The "Naked" Swimsuit Trend Starts With These 10 Pieces
These bikinis and one-pieces speak to your risqué side.
By Andrea Zendejas published
Just like the barely-there sandals that were on everyone's wishlist last summer, the barely-there concept is ringing true for swimsuits this season. Let me clarify: Details like super slender straps that look like they're about to break off, and swimwear with skin tone-like hues give you that almost "naked" look when you slip into them, are in this summer. And, when it comes down to it: less is more. Plus, the minimalist swimsuits are a totalnod to the '90s. Of course, this barely-there design is on the more risqué side for beach outings and pool parties, and they're not for everyone. However, if you're ready to embrace swimsuits that offer little coverage (and thus less prominent tan lines), we've found the best "naked" bikinis and one-pieces for you ahead.
1. Oséree Lumière Bikini
Oséree is a brand worn by all of our favorite celebrities, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kourtney Kardashian. This metallic triangle bikini will look amazing on your sun-kissed skin and complement that bronzed glow.
2. Anemone Open-Back Swimsuit
Looking for a white swimsuit this summer? Try this minimalist one-piece by Anemone. All of the swimsuits in the collection are eco-friendly, sustainable, and built with UV 50+ protection.
3. Jade Swim Hinge Swimsuit
The most "naked" part about this swimsuit is the ultra-low back coupled with the thin straps attached to rings. This swimsuit is made from a quick-drying stretch fabric in a shimmering salmon pink color. Slip this on and swim away!
4. Frankies Bikinis Kailyn Top
Yellow is a color that always makes me smile and feel positive, despite my not wearing the hue too often. That'll all change this summer thanks to this '90s-inspired skinny strap bikini. Adding to my cart.
5. Tropic of C Savanna Midriff One-Piece Swimsuit
Candice Swanepoel, the model behind swimwear label Tropic of C, makes the sexiest swimsuits out there. Case in point: This front cutout one-piece swimsuit with the cheekiest bottom.
6. Stella McCartney Fine Straps One Piece
All the va-va-voom in this swimsuit can be found in the back. If you prefer to stun everyone with your backside, this is the piece to do it in. The slender straps give this one-piece a delicate look.
7. Les Girls Les Boys Metallic Bikini
Feel like a mermaid in this ocean blue shimmering swimsuit. It's great for those who have a more pared-down wardrobe and don't prefer crazy prints but still want that pop of color. Style with a crochet dress.
8. Dion Lee loop knot swimsuit
This Dion Lee black bathing suit is anything but boring. You'll find that the one-piece has plenty of trendy details, from the thin spaghetti straps to the middle knot to the sexy plunging neckline and side cutouts.
9. Jacquemus Le Maillot Peirado Ombré Bikini
The color of this Jacquemus ombré bikini reminds me of seaside sunsets. Pack in your suitcase for your next vacation.
10. Sun Becomes Her Radiant Bikini Top
This swimsuit is equal parts fun and sexy. The bikini comes in three different colors, though my favorite is the red. You'll look like a fiery siren when you come out of the pool.
•••
Andrea Zendejas is the accessories editor for the Hearst Fashion Group, who loves all accessories, but especially jewelry.
