14 Cute Slippers You'll Want to Live In

Can you say happy feet?

slippers
(Image credit: David Sacks)
Sara Holzman

By

Winter means we're spending the majority of our free time at home, and curating a comfortable shoe wardrobe is key—even more so now that our attires have become more loungewear and athleisure-focused. Even if you're in the camp that's sworn sweatpants off altogether, you're likely craving a soothing pair of house slippers to swap your cumbersome winter boots for. The goal is to not just look cozy, but give your feet the support and comfort they deserve. We found 14 super-comfortable slippers for women, from fuzzy shearling to minimalist cotton blend styles, that you won't be embarrassed to greet the delivery guy in.

1/14
Donni Shearling Slipper Slides

Donni Shearling Slipper Slides

These sheepskin slippers are customizable and are made to order, arriving at your door in about two weeks.

2/14
Tory Burch Suede Shearling Logo Loafer Slippers

Tory Burch Suede Shearling Logo Loafer Slippers

You'll be ultra cozy in this suede and shearling slippers that are built to last with a rubber outsole. 

3/14
The North Face Traction Water Resistant Slipper

The North Face Traction Water Resistant Slipper

This water-resistant slipper is lined with plush fleece and a collapsible heel, making them ultra practical for morning dog walks and coffee runs.

4/14
Margaux The Slide Slipper

Margaux The Slide Slipper

These indoor slippers are crafted from ultra-soft wool cashmere and have foam padding that make you feel like you're walking on a cloud.

6/14
Gucci Women's Interlocking G Slippers

Gucci Women's Interlocking G Slippers

These luxe slippers are made up of merino wool and a leather and rubber sole that's built to last.

7/14
Birkenstock Zermatt Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper

Birkenstock Zermatt Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper

Swap out your everyday Birkenstocks for the brand's first cozy flannel slipper.

8/14
Chloé Woody Shearling Mule Slippers

Chloé Woody Shearling Mule Slippers

Pair these slightly rugged logo adorned slippers with your favorite flannel and a hot cup of joe.

9/14
ofoot Indoor Slippers Memory Foam

ofoot Indoor Slippers Memory Foam

This memory foam slipper has three layers of insole for support and is made from 100 percent breathable cotton. It has a non-skid rubber sole and is suited for all floors, especially wood, carpet, and tile.

10/14
SOREL Shearling Lined Slide Slipper

SOREL Shearling Lined Slide Slipper

This lightweight slipper is comprised of ultra soft suede and provides traction so you won't slip and slide around the house.

11/14
Banana Republic Pointy-Toe Indoor Slipper

Banana Republic Pointy-Toe Indoor Slipper

Add style to your everyday look with these chic polka dot indoor mules.

12/14
Sam Edelman Women's Jeane Fluffy Crisscross Slippers

Sam Edelman Women's Jeane Fluffy Crisscross Slippers

The criss-cross upper on these slippers will keep your feet snug, but undeniably cozy.

13/14
Minnetonka Mule Slipper

Minnetonka Mule Slipper

These faux shearling slippers come in three different neutral colors and can be worn indoors or outdoors thanks to its sturdy rubber sole. If you have a "no shoes in the house" rule, you might want to invest in two pairs: one for outside and one for inside.

14/14
Sunday Forever Fluffy Feet Slipper

Sunday Forever Fluffy Feet Slipper

There's no better feeling than when your feet sinks into soft, fluffy material. Sunday Forever's house slippers promise a super-comfortable fit.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.