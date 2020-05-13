Just like the barely-there sandals that were on everyone's wishlist last summer, the barely-there concept is ringing true for swimsuits this season. Let me clarify: Details like super slender straps that look like they're about to break off, and swimwear with skin tone-like hues give you that almost "naked" look when you slip into them, are in this summer. And, when it comes down to it: less is more. Plus, the minimalist swimsuits are a totalnod to the '90s. Of course, this barely-there design is on the more risqué side for beach outings and pool parties, and they're not for everyone. However, if you're ready to embrace swimsuits that offer little coverage (and thus less prominent tan lines), we've found the best "naked" bikinis and one-pieces for you ahead.

Best Triangle Bikini 1. Oséree Lumière Bikini $188.00 at mytheresa.com Oséree is a brand worn by all of our favorite celebrities, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kourtney Kardashian. This metallic triangle bikini will look amazing on your sun-kissed skin and complement that bronzed glow.

Best White One-Piece 2. Anemone Open-Back Swimsuit $250.00 at modaoperandi.com Looking for a white swimsuit this summer? Try this minimalist one-piece by Anemone. All of the swimsuits in the collection are eco-friendly, sustainable, and built with UV 50+ protection.

Best Minimalist Swimsuit 3. Jade Swim Hinge Swimsuit $210.00 at mytheresa.com The most "naked" part about this swimsuit is the ultra-low back coupled with the thin straps attached to rings. This swimsuit is made from a quick-drying stretch fabric in a shimmering salmon pink color. Slip this on and swim away!

Best Bandeau 4. Frankies Bikinis Kailyn Top $90.00 at frankiesbikinis.com Yellow is a color that always makes me smile and feel positive, despite my not wearing the hue too often. That'll all change this summer thanks to this '90s-inspired skinny strap bikini. Adding to my cart.

Best Cut-Out Swimsuit 5. Tropic of C Savanna Midriff One-Piece Swimsuit $150.00 at olivela.com Candice Swanepoel, the model behind swimwear label Tropic of C, makes the sexiest swimsuits out there. Case in point: This front cutout one-piece swimsuit with the cheekiest bottom.

Best High Cut Swimsuit 6. Stella McCartney Fine Straps One Piece $335.00 at net-a-porter.com All the va-va-voom in this swimsuit can be found in the back. If you prefer to stun everyone with your backside, this is the piece to do it in. The slender straps give this one-piece a delicate look.

Best Metallic Swimsuit 7. Les Girls Les Boys Metallic Bikini $39.99 at urbanoutfitters.com Feel like a mermaid in this ocean blue shimmering swimsuit. It's great for those who have a more pared-down wardrobe and don't prefer crazy prints but still want that pop of color. Style with a crochet dress.

Best Black Cut-Out Swimsuit 8. Dion Lee loop knot swimsuit $145.00 at farfetch.com This Dion Lee black bathing suit is anything but boring. You'll find that the one-piece has plenty of trendy details, from the thin spaghetti straps to the middle knot to the sexy plunging neckline and side cutouts.

Best Ombré Bikini 9. Jacquemus Le Maillot Peirado Ombré Bikini $198.00 at farfetch.com The color of this Jacquemus ombré bikini reminds me of seaside sunsets. Pack in your suitcase for your next vacation.

Best Ribbed Bikini 10. Sun Becomes Her Radiant Bikini Top $108.00 at sunbecomesher.com This swimsuit is equal parts fun and sexy. The bikini comes in three different colors, though my favorite is the red. You'll look like a fiery siren when you come out of the pool.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).