I don't have European travel plans on my agenda, but I can manifest trips to Greece, Portugal, and the French Riviera through my summer outfits. With practically no time until the new season arrives, I need to ensure my capsule wardrobe is in tip-top shape, and I'm looking to the stylish women in Europe—and Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale—to help me do so.

I'm a minimalist at heart, and it seems so are Europeans—their outfits rely on summer staples like linen pants, breezy dresses, comfy ballet flats, and flowy tops. The best part is that they are all up to 60 percent off during Nordstrom's epic Half-Yearly Sale, running now through June 1. Now you can dress like you're headed somewhere fun without having to book a trip.

If you have a penchant for effortless looks, keep scrolling. The seven easy summer outfits below are sure to get you through the next few months of al-fresco dining, vacations, after-work happy hours, and summer weddings.

Easy Breezy Separates

Bermuda shorts are one of the biggest—and most comfortable—trends of summer. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bermuda shorts continue to trend, so make the most out of them by styling them with relaxed, yet elevated pieces like a button-down shirt and loafers. The final effect is both comfy and stylish.

Bold Summer Colors

Now's the time to pull out your bold and bright colors. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you're more of a neutrals fan, I encourage you to break out of your shell and try out some fun color combinations this summer. A button-down, flowy skirt, and ballet flats make it easy.

A White Dress and Ballet Flats

Nothing says summer like a white flowy dress. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A white dress just feels right for summer. To give your favorite frock a 2025 spin, elevate it with trendy mesh ballet flats and a coordinating shoulder bag.

An Elevated Knit and Linen Pants

Linen pants are capsule wardrobe must-haves. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For a look that is both comfortable and polished, pair a ribbed T-shirt with linen pants. Linen pants will keep you cool, while your ribbed T-shirt elevates the look to new heights. Add a crossbody bag and you've got the ideal travel outfit.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Peplum Top and Baggy Jeans

A peplum top makes for the ideal pairing for baggy jeans. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Yes, peplum tops are back, but they're so much cooler than the styles of yesteryear. To balance out the proportions of your look (and to keep things modern) opt for a pair of off-the-moment baggy jeans.

A Red Dress and Flip Flops

A red dress and heeled flip flops would make for an on-trend summer wedding guest outfit. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm sure you have a least one wedding on your calendar this summer. Stand out (but not too much) with a trendy red dress. Throw on some heeled flip flops and a cool statement necklace to finish off the special look.

Summer Whites

When in doubt, pair all of your white pieces together for a chic monochromatic look. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Whenever I don't know what to wear, a monochromatic outfit never fails. For summer, I'm opting for all white, but to make the look more interesting, I love to play with textures and different tones.