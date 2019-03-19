Previous Next 12/12

iiL7 A Floral Kimono

Copenhagen-based brand iiL7's kimonos offer fabulously vibrant options for the very fashion-forward lady. This one-size fits most option is a statement piece well suited for the artsy and eccentric personalities.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE