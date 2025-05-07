Gigi Hadid Taps Gez Z's Favorite DIY Denim Trend for a Coffee Date With Bradley Cooper
The picture of casual-cool style.
Take a stroll through the nearest college town and I can guarantee you'll see hundreds of students wearing the exact same outfit: a fitted crop top and baggy jeans, with a shoe string tied through the back belt loops. The hack has become a Gen Z signature, allowing an entire generation to circumvent ever having to go to a tailor. Now, it's gone off campus and into Gigi Hadid's day-date wardrobe.
The concept is simple: Tie a shoe string, ribbon (my preferred method), or similar through your back belt loops, effectively cinching your jeans and eliminating the dreaded waist gap. Wearers use this DIY trick to obtain that cool, ultra-loose fit without a sagging waistband.
She may be a millennial, but Hadid still chose to employ the teen-loved method while out on a coffee date with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper. (Note: Even the richest among us still can't be bothered with tailoring.)
She used a navy blue bandanna to customize the fit on her vintage-inspired light-wash jeans. The choice was an exceptionally stylish take on the trend, adding a bit of flare to her laid-back look. Hadid then added a red striped button-down, ivory-frame sunglasses, and a pair of wine-colored Miu Miu loafers.
Cooper, meanwhile, wore gray jeans and a pajama-style button-down, with black boots. Together, they were the picture of casual-cool style.
The anti-tailored look is an interesting choice for the model, given that she attended the 2025 Met Gala not 48 hours earlier. Its theme? "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The gilded Miu Miu gown she wore that evening fit her like a glove, though—and that's really all that matters.
Shop Gigi Hadid's Laid-Back Look
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Kylie and Timothée Are Red Carpet Official at Last
They matched in all-black for the moment.
-
Katie Holmes Embraces Fall's Most Rich-Looking Accessory Trend—for Spring
My transitional weather hero.
-
Coco Jones Refuses to Be the Pretty Girl With \201cStank\201d Breath
Her non-negotiable beauty ritual couldn’t be more relatable.
-
How Katie Holmes Adapts Fall's Rich-Looking Suede Bag Trend for Spring
My transitional weather hero.
-
Dua Lipa Styles Kendall Jenner's Exact Runway Look With a $2,250 Alaïa Teckel Bag
Seeing double.
-
Miley Cyrus Continues Her Met Gala Outfit Marathon With Four Different Morning-After Looks
There's no rest for the fabulous.
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Give a Lesson in Platonic Couples Dressing at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party
Combined, their respective looks would create one full tuxedo.
-
Hailey Bieber's After-Party Corset Dress Continues Her Micro-Mini Met Gala Theme
She can't resist a barely-there hemline.
-
Zendaya Pulls Off a 2025 Met Gala After-Party Vibe Shift in an Archival Sequin Gown and Feathered Jacket
Her archival gown comes from a beloved designer.
-
Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party in a Crop Top and Lace Durag
Rihanna Maternity Style, Season 3, has officially begun.
-
Cardi B Matches Her Eye Color to Her Emerald Green Tapestry Suit at the 2025 Met Gala
I applaud this level of dedication.