7 Nordstrom Vacation Outfits to Pack for a Luxe Italian Getaway

Chic, easy-going staples that ring in under $300.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
I don't have European travel plans on my agenda, but I can manifest trips to Greece, Portugal, and the French Riviera through my summer outfits. With practically no time until the new season arrives, I need to ensure my capsule wardrobe is in tip-top shape, and I'm looking to the stylish women in Europe—and Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale—to help me do so.

I'm a minimalist at heart, and it seems so are Europeans—their outfits rely on summer staples like linen pants, breezy dresses, comfy ballet flats, and flowy tops. The best part is that they are all up to 60 percent off during Nordstrom's epic Half-Yearly Sale, running now through June 1. Now you can dress like you're headed somewhere fun without having to book a trip.

If you have a penchant for effortless looks, keep scrolling. The seven easy summer outfits below are sure to get you through the next few months of al-fresco dining, vacations, after-work happy hours, and summer weddings.

Easy Breezy Separates

A copenhagen spring 2025 fashion week attendee wears a button down, bermuda shorts, and flats

Bermuda shorts are one of the biggest—and most comfortable—trends of summer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bermuda shorts continue to trend, so make the most out of them by styling them with relaxed, yet elevated pieces like a button-down shirt and loafers. The final effect is both comfy and stylish.

Caslon, Casual Gauze Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

Caslon
Casual Gauze Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

Chino High Rise Pleated 7" Shorts
Lands' End
Chino High Rise Pleated 7" Shorts (Were $60)

Lands' End, Comfort Leather Slip On Loafer Shoes (Were $130)

Lands' End
Comfort Leather Slip On Loafer Shoes (Were $130)

Bold Summer Colors

A copenhagen spring 2025 fashion week attendee wears a printed button down, pink skirt, and blue flats

Now's the time to pull out your bold and bright colors.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you're more of a neutrals fan, I encourage you to break out of your shell and try out some fun color combinations this summer. A button-down, flowy skirt, and ballet flats make it easy.

COTTON ON BODY, Women's the Essential Short Sleeve Beach Shirt
COTTON ON BODY
Women's the Essential Short Sleeve Beach Shirt (Was $40)

ASTR the Label, Flared Midi Skirt
ASTR the Label
Flared Midi Skirt (Was $79)

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $150)

A White Dress and Ballet Flats

A copenhagen spring 2025 fashion week attendee wears a white dress and mesh ballet flats

Nothing says summer like a white flowy dress.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A white dress just feels right for summer. To give your favorite frock a 2025 spin, elevate it with trendy mesh ballet flats and a coordinating shoulder bag.

Charles Henry, Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress
Charles Henry
Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress (Was $118)

Bray Pointed Toe Flat
Nine West
Bray Pointed Toe Flats (Were $95)

Tasha Shoulder Bag
HALSTON
Tasha Shoulder Bag (Was $118)

An Elevated Knit and Linen Pants

a milan spring 2025 fashion week attendee wearing a henley knitted shirt and white linen pants

Linen pants are capsule wardrobe must-haves.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For a look that is both comfortable and polished, pair a ribbed T-shirt with linen pants. Linen pants will keep you cool, while your ribbed T-shirt elevates the look to new heights. Add a crossbody bag and you've got the ideal travel outfit.

Rails, Court Cotton & Cashmer Polo (Was $158)

Rails
Court Cotton & Cashmer Polo (Was $158)

Caslon, Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

Donna Karan New York, Valley Stream Flap Crossbody
Donna Karan New York
Valley Stream Flap Crossbody (Was $238)

A Peplum Top and Baggy Jeans

A copenhagen spring 2025 fashion week attendee wears a brown peplum top and baggy jeans

A peplum top makes for the ideal pairing for baggy jeans.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Yes, peplum tops are back, but they're so much cooler than the styles of yesteryear. To balance out the proportions of your look (and to keep things modern) opt for a pair of off-the-moment baggy jeans.

Bubble Peplum Top
Topshop
Bubble Peplum Top (Was $40)

Good American, Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $149)

Rubi Shoes, Ava Tote Bag (Was $40)

Rubi Shoes
Ava Tote Bag (Was $40)

A Red Dress and Flip Flops

A copenhagen spring 2025 fashion week attendee wears a red dress and flip flops

A red dress and heeled flip flops would make for an on-trend summer wedding guest outfit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm sure you have a least one wedding on your calendar this summer. Stand out (but not too much) with a trendy red dress. Throw on some heeled flip flops and a cool statement necklace to finish off the special look.

QUIZ, Ity Ruched Detail Midi Dress
QUIZ
Ity Ruched Detail Midi Dress (Was $88)

Lollipop Kitten Heel Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Lollipop Kitten Heel Sandals (Were $60)

Freshwater Pearl Station Necklace
st. Moran
Freshwater Pearl Station Necklace (Was $125)

Summer Whites

A new york spring 2025 fashion week attendee wears a beige scarf top, white pants, and white heels

When in doubt, pair all of your white pieces together for a chic monochromatic look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Whenever I don't know what to wear, a monochromatic outfit never fails. For summer, I'm opting for all white, but to make the look more interesting, I love to play with textures and different tones.

Date Strapless Top
1.STATE
Date Strapless Top (Was $79)

Lands' End, Recover High Rise Barrel Leg Ankle Jeans
Lands' End
Recover High Rise Barrel Leg Ankle Jeans (Were $100)

Nina, Stella Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps (Were $89)

Nina
Stella Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps (Were $89)

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

