13 Spring 2020 Trends to Know and Shop Right Now
Now that you're all caught up.
By Marina Liao published
Most of us can officially retire our puffer jackets and snow boots. Our days spent dreaming of breezy dresses, sandals, and basically any warm-weather gear is now a reality. As you step into spring/summer, what do you need to know? The top spring/summer trends of 2020, that's what. This season, designers are offering up a bevy of styles, from feathered tops to bralettes that look elevated and sophisticated when paired with a blazer. It helps to know what the most popular looks are so you can prep your shopping list in advance—we even provided "get the look" options so you can shop the pieces before everyone else starts wearing them. Knowledge is power, and with this trend info, you'll be the most fashionable dresser in your friend group. Want even more insider tidbits? Here are the top bags, jewelry, and shoe trends to know for 2020.
1. Feathers
As seen at Jason Wu, Valentino, Burberry, and Prabal Gurung
Will designers ever get bored of feathers? The short answer: no. Every season you'll find at least a few designers incorporating this embellishment into their designs. For spring 2020, fashion houses like Valentino, Jason Wu, Burberry, and Prabal Gurung all offered up feathery creations, whether it be a full dress or just along the sleeves. If you fancy a quick touch up to your everyday pieces, feathers will surely make the garment stand out.
COS Short Sleeve Feather Top
This all-over feather top can be dressed down with jeans or up with a black skirt and heels. No matter where you wear it, it'll make a statement.
P.A.R.O.S.H. Feathered Hem Tank
Unsure about this trend? Test the waters by getting a top that only has feathers along the hemline. This extra detail elevates your ensemble without making you feel extra.
Cult Gaia Shannon Feather Silk Minidress
Whether you're the bride or birthday girl, this feather silk minidress is a show-stopping party look. The wispy plumage flutters as you mingle with guests and show off your moves on the dance floor.
2. Short Shorts
As seen at Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Chanel
Dare to bare your...butt cheeks? Or at least, a small part of them? Short shorts made a comeback on the runways of Chanel, Saint Laurent, and more. These bite-sized bottoms offer a cheeky vibe to your outfit (pun intended), whether you rock it with a knit cardigan or a bodysuit. We get it, however, if short shorts aren't for you. If you're a pass on this trend, you might want to try Bermuda shorts instead (we'll explain that further ahead).
Imaan x Frame Le Bootie Coated Short
These coated denim short shorts have a high-rise fit and a self-tie belt. Since these are part of Imaan Hammam x Frame's limited-edition capsule collection, you should add to your shopping cart before it's too late.
Marques Almeida Blue Denim Folding Waistband Shorts
Don't go for the same pair of denim cutoffs as all your friends. Give this Marques Almeida design a try. The detachable belt with pin-buckle fastening and a fold-down waistband are key features that make this piece look cool.
Miu Miu Tweed Short
The Miu Miu girl isn't afraid to wear short shorts and if they all look like these, sign me up. The tweed fabric and red check print give the bottoms a retro look, especially when paired with the matching jacket.
3. Knit Dresses
As seen at Marc Jacobs, Zimmermann, Celine, and Altuzarra
Think of the striped knit dress as the transitional piece to wear in lieu of sweaters from the end of fall into spring. The piece provides warmth underneath a denim jacket, but will keep you cool if you go with a short-sleeve or midi length option. Dress it down with sandals for vacation or with kitten mule heels for after-work rooftop drinks with your besties.
Banana Republic Stripe Knit Dress
This black and white knit dress is your "no brainer" piece, a.k.a. the kind of dress you can throw on quickly and head out the door in. Since it leans towards the plainer side, dress it up with fun springtime accessories.
Lanvin Striped Long Knitted Dress
You're not afraid to stand out, which is why this colorful striped dress is calling your name. The sunshine yellow and sea blue colors offer much-needed calming vibes.
Frame Striped Rib Knit Dress
This calf-grazing tank dress contours to the body without making you feel suffocated. Style with a turtleneck top underneath, if it's still cold, or layer with a leather jacket. A pair of white sneakers completes this outfit.
4. Bermuda Shorts
As seen at Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, Tod's, and Valentino
First biker shorts were everywhere, now it's Bermuda shorts' turn. Bottoms are trending towards that middle length for spring/summer 2020. On the runways, Bermuda shorts came in all materials, from leather to silk to denim and styled with everything from blazers, tees, and blouses. This bottom will add a touch of sophistication to any warm-weather outfit.
Alice + Olivia Eric High Waist Satin Bermuda Shorts
These satin Bermuda shorts come with a high-rise waist, so you don't have to worry about them making your legs look short. The color is fruity and bright for spring, which instantly lifts our moods.
Mango Pleated Bermuda Shorts
For bottoms that graze slightly past your knees, try this pair from Mango. It goes with every type of shoe from ankle boots, to strappy heels, to knee-high silhouettes.
Remain Manu Leather Bermuda Shorts
If your workplace allows, this pair of Bermuda shorts screams wear me. It's tailored to perfection while the burgundy hue offers a color break from your all-black winter wardrobe.
5. Vests
As seen at Coach, Celine, Hermès, and Saint Laurent
Shake off the dust on your vests from yesteryear, because this garment made a comeback on the spring 2020 runways. Whether you opt for a sexy tuxedo design sans shirt like Kaia Gerber at Saint Laurent or a furry number for those colder months (see Coach), a vest is the optimal layering piece.
Topshop Belted Denim Vest
Forget the denim jacket for spring and try a denim vest instead. This one layers easily over a graphic t-shirt or cami.
Gucci Houndstooth Gilet
The older I get, the more I don't mind dressing like a (chic) octogenarian. This vest has all those vintage vibes, like a hidden gem you'd fine in your grandma's closet, with a modern twist thanks to the oversized fit.
Asos Design Tall Tux Suit Vest
A sexy vest (check out the back!) that you can wear at night in lieu of a dress. This piece evokes feminine and masculine vibes at the same time.
6. Drawstring Details
As seen at Bottega Veneta, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Stella McCartney
Designers added drawstrings to anoraks, jumpsuits, coats, and dresses for a touch of sportiness. Anyone can wear this athleisure design, even if you've never played a sport in your life (me). I'm coming for that Bottega Veneta lewk.
Monse Deconstructed Cycling Top
Leave it to Monse to create a top that's sporty yet high fashion. This top is made from lightweight activewear jersey and has a cutout in the front/back to show a hint of skin. Wear with biker shorts.
Jacquemus Mimosa Gathered Poplin Top
This top is made from crisp poplin and has boxy sleeves and a gathered overlay that ties at the front for a unique design.
Zella Water Resistant Trapeze Anorak
This water-resistant anorak will come in handy for those sudden spring showers. The versatile taupe color ensures you can wear it for seasons to come.
7. Crochet
As seen at Jonathan Simkhai, Fendi, Marni, and Gabriela Hearst
Keeping cool won't be an issue in spring/summer 2020 thanks to crochet. You'll find this fabric is still in style for next season, with even better designs coming your way. For a sneak peek of what to expect, just look at Jonathan Simkhai's crochet blue dress and sweater combination (I need that) to Marni's all-over floral crochet gown. This vacation-vibes material isn't just for beach coverups and sarongs anymore.
Carolina K Bird Crochet Top
Don't think twice about packing this lightweight crochet top with a bird motif on your next beach vacation. It hardly takes up any space in your carry-on and pairs well with a sarong skirt or shorts.
Dolce & Gabbana Crochet Knitted Vest
Looking for a shirt to up the spice factor in your ensemble? Go with this knitted vest, which you can style with everything from trousers to jeans. Layer a black bralette underneath to show some skin or over a button-down shirt.
Jonathan Simkhai Remi Hand Crochet Dress
Here's a crochet dress that can easily take you from day to night. It's made with lightweight cotton and has a plunging neckline with a split skirt that will reveal your sun-kissed skin at dinner.
8. Bralettes Under Blazers
As seen at Staud, Michael Kors, Jonathan Simhaki, and Jason Wu
The only way to wear a blazer next season is with a bralette. (Save this for your off-duty days, of course.) Designers played with the idea of showing off your midriff while still making you feel covered up. Take cues from Kors and Wu and opt for high-waisted bottoms for more coverage.
Staud Alessi Satin Bralette
The bralette you saw on the Staud spring 2020 runway is finally available to shop! The lime green color is already sold out, so don't hesitate to scoop up this ocean blue one.
Dior Christian Dior J'ADIOR Knit Bra
Since this Dior knit bra is an investment, here are some ideas for how to wear it aside from under a blazer. You can style it over a button-up, let it peek out from underneath a silk shirt, wear it over a turtleneck sweater, or pair it as is with a high-waisted trouser.
Savage X Fenty Microfiber Bralette Toffee Tiger Print
If your blazer is plainer, show some fierceness underneath with a tiger printed bra. Bonus points if you work the tiger print into your bottoms or accessories too.
9. Buttery Soft Leather
As seen at Khaite, Kate Spade, Sally LaPointe, and Coach 1941
There's no mistaking that leather—including vegan or faux—is the one material everyone's excited to work with in 2020. Though Nanushka practically built its brand on this look, more and more designers are finding new ways to incorporate the buttery soft material into their pieces. Personally, I am obsessed with that Kate Spade olive leather dress.
Louis Vuitton Monogram Shadow Leather Skirt
The fashion house created an a-line skirt with a monogram shadow motif that has a distinctive 3D effect. If you're looking for a stand out piece in your closet, this is it.
Wilfred Free Faux-Leather Cargo Pants
I'll be swapping my jeans for these faux leather cargo pants to add some edginess and style to all my outfits. For what to wear on top, why not go with a bralette and blazer?
Mango Leather Trench
I've been on the hunt for a leather trench for spring and fell in love with this soft brown color option from Mango. It's not super thick and has a very tailored fit so you're not just drowning in fabric.
10. Sky-High Side Slits
As seen at Jason Wu, Dion Lee, Prabal Gurung, and Brandon Maxwell
Side slits are climbing higher than ever for spring 2020, so embrace flashing a little cheek. This effortless cut brings a whole new wave of sexiness to your skirts and keeps you cool when the temps start to rise. For more coverage, go up a size and layer jeans or linen trousers underneath.
Free People Lola Slit Skirt
A skirt that works for day or night depending on the type of top and shoe you wear with it. The asymmetrical cut is perfect for showing off some leg.
Reformation Zoe Side Slit Midi Skirt
Reformation is known for creating deep side slits in its skirts. Don't worry though, I've tested one out and can confirm your butt will remain covered all day.
Mugler Black Slit Skirt
Kim Kardashian loves wearing Mugler so what are the chances she already owns this skirt? (Answer: high.) Channel her energy and rock this with a bodysuit or formfitting sheer top.
11. Sheer Is Here
As seen at Sally LaPointe, Ulla Johnson, Bevza, and Oscar de la Renta
Designers embraced the idea of less is more for next season, working with chiffon and tulle to create airy looks. Since the material is basically all see-through, now's the time to show off your prettiest bras, or free the nipple completely.
superdown Helena Button Up Top
This lavender crop top is definitely not HR-friendly, so save it for the weekend when you're out with friends. Layer a bralette underneath to show you're rocking two of spring 2020's hottest trends.
Beaufille Nebula Semi Sheer Tulle Blouse
The color of this tulle blouse reminds me of an impressionist painting. Layer this soft piece over a bralette or tank for an IRL way to style this piece.
Molly Goddard Alison Ruffled Tulle Midi Dress
The adult version of your favorite childhood tutu dress. Slip it over any tee and jeans outfit for an instant street style look. The ruffled hemline keeps it fun and youthfu.
12. Day to Night Sequins
As seen at Ralph Lauren, Adam Lippes, Sally LaPointe, and Cynthia Rowley
Don't be afraid to own the stage (streets?) in 2020. It's your time to shine—literally. Designers like Ralph Lauren and Sally LaPointe gave their stamp of approval to sporting sequins for both day and night. Whether you go with a sparkly gown or a shimmery suit set, prepare to stand out and be the peacock in your friend group.
Markus Lupfer Alex Sequin Beach Hammock Tee
Instead of your usual white tee, try this sequin graphic shirt. The serene scene will help you ease your way back into the work week after that vacation.
Staud Sequin Dress
Spring brides looking to stun at their engagement party or rehearsal dinner will opt for this sequin dress with blousy sleeves from Staud. It's a good day-to-night look as well, if you decide to keep any morning festivities going.
Tibi Avril Sequined Crepe Dress
Sure you might get disco ball comments from your friends but there's no denying that if you wish to be the star in the room, this sequin dress will make that happen. Shine on.
Tibi Sequin Dress
This Tibi dress is reversible, so if you're feeling flashy wear the sequins on the front. Otherwise, surprise people with the glitzy detail from behind. They'll do an instant double-take.
13. Corsets
As seen at Dion Lee, Brock Collection, Jason Wu, and Christian Siriano
For spring, there will be a greater emphasize on defining one's silhouette. An easy way to do this is with a corset, which came in all forms on the runway. Brock Collection made the most romantic Victorian-esque top while Siriano showcased a more bare-bones structure. Get ready to cinch everything in.
superdown x Draya Michele Rebecca Corset Top
This blush pink corset top with a curved neckline will show off your décolletage and accessories at the party. It has a boned bodice for a sturdy fit, so don't worry about it slipping off as you dance the night away.
Dolce & Gabbana Cropped Denim Corset Top
Give your white button-up shirt the fashion-girl touch by wearing this denim corset top over it. It can also be worn sans shirt as a regular top with a breezy skirt.
Tibi Corset Bodysuit With Detachable Straps
For those who hate the whole process of tucking and untucking their shirts until it looks perfect, here's a corset bodysuit that will hold everything in place. For extra support, use the detachable straps.
