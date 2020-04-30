Gaucho Pants Are the Cool New Trouser for This Season
The "flood pant" is back.
By Sara Holzman published
Cowboy culture has inspired fashion trends that come and go as quickly as tumbleweed, but gaucho pants? They're here for the long haul. First worn by ranchers in the South American lowlands, the wide leg, calf-gracing pants have a distinct style of their very own. Fitted pant loyalists might feel a sense of hesitation about giving the voluminous silhouette a try, but the flattering cinched waist and roomy legs will award a fresh take on existing outfits. They key? Play with proportions. A flood-length pant doesn't have to read Urkel. (Remember Steve?) Try a lightweight gaucho, belted, with a fitted tee for the weekend. Layer a crisp white button-down under a menswear-inspired waistcoat for that interview. It's chic! Bonus: You can showcase your shoes. Pull out your pointed toe flats, the thigh-high boots at the back of your closet, even pop on tights underneath. Whether you lean towards a casual aesthetic or prefer ladylike appeal, there's a gaucho pant for every day of the week.
1. Jacquemus - Linen Blend Gauchos
Pair these bold floral pants with a soft shrunken cardigan to downplay the print. Add a classic sneaker and accessorize the look with your current it-bag.
2. DKNY - Faux Leather Pants
Forget sweatpants. These comfy pull-on gauchos will be your go-to pant for travel days ahead.
3. Khaite - Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
With barely any stretch in them, these wide leg pants will mold to your curves. Pair them with a Breton striped shirt and a ballet flat to master the French girl look.
4. MSGM - Snakeskin Pant
Animal prints are fully on trend—just remember to make this snakeskin gaucho the star of the show. Pair them with an understated knit tank and a form-fitted blazer. Opt for wrap sandals or a mule.
5. Mango - Belted Trousers
Don these belted gauchos with a billowy poet sleeve blouse, your favorite pendant necklace, and a Mary-Jane heel.
6. See by Chloé - Sheer Panel Pants
A black pant is a principal piece in every woman's wardrobe. Chances are you own a few pairs already, so why not invest in one with a little edge? Sheer silk panels hit at the calf to show off a bit of skin, a cool sock, or your favorite boots.
7. La Double J - Printed Pants
Your first foray into printed pants? A high-waisted, wide leg silhouette will keep it quirky. Pair with a brogue shoe and a ringer tee or a cute crochet top for '70s vintage vibes.
8. FRAME - Le Culotte
A wide-leg silhouette makes these easier to pull off than an unforgiving light skinny jean. Accentuate the high-waist with your favorite statement belt.
9. Rosetta Getty - Pleated Pants
Look effortlessly cool with a vertical striped pant that elongates the legs. Roomy side pockets and an elastic waist are practical for chasing kids around at the backyard barbecue.
10. ZARA - Printed Pants
Pack these flowy tropical pants for your next warm weather getaway. The silky fabric can sway fancy when paired with heels, stacked bracelets, and a short sleeve button down.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
