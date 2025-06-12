Jennifer Lawrence Teaches Pajama Dressing 101 in a Lacy Nightgown, Slippers, and Prada Bag
Straight from bed to the street style scene.
There are two sides to pajama dressing. Some stars go the risqué route in true lingerie, like Sabrina Carpenter in vintage Victoria's Secret. On the other hand, slippers, boxer shorts, or matching sets make for a more realistic homage to nighttime numbers. On June 11, Jennifer Lawrence combined the contrasting approaches.
After running errands in New York, Lawrence was spotted en route to her Tribeca apartment. Instead of her usual oversized T-shirt and trousers combo, the Hunger Games alum chose a loose little black dress. The calf-length midi felt so lingerie-coded, complete with slim spaghetti straps, a satin center, and lace lining on the neckline. The skirt's hem was also trimmed with lace. Then, Lawrence's loungewear took a turn for the informal when she stepped into cozy slippers. They weren't your average at-home slides, however. The cream, closed-toe shoes included rubber soles, which made them streetwear-suitable.
Next, Lawrence continued her animal-print era, as influenced by Spring 2025's ultimate runway trend. Once again, the mom-of-two carried her now-signature cheetah-print Prada bag—a vintage find she hardly goes anywhere without. Take it from J.Law: the neutral truly elevates any style, from Rothy's clogs and cashmere The Row to Mary Jane sneakers and a sheer long-sleeve.
In recent months, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Miley Cyrus (to name a few) have finally followed her lead, but Lawrence sourced wilder wears as early as June 2024. Her first find was a leopard velvet mini-bag from Mehry Mu, which sold-out minutes after she debuted it.
Similar to her safari-ish styles, Lawrence's footwear felt right up her alley. Fashion enthusiasts are regularly impressed by her ability to elevate orthopedic clogs. If J.Law can do it, so can you. Remember, you have free will. So, if you want to wear PJs and slippers out and about tomorrow, go for it.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
