Kendall Jenner Puts Her L.A. Minimalist Spin on the Collarless Jacket Trend Parisian Women Love
Her version is even more chic.
Every time I've traveled to Paris, I've spotted the collarless jacket trend in more forms than I can count. Given the style's roots in Chanel's earliest collections, tweed and quilted leather versions accompany Chanel 25 bags in Paris Fashion Week street style. Locally-beloved, internationally-available brands like Sézane and Rouje have also released affordable takes on the silhouette—which I've observed outside corner cafés and around the headquarters of my favorite designer brands.
Most often, I've seen the collarless jacket trend styled two Parisian ways: as half of a coordinating skirt suit with matching bottoms, or contrasting a pair of straight-leg or loose jeans. On April 28, Kendall Jenner unveiled a new way to wear the polished, prim style—one that's much more minimalist than a usual look on the Rue du Louvre.
Last week, when Kendall Jenner first arrived in Paris, a corporate gray suit was her debut outfit of choice. The oversize blazer and Lana pumps by The Row looked like a uniform she'd wear to a board meeting for 818 Tequila—and lined up with the similarly neutral suiting she and stylist Dani Michelle have pulled for past trips. This week, Jenner seemed to absorb the collarless jacket agenda while adding her own twist.
The model picked up on the Paris street style thread with a jacket that looked similar to The Row's $4,950 Raj style. But where her fellow shoppers in the City of Light may have chosen a multicolor tweed or quilted black, Jenner instead picked a crisp white crepe fabric. The jacket's billowing, oversize proportions contrasted black pants, ballet flats, and a top-handle bag—likely all from The Row as well. Her stark black-and-white palette felt true to her L.A. minimalist roots: striking in its simplicity, and easy to copy even without her Kelly bag-budget.
Without knowing exactly who designed her jacket—credits were not available at press time—I can say this with confidence: Kendall Jenner made the Parisian-beloved collarless jacket trend entirely her own. She may have relied on a silhouette Parisians enjoy, but her roomy fit and juxtaposing colors are entirely L.A.-coded. I took the liberty of shopping out five similar versions inspired by the model to wear at home and on my next trip abroad.
Shop Collarless Jackets and Tops Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles a $7,600 Wicker Bag With $90 Sneakers
As only she can.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Why Meghan Markle Sends "Secret Emails" to Archie and Lilibet
Meghan and Harry's kids will be able to access the emails "maybe when they're 16 or...18."
By Amy Mackelden
-
'80s Trends to Bring Into 2025
Leave behind the stirrup pants—but keep the animal print.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid Wear Alo's Pieces on Repeat—Now They’re Under $100
They're sure to sell out during Alo's once-a-year sale.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Kendall Jenner's Favorite Ugg Ultra Minis Join Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'Euphoria' Set Date
All A-listers seem to love this shoe.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Olivia Rodrigo Turns Gucci's Iconic Horsebit 1955 Bag Into a Dress for the Planned Parenthood Gala
An award-winning look for an award-winning night.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Hailey Bieber Ditches Her Signature Neutrals for the Cobalt Blue Color Trend
The Rhode founder ditched her trusty neutrals while accepting a major award.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Serena Williams Subverts Old Hollywood Style in a Cut-Out Stella McCartney Dress and Diamond Choker
The dress is modern, but the accessories are vintage glam.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Kendall Jenner Honors Her Self-Imposed Paris Dress Code in a Corporate Gray Suit
She owns this outfit in multiples herself.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
For the 'You' Season 5 Premiere, Madeline Brewer Wants to "Feel Like a Star"
She stepped into her most confident self for the 'You' season 5 premiere.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Zendaya's Favorite $160 On Sneakers Just Became the Star of Kaia Gerber's Shoe Collection
Zendaya would be proud.
By Kelsey Stiegman