Gigi Hadid Taps Gez Z's Favorite DIY Denim Trend for a Coffee Date With Bradley Cooper

Take a stroll through the nearest college town and I can guarantee you'll see hundreds of students wearing the exact same outfit: a fitted crop top and baggy jeans, with a shoe string tied through the back belt loops. The hack has become a Gen Z signature, allowing an entire generation to circumvent ever having to go to a tailor. Now, it's gone off campus and into Gigi Hadid's day-date wardrobe.

The concept is simple: Tie a shoe string, ribbon (my preferred method), or similar through your back belt loops, effectively cinching your jeans and eliminating the dreaded waist gap. Wearers use this DIY trick to obtain that cool, ultra-loose fit without a sagging waistband.

She may be a millennial, but Hadid still chose to employ the teen-loved method while out on a coffee date with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper. (Note: Even the richest among us still can't be bothered with tailoring.)

Gigi Hadid wore jeans and a striped shirt, while out for coffee with Bradley Cooper. (Image credit: Image Direct)

She used a navy blue bandanna to customize the fit on her vintage-inspired light-wash jeans. The choice was an exceptionally stylish take on the trend, adding a bit of flare to her laid-back look. Hadid then added a red striped button-down, ivory-frame sunglasses, and a pair of wine-colored Miu Miu loafers.

Cooper, meanwhile, wore gray jeans and a pajama-style button-down, with black boots. Together, they were the picture of casual-cool style.

The anti-tailored look is an interesting choice for the model, given that she attended the 2025 Met Gala not 48 hours earlier. Its theme? "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The gilded Miu Miu gown she wore that evening fit her like a glove, though—and that's really all that matters.

