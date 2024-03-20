The Ultimate Guide to Dressing Like a French Girl This Spring

The highest compliment any fashion person can get is someone mistaking them for a French girl. Every time I'm in France, I study French women's habits, outfits, and lifestyles and work on bringing that je ne sais quoi back to the States with me. While I might not speak the language fluently (yet!), I'm rather well-versed in the style. And if there's one thing I know about French girls, it's that they love their Longchamp. It seems like no outfit is complete without a touch of the iconic Parisian designer. This spring, the collection is next-level chic. So if you're trying to bring a Parisian aura to your wardrobe, keep scrolling for a step-by-step guide of what you need to buy this spring. Readers, get your pen and paper ready.

(Image credit: Longchamp)

The French are always on the move, and they're not about fuss, so their go-to handbag has to be functional but incredibly chic, of course. When you're walking the streets of Paris, you'll find the smooth leather of the Roseau bag at every shop, cafe, and park around the city. The bag is made with everyone in mind and comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns. (Crescent! Orange! Florals!) I don't like to choose favorites, but the hobo bag has been in my cart longer than I'd like to admit.

Longchamp Roseau S Hobo Bag $345 at Longchamp

Longchamp Roseau Essential M Tote Bag $540 at Longchamp

(Image credit: Longchamp)

You'll never see a French girl outside without a pair of sunglasses. Not only do they protect your eyes and the skin around them (you know the French are all about their incredible skin), but they give your outfit the perfect chic touch without an ounce of effort. This season, French girls are turning to playful, colorful frames. Can we take a moment for these round Longchamp shades?

(Image credit: Longchamp)

You've heard about the French-girl uniform, which typically revolves around chic staples. This spring, they're gravitating toward everyday essentials per usual, but with little upgrades. Longchamp's signature racehorse motif on the brand's tees, dresses, and crewnecks is the perfect example. Its button-downs feature high collars and bright colors, and its tailored shorts have an eye-catching boucle that you won't find everywhere.

(Image credit: Longchamp)

The French are not afraid of color. Longchamp's warm shades of orange, yellow, strawberry pink, deep purple, and more lean into the gorgeous sunnier days. Parisians will never skip out on black, white, or khaki, but a bold pop of color is a must this season.

(Image credit: Longchamp)

Wool and cashmere? We don't know them anymore. Now, closets are full of spring-forward fabrics such as crochet (especially this Longchamp leather crochet vest), poplin, linen, and more. And sequins remain on our radar long past the holidays. For spring, French girls are juxtaposing this festive fabric with more casual fabrics such as cotton and denim—an unconventional trend that we'll now be wearing on repeat.