresh look and a cool-girl vibe. Brands like Vince and Tory Burch both create styles that work just as well in the office as they do on vacation.
Buckling Under Pressure
When I predicted that oversized buckles would be a major trend for the upcoming year, I never imagined seeing them on my shoes. Buckles, whether large or small, have shown up on every summer shoe style—and my collection is all the better for it.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.