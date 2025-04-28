Every time I've traveled to Paris, I've spotted the collarless jacket trend in more forms than I can count. Given the style's roots in Chanel's earliest collections, tweed and quilted leather versions accompany Chanel 25 bags in Paris Fashion Week street style. Locally-beloved, internationally-available brands like Sézane and Rouje have also released affordable takes on the silhouette—which I've observed outside corner cafés and around the headquarters of my favorite designer brands.

Most often, I've seen the collarless jacket trend styled two Parisian ways: as half of a coordinating skirt suit with matching bottoms, or contrasting a pair of straight-leg or loose jeans. On April 28, Kendall Jenner unveiled a new way to wear the polished, prim style—one that's much more minimalist than a usual look on the Rue du Louvre.

Collarless jackets are one of the most popular trends at a Chanel show, where everyone wears the house. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, when Kendall Jenner first arrived in Paris, a corporate gray suit was her debut outfit of choice. The oversize blazer and Lana pumps by The Row looked like a uniform she'd wear to a board meeting for 818 Tequila—and lined up with the similarly neutral suiting she and stylist Dani Michelle have pulled for past trips. This week, Jenner seemed to absorb the collarless jacket agenda while adding her own twist.

The model picked up on the Paris street style thread with a jacket that looked similar to The Row's $4,950 Raj style. But where her fellow shoppers in the City of Light may have chosen a multicolor tweed or quilted black, Jenner instead picked a crisp white crepe fabric. The jacket's billowing, oversize proportions contrasted black pants, ballet flats, and a top-handle bag—likely all from The Row as well. Her stark black-and-white palette felt true to her L.A. minimalist roots: striking in its simplicity, and easy to copy even without her Kelly bag-budget.

Kendall Jenner's take on the collarless jacket involved a tunic-like top and all-black accessories. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Without knowing exactly who designed her jacket—credits were not available at press time—I can say this with confidence: Kendall Jenner made the Parisian-beloved collarless jacket trend entirely her own. She may have relied on a silhouette Parisians enjoy, but her roomy fit and juxtaposing colors are entirely L.A.-coded. I took the liberty of shopping out five similar versions inspired by the model to wear at home and on my next trip abroad.

