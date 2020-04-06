Most of us can officially retire our puffer jackets and snow boots. Our days spent dreaming of breezy dresses, sandals, and basically any warm-weather gear is now a reality. As you step into spring/summer, what do you need to know? The top spring/summer trends of 2020, that's what. This season, designers are offering up a bevy of styles, from feathered tops to bralettes that look elevated and sophisticated when paired with a blazer. It helps to know what the most popular looks are so you can prep your shopping list in advance—we even provided "get the look" options so you can shop the pieces before everyone else starts wearing them. Knowledge is power, and with this trend info, you'll be the most fashionable dresser in your friend group. Want even more insider tidbits? Here are the top bags, jewelry, and shoe trends to know for 2020.