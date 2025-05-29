7 Nordstrom Vacation Outfits to Pack for a Luxe Italian Getaway
Chic, easy-going staples that ring in under $300.
I don't have European travel plans on my agenda, but I can manifest trips to Greece, Portugal, and the French Riviera through my summer outfits. With practically no time until the new season arrives, I need to ensure my capsule wardrobe is in tip-top shape, and I'm looking to the stylish women in Europe—and Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale—to help me do so.
I'm a minimalist at heart, and it seems so are Europeans—their outfits rely on summer staples like linen pants, breezy dresses, comfy ballet flats, and flowy tops. The best part is that they are all up to 60 percent off during Nordstrom's epic Half-Yearly Sale, running now through June 1. Now you can dress like you're headed somewhere fun without having to book a trip.
If you have a penchant for effortless looks, keep scrolling. The seven easy summer outfits below are sure to get you through the next few months of al-fresco dining, vacations, after-work happy hours, and summer weddings.
Easy Breezy Separates
Bermuda shorts continue to trend, so make the most out of them by styling them with relaxed, yet elevated pieces like a button-down shirt and loafers. The final effect is both comfy and stylish.
Bold Summer Colors
If you're more of a neutrals fan, I encourage you to break out of your shell and try out some fun color combinations this summer. A button-down, flowy skirt, and ballet flats make it easy.
A White Dress and Ballet Flats
A white dress just feels right for summer. To give your favorite frock a 2025 spin, elevate it with trendy mesh ballet flats and a coordinating shoulder bag.
An Elevated Knit and Linen Pants
For a look that is both comfortable and polished, pair a ribbed T-shirt with linen pants. Linen pants will keep you cool, while your ribbed T-shirt elevates the look to new heights. Add a crossbody bag and you've got the ideal travel outfit.
A Peplum Top and Baggy Jeans
Yes, peplum tops are back, but they're so much cooler than the styles of yesteryear. To balance out the proportions of your look (and to keep things modern) opt for a pair of off-the-moment baggy jeans.
A Red Dress and Flip Flops
I'm sure you have a least one wedding on your calendar this summer. Stand out (but not too much) with a trendy red dress. Throw on some heeled flip flops and a cool statement necklace to finish off the special look.
Summer Whites
Whenever I don't know what to wear, a monochromatic outfit never fails. For summer, I'm opting for all white, but to make the look more interesting, I love to play with textures and different tones.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
