Let it be known that I’m a bona fide sneaker collector. I invest heavily in the year’s trendiest shoe styles . However, I can’t wear my usual pairs every day now that warm weather is here, so I’m shopping for summer's other top shoe trends. It’s officially time to expand my collection beyond just athletic shoes.

The most in-demand styles are ideal for warmer weather, even those crafted from fall-friendly fabrics like suede. This list features versatile jelly sandals and elegant heeled flip-flops perfect for date nights. Others are ultra-comfortable and great for your morning commutes or running errands with ease, such as the slipper-flat trend that seems to have caught on with everyone in New York.

Whichever style you pick, I found a few options from Nordstrom’s huge collection that you can buy now and wear all season. Below, you’ll see real-life inspiration straight from the streets of the world’s most stylish cities.

Soft as Suede

Suede normally trends in the fall, but it's making a comeback for the warmer months. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlght)

Suede sandals, whether clog-adjacent or delicately strappy, are everywhere right now. My favorites come from Reformation (where you should already be shopping for your summer dresses) and Jeffery Campbell, but I also found options worth investing in from Loeffler Randall and Black Suede Studio that capture summer's boho vibe.

Ballerina Sport

Ballerina-style sneakers are the only sneakers I'll be wearing this summer. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If I could recommend one sneaker style this year, it would be a pair of ballerina-inspired sneakers. They're a fun, feminine way to add sportiness to your wardrobe. Dua Lipa has endorsed styles from Puma, but I also love Adidas's versions.

Retro Flip-Flops

Flip-flops are controversial, yes, but they're also easy to style. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Hear me out: heeled flip-flops are back. Just ask Hailey Bieber, who loves her black Toteme pair. The look might be controversial, but there's no denying how perfect it is for beating a summer heatwave. Even if you don't opt for a version with a heel, brands like Havaianas show that the style is worth trying.

Comfort Over Everything

Go for comfort and choose a pair of flat, slipper-like mules. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're over uncomfortable shoes, this trend is for you. Flat, slipper-like styles are everywhere right now. Often made from leather or suede, brands from The Row to Mango are embracing the look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jelly Craze

Jelly sandals are the sweet early-aughts inspired trend I'm getting behind. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

To all my early-aughts babies, do you feel old yet? Jelly sandals are back for summer 2025 with a fresh look and a cool-girl vibe. Brands like Vince and Tory Burch both create styles that work just as well in the office as they do on vacation.

Buckling Under Pressure

Buckles are one of summer's most surprisingly in-demand trends. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When I predicted that oversized buckles would be a major trend for the upcoming year, I never imagined seeing them on my shoes. Buckles, whether large or small, have shown up on every summer shoe style—and my collection is all the better for it.