Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

The turtleneck is a closet basic. Like the fitted t-shirt, it's available in countless shapes, prints, fabrics and fits, making it one of the most versatile items a woman can have in her wardrobe. There's a good chance you already own at least one turtleneck already—if not, what are you waiting for?—but our list of the best turtlenecks, below, will show you how this winter go-to is not only the ultimate layering piece, but a chic and cozy top that can be worn solo. From the lightweight and practical to the oversized and warm, these are the must-have turtlenecks to stock up on.

The Printed Turtleneck 1. GANNI Puppytooth Stretch-Mesh Turtleneck This Ganni printed turtleneck is the perfect transitional piece for layering under the summer clothing you're having a hard time bidding goodbye. Wear this turtleneck under your favorite slip dress to carry it into the winter months. Finish off your look with some trendy combat boots and a moto jacket and you're out the door.

The Ribbed Turtleneck 2. LACAUSA Sweater Rib Turtleneck $66.00 at lacausaclothing.com The Lacausa ribbed turtleneck is the perfect cozy but lightweight sweater. The ribbed texture of this turtleneck gives it a close fit, and the multiple colorways make it a versatile piece that will slot right into anyone's closet and life.

3. Free People Milo Pullover It's sweater weather season (finally)! You're lying to yourself if you don't think a plush pullover turtleneck is what really gets you through the bitter cold months. Pair this relaxed-fit turtleneck with a knit skirt or your favorite denim and you're ready to go with little effort.

The Cropped Turtleneck 4. Urban Outfitters UO Mia Turtleneck Cropped Sweater We're cropping everything this season, from puffers and cardigans to turtlenecks! Wear yours with a pair of high-waisted bottoms that match up with the cropped hem.

The Bodysuit Turtleneck 5. Wolford Colorado Thong Bodysuit $250.00 at net-a-porter.com The Wolford Colorado bodysuit is an fashion editor favorite. Available in both black and white, this turtleneck is another go-to base layer for any outfit. No matter if you're sporting this turtleneck with denim or your favorite silky pieces. the soft stretch fabric and thong bodysuit give you a seamless tuck every time.

The Essential Turtleneck 6. Sanctuary Clothing Sanctuary Essentials Turtleneck $58.95 at amazon.com A classic black turtleneck is the ultimate layering piece. Take this base layer and a crisp white button-down and tuck them into a pair of dark wash denim—then throw on an oversized wool-blazer to complete the outfit. It's a chic, easy, and warm look that can't go wrong.

The Sleeveless Turtleneck 7. The Range Alloy Stretch-Knit Turtleneck Top $62.50 at net-a-porter.com The Range has a knack for making the perfect basics you'll want to wear on repeat. Try this high-neck, shoulder-baring top with a pair of wide-leg trousers for a polished look.

The Cut-Out Turtleneck 8. PAIGE Raundi Sweater $185.26 at shopbop.com We love a peekaboo moment. This cozy and slouchy turtleneck shows some skin with its shoulder baring cut-out. Wear this on date night or to dinner with the girls for a little unexpected detail.

The Cashmere Turtleneck 9. Vince Cashmere Double Slit Turtleneck Who doesn't swoon over cashmere? Vince does it best with timeless staples made from super-soft luxe cashmere. This relaxed-fit turtleneck works with everything, from denim to pleated skirts.

The Graphic Turtleneck 10. Perfect Moment Schild Sweater Whether you're hitting the slopes or waiting by the fire for all the après ski activities, this turtleneck is practically screaming for its time in the spotlight.

The Boyfriend Turtleneck 11. Raey Cropped Displaced-Sleeve Roll-Neck Wool Sweater Raey's merino wool turtleneck is a flawless example of the borrowed-from-the-boys fit. Pair this oversized turtleneck-sweater with other neutral pieces for a low-key look. You still can layer this with more oversized pieces like jackets and blazers; the thick wool will eliminate the need for a bulky winter coat.