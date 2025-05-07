Gigi Hadid Taps Gez Z's Favorite DIY Denim Trend for a Coffee Date With Bradley Cooper

The picture of casual-cool style.

Gigi Hadid seen at Vogue Vintage Market at &#039;Roll &amp; Hill&#039; in SoHo on March 29, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Take a stroll through the nearest college town and I can guarantee you'll see hundreds of students wearing the exact same outfit: a fitted crop top and baggy jeans, with a shoe string tied through the back belt loops. The hack has become a Gen Z signature, allowing an entire generation to circumvent ever having to go to a tailor. Now, it's gone off campus and into Gigi Hadid's day-date wardrobe.

The concept is simple: Tie a shoe string, ribbon (my preferred method), or similar through your back belt loops, effectively cinching your jeans and eliminating the dreaded waist gap. Wearers use this DIY trick to obtain that cool, ultra-loose fit without a sagging waistband.

She may be a millennial, but Hadid still chose to employ the teen-loved method while out on a coffee date with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper. (Note: Even the richest among us still can't be bothered with tailoring.)

gigi hadid is seen on a coffee run with boyfriend bradley cooper wearing vintage jeans and a red striped button-down

Gigi Hadid wore jeans and a striped shirt, while out for coffee with Bradley Cooper.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

She used a navy blue bandanna to customize the fit on her vintage-inspired light-wash jeans. The choice was an exceptionally stylish take on the trend, adding a bit of flare to her laid-back look. Hadid then added a red striped button-down, ivory-frame sunglasses, and a pair of wine-colored Miu Miu loafers.

Cooper, meanwhile, wore gray jeans and a pajama-style button-down, with black boots. Together, they were the picture of casual-cool style.

Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers
Miu Miu
Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers

The anti-tailored look is an interesting choice for the model, given that she attended the 2025 Met Gala not 48 hours earlier. Its theme? "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The gilded Miu Miu gown she wore that evening fit her like a glove, though—and that's really all that matters.

Shop Gigi Hadid's Laid-Back Look

Levi's, Paisley Bandana
Levi's
Paisley Bandana

Echo Pearly Shirt
THEO The Label
Echo Pearly Shirt

The Roadie
AYR
The Roadie

Mother of Pearl Austin Sunglasses
Lele Sadoughi
Mother of Pearl Austin Sunglasses

Timberland Women's Stone Street Boat Shoe
Timberland
Women's Stone Street Boat Shoe

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

