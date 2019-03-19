The Best Silk and Satin Robes to Make You Feel Really Fancy
The only thing more comfortable than being naked.
By Jaimie Potters published
Few things are more effortlessly glamorous than a silk robe. Delicate and gentle on the skin, the boudoir staple is a sophisticated form of self-love that offers comfort and elegance. No longer exclusively reserved for bedtime and intimate rendezvous, silk robes have seeped into daywear trends in recent seasons, which I for one couldn't be more excited about. Here, my 12 favorite picks for satin and silk robes to invest in ahead of spring, whether you're looking for a cover-up for the bedroom or brunch.
Fruity Booty Underwear A Fruity Kimono
Decorated with vibrant illustrations of fruit, this silky kimono from the recently launched (and wonderfully named) British brand Fruity Booty Underwear deserves to be displayed as art on your body rather than hidden in your closet. The brand is ethically made in Europe and was founded by two women who wanted more choice for undergarments, believing that nightwear should always feel special. This piece absolutely does.
DKNY A Lip-Print Robe
This luxuriously soft crepe de chine robe features a dainty pattern of red lips. No need to wait for a romantic holiday or date night to wear this. Wrap yourself in this robe 24/7 as a gesture of the self-love you deserve.
LoboRosa A Monkey-Print Robe
Colombian label LoboRosa has been described by Barney's as an innovator in the sleepwear-as-daywear space. This floral and monkey-print robe from the up-and-coming brand can be worn on the beach over a white swimsuit, in the bedroom with black lacy lingerie, or over a tee and jeans for a casual weekend outfit.
Love Stories A Citrus-Inspired Robe
This printed robe just teleported me to the lemon groves on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. I'm long overdue for a vacation, so this will serve as a reminder to book a trip STAT. This satin robe will be a sublime number to slip on for summer mornings or when it's mid-March, like now, and I feel like dressing for the weather I'd prefer.
H&M A Satin Lace Kimono
Ideal for an intimate occasion, H&M's $30 satin kimono with lace detailing is practically a steal. If you're looking for something that's sensual and affordable (while passing as expensive), meet your new go-to lingerie.
Top Shop An Animal-Print Robe
This leopard-print robe is a purfect option for those who are wild about animal print. (Don't @ me for my puns.) Falling right beneath the knees, the universally flattering shape lends itself apt for both intimate rendezvous and lazy Sunday afternoons.
Vansop A Colorblocked Robe
Raved about on Amazon, this satin robe is a smart choice for those on a budget, but dream of luxuriously nightwear. The colorblocked pattern is also perfect for those who fancy sleek, minimalist ensembles.
Carolina K A Bohemian Robe and Wrap Dress
Suitable for a night in or a night out, this cactus-printed silk robe is a bold choice for special occasions where you want to feel equal parts comfortable and fashionable. Personally, this is the robe and wrap-dress of my dreams. Adding to my wishlist.
Morgan Lane A Floral Robe
Cut from glossy satin, this lightweight robe will feel smooth and silky against your bare skin. Thanks to a pretty floral pattern, it's also chic enough to be thrown over a bikini when you hit the beach.
Fleur du Mal A Luxurious Robe
Behold, the crème de la crème of silk robes: Fleur du Mal's silk-satin creation. Long and elegant with a self-tie belt, this modern robe can be worn to work with a pair of dark trousers and simple top, on a date night with a silky slip dress, or at home, commando.
Papinelle A White Robe
This knee-length white silky number keeps it classic and will prove itself to be a timeless wardrobe staple. It's especially fitting for the woman whose weaknesses include Italian ironed linens, Marie Kondo, and early morning meditation sessions.
iiL7 A Floral Kimono
Copenhagen-based brand iiL7's kimonos offer fabulously vibrant options for the very fashion-forward lady. This one-size fits most option is a statement piece well suited for the artsy and eccentric personalities.
•••
Jaimie Potters is the Commerce Content Manager at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, tech and more.
