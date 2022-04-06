Ferragamo's Cage Bag Is a Customizable Dream

Welcome back to Worth It, (opens in new tab) a bi-weekly breakdown of the new pieces we adore. If it's featured here, consider this our permission to splurge on it. Read on for the product you don’t want to live without.

There’s nothing we love more than investing in a classic accessory that adapts to our ever-changing needs. The newly launched Cage bag from Salvatore Ferragamo does just that. Marrying a sleek woven leather bucket bag structure with an interchangeable pouch, the bag, which dropped in stores this week, is at the very top of our warm-weather wish list.

The Italian fashion house is no stranger to innovation. The Cage bag pays homage to an acclaimed design from the Ferragamo archives: Their renowned Kimo sandal. That heel, first launched in 1951, was the first of its kind, constructed of a woven leather outside and accompanied by an interchangeable interior sock that could be mixed and matched to a desired color— Ferragamo recommended that women matched the socks to their dress du jour.

The Cage bag, crafted to be lightweight with a convenient crossbody style option, emphasizes the brand’s exceptional leatherwork, while evolving for today's less-is-more philosophy. Entirely customizable, you can pair the exterior of your choice with natural fabrics, leathers, and vintage silk scarf print pouches.

Shop The Ferragamo Cage Bag: