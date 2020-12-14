The 12 Best Turtlenecks to Get You Through the Cold Months
Your favorite winter basic...just got a lot less basic.
By Taylor Ayers published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
The turtleneck is a closet basic. Like the fitted t-shirt, it's available in countless shapes, prints, fabrics and fits, making it one of the most versatile items a woman can have in her wardrobe. There's a good chance you already own at least one turtleneck already—if not, what are you waiting for?—but our list of the best turtlenecks, below, will show you how this winter go-to is not only the ultimate layering piece, but a chic and cozy top that can be worn solo. From the lightweight and practical to the oversized and warm, these are the must-have turtlenecks to stock up on.
1. GANNI Puppytooth Stretch-Mesh Turtleneck
This Ganni printed turtleneck is the perfect transitional piece for layering under the summer clothing you're having a hard time bidding goodbye. Wear this turtleneck under your favorite slip dress to carry it into the winter months. Finish off your look with some trendy combat boots and a moto jacket and you're out the door.
2. LACAUSA Sweater Rib Turtleneck
The Lacausa ribbed turtleneck is the perfect cozy but lightweight sweater. The ribbed texture of this turtleneck gives it a close fit, and the multiple colorways make it a versatile piece that will slot right into anyone's closet and life.
3. Free People Milo Pullover
It's sweater weather season (finally)! You're lying to yourself if you don't think a plush pullover turtleneck is what really gets you through the bitter cold months. Pair this relaxed-fit turtleneck with a knit skirt or your favorite denim and you're ready to go with little effort.
4. Urban Outfitters UO Mia Turtleneck Cropped Sweater
We're cropping everything this season, from puffers and cardigans to turtlenecks! Wear yours with a pair of high-waisted bottoms that match up with the cropped hem.
5. Wolford Colorado Thong Bodysuit
The Wolford Colorado bodysuit is an fashion editor favorite. Available in both black and white, this turtleneck is another go-to base layer for any outfit. No matter if you're sporting this turtleneck with denim or your favorite silky pieces. the soft stretch fabric and thong bodysuit give you a seamless tuck every time.
6. Sanctuary Clothing Sanctuary Essentials Turtleneck
A classic black turtleneck is the ultimate layering piece. Take this base layer and a crisp white button-down and tuck them into a pair of dark wash denim—then throw on an oversized wool-blazer to complete the outfit. It's a chic, easy, and warm look that can't go wrong.
7. The Range Alloy Stretch-Knit Turtleneck Top
The Range has a knack for making the perfect basics you'll want to wear on repeat. Try this high-neck, shoulder-baring top with a pair of wide-leg trousers for a polished look.
8. PAIGE Raundi Sweater
We love a peekaboo moment. This cozy and slouchy turtleneck shows some skin with its shoulder baring cut-out. Wear this on date night or to dinner with the girls for a little unexpected detail.
9. Vince Cashmere Double Slit Turtleneck
Who doesn't swoon over cashmere? Vince does it best with timeless staples made from super-soft luxe cashmere. This relaxed-fit turtleneck works with everything, from denim to pleated skirts.
10. Perfect Moment Schild Sweater
Whether you're hitting the slopes or waiting by the fire for all the après ski activities, this turtleneck is practically screaming for its time in the spotlight.
11. Raey Cropped Displaced-Sleeve Roll-Neck Wool Sweater
Raey's merino wool turtleneck is a flawless example of the borrowed-from-the-boys fit. Pair this oversized turtleneck-sweater with other neutral pieces for a low-key look. You still can layer this with more oversized pieces like jackets and blazers; the thick wool will eliminate the need for a bulky winter coat.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 4 Types of Jeans I'll Always Invest In
For the denim die-hards.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla