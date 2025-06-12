There are two sides to pajama dressing. Some stars go the risqué route in true lingerie, like Sabrina Carpenter in vintage Victoria's Secret. On the other hand, slippers, boxer shorts, or matching sets make for a more realistic homage to nighttime numbers. On June 11, Jennifer Lawrence combined the contrasting approaches.

After running errands in New York, Lawrence was spotted en route to her Tribeca apartment. Instead of her usual oversized T-shirt and trousers combo, the Hunger Games alum chose a loose little black dress. The calf-length midi felt so lingerie-coded, complete with slim spaghetti straps, a satin center, and lace lining on the neckline. The skirt's hem was also trimmed with lace. Then, Lawrence's loungewear took a turn for the informal when she stepped into cozy slippers. They weren't your average at-home slides, however. The cream, closed-toe shoes included rubber soles, which made them streetwear-suitable.

Jennifer Lawrence channels pajama dressing in a lacy black slip dress and house slippers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Next, Lawrence continued her animal-print era, as influenced by Spring 2025's ultimate runway trend. Once again, the mom-of-two carried her now-signature cheetah-print Prada bag—a vintage find she hardly goes anywhere without. Take it from J.Law: the neutral truly elevates any style, from Rothy's clogs and cashmere The Row to Mary Jane sneakers and a sheer long-sleeve.

In recent months, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Miley Cyrus (to name a few) have finally followed her lead, but Lawrence sourced wilder wears as early as June 2024. Her first find was a leopard velvet mini-bag from Mehry Mu, which sold-out minutes after she debuted it.

Jennifer Lawrence's animal-print era begins in June 2024. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Similar to her safari-ish styles, Lawrence's footwear felt right up her alley. Fashion enthusiasts are regularly impressed by her ability to elevate orthopedic clogs. If J.Law can do it, so can you. Remember, you have free will. So, if you want to wear PJs and slippers out and about tomorrow, go for it.

