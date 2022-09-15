Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While the mini skirt has reigned supreme this summer, its sister the maxi skirt has become one of fall 2022’s biggest trends, thanks to supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk and mega-influencers like Emma Chamberlain. So we spoke to a trend forecaster about where the maxi skirt trend came from in the first place—and found the best maxi skirts to incorporate into your wardrobe for fall 2022.

It’s not often that a single piece of clothing takes over my entire Instagram feed in a matter of days, but the maxi skirt is proving to be the exception, not the rule. I first noticed their prevalence when Kendall Jenner wore a white one with a pair of black Adidas Samba sneakers back in August. After that, I noticed styling videos featuring a plethora of longer, denim options on TikTok. Then, GANNI and Levi’s included a maxi skirt in their latest collection. Most recently, fellow supermodel Elsa Hosk wore a cargo-style maxi skirt that obviously took inspiration from the massive cargo pants trend of the last few weeks.

It makes sense, considering brands like 16 Arlington, Erdem, Etro, and Altuzarra all showed maxi skirts as a part of their Fall/Winter 2022 collections earlier in 2022. Better yet, there’s actual data to back up this trend: “According to Trendalytics, the style is up +18 percent to last year and is most saturated in the luxury market which is a strong indicator of an emerging trend,” says Kendall Becker, the Fashion & Beauty Trends Editor at Trendalytics.

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

If you’re anything like me, you grew up wearing maxi skirts in middle and lower school with your favorite graphic T-shirt or sweater from Abercrombie & Fitch. This time around, though, the maxi skirt is fashionable and not all reminiscent of my awkward tween years. It comes at a time in fashion where we’re sitting in the middle of two sartorial extremes: On the one side of the spectrum, there are micro mini skirts, cutout dresses, and bra tops. On the other hand, the Coastal Grandma trend is prevailing.

“What's interesting this time around is the range: 16 Arlington showed a tastefully slitted silk skirt while Altuzarra opted for an edgier leather option, and Erdem and Etro kept fringe top-of-mind. Case in point, this trend is bound to be versatile and a vehicle for market innovation,” says Becker.

No matter your preferred style of maxi, keep reading. Ahead, I've rounded up TK of the best maxi skirts to style for fall 2022, including picks from COS, Farm RIO, ZARA, Mango, and more.

Shop The Best Maxi Skirts:

Best Classic Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) COS Pleated Maxi Skirt $135 at COS (opens in new tab) You can't go wrong with a simple, black maxi skirt in the fall and winter. This one from COS is made from recycled polyester and has a breezy pleated design for easy transitional wear.

Best Wrapped Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) ZARA Printed Tulle Skirt $46 at ZARA (opens in new tab) This fall is all about prints, so this wrap-style maxi skirt from ZARA is on my must-buy list this season. If you don't want your entire ensemble to hinge on one single tie, this skirt has a hidden zip closure.

Best Faux Leather Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Mare Mare x Anthropologie Leather Skirt $130 at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) You've got your leather pants, but do you have your leather maxi skirt? Now you can thanks to Mare Mare. This one retails for $130 and looks far more luxe than that price tag.

Best Denim Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) GANNI x Levi’s Maxi Skirt $325 at GANNI (opens in new tab) Denim skirts are a massive fall 2022 fashion trend, so GANNI and Levi's teamed up to create this maxi-length version that actually looks like your favorite pair of jeans.

Best Transitional Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Farm RIO Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Maxi Skirt $325 at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) Barbiecore fashion is still very much trending for fall 2022, so pick up this Farm RIO skirt and work the shade into your rotation.

Best Metallic Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Mango Satin Pleated Skirt $80 at Mango (opens in new tab) Holiday season is coming up, so it's time to stock up on sparkly satin pieces. Enter: this skirt from Mango. It comes in chartreuse or this coppery orange color, so you've got everything you need to create a festive (low effort!) holiday ensemble.

Best Ruched Maxi Skirt Tiger Mist Cassidy Skirt $55 at Tiger Mist (opens in new tab) Decide how much leg you want to show with this ruched maxi skirt from Tiger Mist. It has a mid-rise at most, so it's a great option for you if you're the type of person who loves a low-rise moment.

Best Tiered Maxi Skirt DISSH Bonnie Black Tiered Long Skirt $113 at DISSH (opens in new tab) This black maxi skirt from Australian labl DISSH is just as pretty as your favorite maxi dress, only way more wearable! It's made from 100 percent linen and and has an adjustable elastic at the waist for optimal comfort.

Best Gingham Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Draper James Peasant Skirt $85 at Draper James (opens in new tab) Continuing the coastal grandmother trend from this summer? Consider this gingham skirt from Draper James. it comes in both pink and blue colorways, so you can pick your favorite.

Best Tie-Dyed Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) SVNR Shop Maxi Skirt $275 at SVNR (opens in new tab) SVNR designer Christina Tung hand-dyes these silk skirts, so no two are exactly the same. This one in particular features ruching on the side to shorten it into a midi skirt if you so desire.

Best Sweater Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Free People Silvia Sweater Convertible Maxi Skirt $98 at Free People (opens in new tab) This gray ribbed maxi skirt is like your favorite sweater, but for your legs (or your entire body, considering it can easily be turned into a dress).

Best Cargo Maxi Skirt Motel Rocks Black Combat Maxi Skirt $65 at Motel Rocks (opens in new tab) You've heard of cargo pants, but have you heard of the best cargo skirt? This edgy pick from Motel Rocks retails for under $100 and is a great way to incorporate the trend into your winter wardrobe without going over-the-top.

Best Going-out Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Aya Muse Reposier Ribbed Cotton-Blend Maxi SkirtReposier Ribbed Cotton-Blend Maxi Skirt $435 at Intermix (opens in new tab) "I'm currently eyeing this ribbed knit option from Aya Muse—the column silhouette is undoubtedly chic yet offers just the right amount of sex appeal with the side slit and subtle cut-outs. Basically, this is the perfect day-to-night maxi," says Kendall Becker.

Best ‘90s-Inspired Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Mango Textured Jacquard Skirt $120 at Mango (opens in new tab) Go all-out with your grunge outfit this season with this silky skirt from Mango outfitted with a barely-there jaquared print. If you're on the taller side, this super-long hem will work with sneakers. If, like me, you're more petite, consider wearing it with heels or chunky boots.

Best Transitional Maxi Skirt Asta Resort Carmen Skirt $75 at Asta Resort (opens in new tab) White after Labor Day? Yes please! This ribbed maxi skirt from Asta Resort is a great way to make the summery shade work later on into the year because of the thicker material. Shop it in other shades like black or green for a different approach.

Best Sheer Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Free People Godet Girl 1/2 Slip $50 at Free People (opens in new tab) 2022's sheer trend is going strong this season. This so-called half-slip skirt is great for layering under an oversized top, or with a cropped top to show more skin.

Best Red Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) SIR The Label Lucella Skirt $320 at SIR (opens in new tab) This red maxi skirt from cult-favorite brand SIR The Label features a small cutout across the hip for subtle sexiness. It's made from a silk/cotton blend that is just a touch shiny for a date-night ready look.

Best Two-Tone Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Back Beat Co. Viscose Color Block Maxi Skirt $145 at Urban Outfitteers (opens in new tab) If you want to show skin but don't want to go all-out on a sheer piece, try this one from Back BEat Co that has a mini skirt underneath. Shop it as a part of a matching set or wear it on its own for a pop of color.

Maxi Skirt With The Best Color Selection JUXLABEL Noella Linen Skirt $69 at JUXLABEL (opens in new tab) Linen can be worn in the fall as long as it comes in a seasonly-approved hue. This maxi skirt from JUXLABEL comes in shades like this burnt orange, a deep brown, and olive green.

(opens in new tab) Princess Polly Harriette Maxi Skirt $58 at Princess Polly (opens in new tab) Lime green is one of this summer's most in-demand colors, so this maxi skirt from Princess Polly is a great way to transition it into the fall and winter seasons. Style it with a white or black button down shirt that's just a touch oversized for a cold-weather-approved ensemble.

Best Style-Editor-Approved Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) Loretta Caponi Martina Shirred Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Skirt $561 at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) "I'll admit it: I'm in denial that summer is ending," says Emma Childs, Style Editor. "It's the season of insouciant attitudes, sunshine, and easy-breezy clothing—the latter of which I'm especially not ready to let go of. Thus, for fall 2022, I plan to extend my sartorial summer spirit for as long as possible. And Loretta Caponi's white maxi skirt, with its smocked waistline and broderie anglaise detailing, is the hero piece of my season-blending lineup. You'll see me wearing this cotton maxi into the office, pairing it with a short sleeve turtleneck sweater and a pair of black leather ankle boots (opens in new tab) to give the outfit somewhat of a cozy, autumnal feel."

Best Not-So-Basic Black Maxi Skirt (opens in new tab) UO Beatrix Spliced Maxi Skirt $69 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) For a twist on your usual black maxi skirt, try this one from Urban Outfitters that retails for less than $75. It's great if you want to play with the sheer trend without going all-in.

Meet the Expert: