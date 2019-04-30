Previous Next 15/15

Sensi Studio Beaded Straw Bucket Bag

Sensi Studio's bucket bag is handwoven from toquilla straw and strung with wooden beads. It has that beachside souvenir vibe, except you don't have to travel far to get it. Just place your order with Moda and wait several business days for it to arrive at your doorstep. Wear with a puff-sleeve white Mara Hoffman dress.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE