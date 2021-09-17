The 100 Most Memorable '90s Fashion Moments

I'd wear Princess Di's off-duty outfit today.

'90s fashion
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2021-09-17

Looking back, the '90s feels like a golden era—the Game Boy! The Spice Girls! The Parent Trap! The last cell phone-less generation!—most of all when it comes to '90s fashion. Scrunchies, acid-wash jeans, tube tops, and capri pants reigned supreme, along with crimped hair, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and punk rock. It was a glorious time, made only more glorious by the A-listers and supermodels who blithely wore their '90s finest on the red carpet and out and about, secure in the knowledge that they would never have to look back on these iconic looks and feel anything other than pride.

Unfortunately, in the year of our Lord 2022, some these looks...hit a little different. But, on the other hand, these looks prove just how much the '90s influenced some of today's most in-demand trends. So sit back, grab a packet of Pop Rocks, and instead of wondering how 1990 can be as far away from the present day as 2050 (!), enjoy these looks, which represent the very best (if "best" is the right word here) of '90s fashion.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone

The iconic high-low moment  when Sharon Stone wore a Gap button-down with a Vera Wang skirt is forever engrained into my brain. 

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

No thoughts, just this picture of Keanu Reeves in a tan suit at the 1993 MTV Movie Awards. 

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

Supermodel Tyra Banks channeled some serious '20s glamour at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. 

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston opted for a grey two-piece at VH1 Divas Live back in 1998, and we would totally wear this look today. 

Iman

Iman

Only Iman could get away with wearing this colorful Versace frock to the opening of Chanel's new Flagship Boutique back in 1996. 

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Does it get more '90s than J.Lo in this slinky chainmail top and a pair of low-rise leather trousers at the MTV Movie Awards? No, it does not. 

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer had the honor of going as the bride at Chanel's Fall/Winter 1993/1994 haute couture collection.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz

The '90s were clearly a great time for cream-colored suits. 

Carla Bruni

Carla Bruni

I could totally see one of today's It-Girls donning this satin number that Carla Bruni wore to the Versace High Fashion Show in January, 1995. 

Lela Rochon and Lauryn Hill

Lela Rochon and Lauryn Hill

The pastel looks on this duo at the 1996 MTV Movie Awards lives rent-free in my mind. 

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra

This all-over pink look that Carmen Electra wore to the 1997 MTV Rock 'n Jock Basketball game is pure '90s perfection. 

Elle MacPherson

Elle MacPherson

How chic is Elle MacPherson in this micro mini skirt at the 1994 MTV Movie Awards?

Eve

Eve

Eve donned this glittery micro-mini dress for the Fifth Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards on 1999, proving *just* how influential the '90s were on today's biggest fashion trends. 

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson looks ever bit the '90s superstar in this sheer corset top and low-rise maxi skirt from1999. 

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone

Opera-length gloves may be trending right now, but this pair on Sharon Stone from 1993 proves that they were *always* a good idea. 

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson

Never not thinking about this Janet Jackson performance look from 1995. 

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

Yes, this photo is a BTS shot from Sex And The City. Yes, Sarah Jessica Parker still looks amazing. 

TLC

TLC

TLC were ahead of their time in these lace-up coordinating looks at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards.

Selena

Selena

This Selena look is forever iconic. 

Courtney Cox

Courtney Cox

Another day, another oversized pantsuit that I can't get out of my head. 

Aaliyah

Aaliyah

Aaliyah's performance looks were second-to-none. 

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

This leather corseted look on Whitney Houston is what two-piece dreams are made of.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

Minutes after this photo was taken, Jolie jumped in the pool at the 1999 Golden Globes. She took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Mini Series thanks to her peformance in Gia. 

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

No one did twinning better than these two. The Olsen sisters matched in black cardigans and fringe skirts at the movie premiere of Anna and the King in 1999.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

The singer attended the 1997 Cable ACE Awards and proved then and now that the slip dress is a classic piece to have in your wardrobe. Try styling it with a velvet cape.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The only thing more memorable than Aniston's Rachel Green haircut/outfits was who she was dating at the time: Brad Pitt. We'll just leave this here.

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox

The actress hit all the '90s fashion benchmarks in this outfit: the purple bandanna, the see-through matching purple shirt, a skinny chain belt, and slightly flared jeans.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

The singer went for a head-to-toe gold look. Personally, we're getting Academy Award statue vibes.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

The star and Janet Jackson dressed up in blazers to attend the 66th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in 1994. Bassett went with a bold fuchsia color while Jackson kept it classic in all white.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford

The supermodel attended the Second Annual Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest in 1990 at the MET in New York City. She wore a striking halter neck red dress nude tights and red heels. We're eyeing the sparkly diamonds on her neck and ears too.

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart

Who grew up watching Sabrina the Teenage Witch? Here's the actress, circa 1990, in a genie-like costume, complete with a long braid.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The star was a fan of rocking two pieces on the red carpet. She wore this flashy pink fringe outfit to the MTV Movie Awards in 1990.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith

Also in 1990, Jada Pinkett Smith debuted this shimmery green skirt and top set. We're getting mermaid vibes.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar

We love a '90s matching moment. Here, Brittany Daniel, Shane McDermott, and Sarah Michelle Gellar coordinated outfits in a promotion for Swans Crossing in 1992.

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair

It seemed like everyone owned a lace slip dress back in the '90s. Here, Blair wore one at the premiere of Cruel Intentions in 1999.

Natasha Richardson

Natasha Richardson

The actress played one of the most stylish moms on TV in The Parent Trap and her fashion sense IRL was equally as good, as this blazer skirt (dress?) set proves.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore

The actress and singer showed off a matching graphic set in 1990. We're taking bets on what the print is.

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista

The '90s supermodel's crop blazer top and high-waisted pants is a look we still love today.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

The singer was known for adding a little glamour to her punk rock looks in the '90s. Here, Stefani arrived to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards in a fuzzy blue bikini top that matched her icy blue hair and...face jewels.

Lil' Kim

Lil' Kim

Always known for pushing the fashion envelope with her style, at 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, Lil' Kim hit the red carpet in an unforgettable boob-baring one-shoulder jumpsuit. The rapper finished off the look with a purple wig.

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell

This model duo owned the '90s with their fashion. Moss and Campbell were spotted leaving a London Fashion Week event hand-in-hand in 1991, wearing their own renditions of school-girl-chic attire.

Aaliyah

Aaliyah

Aaliyah mastered streetwear long before the term became a fashion phenomenon, as evidenced by her Tommy Hilfiger yellow tracksuit in 1997. The singer was the poster child for the modern-day phrase "chill but still a big deal."

Dontalla Versace and Jennifer Lopez

Dontalla Versace and Jennifer Lopez

Proof Dontalla Versace and J.Lo go way back. The two posed for the cameras while wearing some glitzy '90s fashion looks of sparkles and metallics.

Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington

The model casually out and about while rocking Versace. Iconic! We're getting Cher vibes, except Turlington's sheer top makes the outfit slightly more risqué than Alicia Silverstone's.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson

This laidback but classic '90s look by the singer and actor can easily be recreated present day. The Poetic Justice star tucked a long-sleeved boatneck tee into a belted pair of mom jeans and wore a newsboy cap over her long box braids.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige

In 1996, Mary J. Blige attended the Grammy Awards wearing a full leopard print ensemble with velvet gloves and dark sunglasses. It's safe to say this print will never go out of style. What a lewk.

Madonna and Michael Jackson

Madonna and Michael Jackson

Name a better duo than this King and Queen of Pop. In 1991, Madonna and Michael Jackson arrived to the 63rd Annual Academy Awards in the most glamorous Hollywood outfits. Madonna wore a glittery strapless gown, a fur stole, and Harry Winston jewelry while Michael went for a sequin cream blazer paired with his iconic gloves.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

That time Julia Roberts stunned in a suit and tie at the 1990 Golden Globe Awards. The actress had stunned in a variety of dresses in Pretty Woman (released in 1990!) but we love her in this oversize masculine suit just as much.

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton

It's hard to miss the singer's toned abs in this glittery two-piece ensemble in 1990. In fact, this classic-yet-sexy attire has been reworked over the years and celebrities are still loving two-piece skin-baring looks (exhibits A and B).

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

Singer Mariah Carey stole the show at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards by baring her abs in a bandeau top and showing off her legs in a high-slit skirt. Mimi's glamorous bombshell style has continued to serve as style inspo for decades to come.

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

If you've never seen The Nanny, I don't know you. Fran Drescher's outfits on the show, which included teeny-tiny sweaters and body-hugging miniskirts, were iconic looks. Drescher's real life style was a little more toned-down glamorous, like this white halter-neck dress though she did find ways to jazz things up (see: her floral head piece).

Tia and Tamera Mowry

Tia and Tamera Mowry

If we were to name a more iconic duo than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen that would be Tia and Tamera Mowry. The twins were the stars of Sister, Sister and their closets (both on the show and off) were amazingly good. Think everything from covetable denim overalls and bucket hats to these mini shift dresses with the scarves (!!). Someone bring back these exact looks on the runway, please.

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Let this photo of Lisa Bonet in the '90s be proof that her daughter Zoë Kravitz is the spitting image of her. In addition to being a sought-after actress during that time, Bonet was known for her free-spirited, bohemian style. Her outfits, like the one on the left, were an expression of her artistic perspective.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

The two took couple matching to the next level when they were spotted in Los Angeles wearing white button-down shirts and jeans.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

With her unique flower-child-meets-wild-child look, Barrymore was one of the decade's most badass style stars. She borrowed elements of grunge—dark makeup, choppy hair, tattoos—and mixed them with bohemian staples like daisy chains for a style that was all her own. Here she is rocking a fanny pack covered in the word "fuck," because why not.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore

Before her A Walk to Remember Days, Mandy Moore was an established singer (remember "Candy"?) and definitely a '90s gal. Her style was defined by simple tank tops and bottoms with a thin chain belt running across. This photo is peak '90s.

Madonna

Madonna

Madonna is a fashion icon for the ages, but one of her most memorable (and most copied) signature looks was the cone bra that Jean Paul Gaultier designed for her Blond Ambition Tour in 1990.

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone

Before Clueless took the '90s fashion world by storm, introducing Cher Horowitz–plaid and an obsession with Alaïa, Alicia Silverstone's personal style could best be described as laid-back. The actress wore a pair of t-strap Mary Janes with a long skirt and slouchy sweater (because comfort is key, folks).

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny

Since her breakout role in the controversial cult film Kids, Chloë Sevigny has been a "cool girl" beyond typical grunge queens and bubblegum pop girls. Known for her obsession with vintage and her playful take on fashion (she's considered one of the first true street style stars), she became the ingenue every designer wanted as their date at awards shows.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder

Ryder was the ultimate '90s It girl. In the early part of the decade, she scored a number of roles in cult-classic films, including Edward Scissorhands and Reality Bites, and her tomboyish style quickly caught the public's attention. Raven-colored hair and all-black red-carpet ensembles became her signatures.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp

Yes, Ryder was a style star on her own. But there's a reason the fashion world is still obsessed with Winona and Johnny's relationship today—the duo were the definition of gothic chic. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1991 looking like they came straight from the set of a Tim Burton film.

Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain

The king and queen of Seattle grunge, Kurt and Courtney were more or less the most influential couple of 1990s fashion. The Nirvana singer arguably started the entire grunge trend, with his mismatched, oversized outfits and shaggy mop of hair. Similarly, the Hole frontwoman was known for her torn, sheer slips, dark makeup, and babydoll dresses.

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler was the ultimate '90s babe—who could forget her role, alongside Alicia Silverstone, in the '93 video for Aerosmith's "Crazy?" In 1992, Tyler's wardrobe was filled-t0-the-brim with edgy dresses (like this one) and long skirts.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana

Princess Di wore this daring LBD the same night Prince Charles' tell-all interview about their life came out. It was dubbed the "revenge dress" because the princess didn't let anyone, or anything, hold her down from shining that night. The off-the-shoulder design and asymmetrical hemline made a major style statement and is one of the most iconic looks of British royalty to date.

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant

The couple arrived to the post-premiere party of Grant's film, Four Weddings and a Funeral in London. Hurley left her style mark that night in this iconic Versace pin dress. Since then many celebrities have tried this look, including Irina Shayk at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana

Another iconic look from Princess Di. (Hailey Bieber even recreated this casual outfit for British Vogue). She was ahead of her time in adopting the biker shorts and oversized pullover trend, which has just now taken over the fashion world.

Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek

Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek

Dawson's Creek fans will love this throwback moment from its two cast members at the 47th Annual Emmy Awards. Van Der Beek looked dapper in a suit while Holmes rocked that square neckline gown (that style is now back in fashion) with a ball-shaped floral bag (also back in fashion).

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

Two words: Carrie Bradshaw. We can't even begin to count how many trends Sarah Jessica Parker's character singlehandedly started in the late '90s, but many of the world's most well-known fashion brands (we're looking at you, Manolo Blahnik) owe her quite a bit of thanks. Here, three years before the premiere of Sex and the City, Parker preluded Bradshaw with this pink, feathery ensemble.

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry

It's impossible to conjure an image of the '90s without picturing the cast of Friends (and, in particular, Jennifer Aniston's now-famous Rachel haircut). In 1995, co-stars Aniston and Matthew Perry walked the 47th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet in ensembles that defined the decade: Aniston opted for a strapless, floor-length gown, complete with a pair of silky gloves, while Perry paired a classically '90s vest with an ill-fitting suit.

The Spice Girls

The Spice Girls

A mid-'90s British invasion came in the form of five bubbly ladies in some seriously flashy outfits. The Spice Girls celebrated girl power and individuality: Scary, Baby, Ginger, Sporty, and Posh each contributed unique looks that young women all over the world admired. We can credit the Spice Girls with the popularity of platform shoes, pigtail buns, and—of course—body glitter.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry

At the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1998, style icon Halle Berry walked the red carpet in a so-pretty, bejeweled gown and tiny sunglasses. It goes without saying that this outfit has definitely been recreated in recent years.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss

Post-Winona, Depp took up with Kate Moss—a duo that became arguably as iconic as the gothic exes. In 1995, they arrived at a Los Angeles premiere looking the part of a high-fashion pair.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp

Moss and Depp also shined style-wise off the red carpet—the couple dressed down in sleek coats and leather boots for the perfect combination of disheveled and chic.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP arrived at the 49th Annual Tony Awards in 1995 in the '90s outfit of our dreams: a part-silky, part-sheer dress topped off with a pair of strappy, silver sandals.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow

As one of the most beloved couples of the '90s, Brad and Gwyneth's relationship was well-documented until the pair parted ways in 1997. The duo was often photographed on the red carpet in coordinating outfits—and for a short period, matching haircuts—and their looks spanned the spectrum of '90s trends, from stark minimalism to grunge to preppy chic.

Fabio

Fabio

Winona Ryder and Claire Danes

Winona Ryder and Claire Danes

My So Called Life meets Heathers! Winona Ryder and Claire Danes debuted matching pixie cuts and badass dresses at the Los Angeles Fire and Ice Ball in 1996.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

If one thing is clear about red carpet events of the '90s, it's that SJP had a knack for arriving in outfits that only she could pull off. Here, Parker wears an early version of "the naked dress" to the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

The lace! The shawl! The hair! Nicole Kidman looked to be the belle of the ball in an epic '90s look at the American Film Institute Awards in Melbourne.

Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child

It's no secret that the ladies of Destiny's Child had their outfits down. Here, the group posed in matching fabric at the The London Aquarium. If a photo like this doesn't make you want to start a girl group right this very second, you aren't looking close enough.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst

Even before she owned the box office in the early aughts with classics like Bring It On and Spider-ManKirsten Dunst had a way of making an impression at events. In 1998, she attended the 8th Annual Environmental Media Awards in Los Angeles wearing a strappy black-floral dress and Mary Janes (the shoe that you and the rest of the world probably owned multiple pairs of in the '90s).

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith

A pregnant Jada Pinkett Smith attended the Woo premiere in 1998 wearing the Ultimate '90s 'Fit: Maternity Addition. The actress paired an all-black jumpsuit with a sheer, button-down top. And what would a red carpet be without a pair of tiny sunglasses?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears

The late '90s ushered in an era of bubblegum pop, with Britney Spears leading the pack. Her sexy, belly-baring schoolgirl uniform in the video for "…Baby One More Time" paved the way for the low-slung jeans, navel rings, miniskirts, and bedazzled tank tops that would characterize the end of the decade's style.

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss reigned Queens of the '90s Modeling World. They were spotted, towards the end of the decade, at the Versace Diamonds are Forever show in London wearing the coolest, slinkiest slip dresses.

TLC

TLC

When TLC hit the scene, the music world went nuts—the drama! The music! The money! The girl gang defined their style with baggy athleisure pants, oversized tees and sweatshirts, and cropped tops. Their coordinating outfits epitomized an era of in-sync girl squads.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Towards the end of the decade, Campbell stunned at the UNICEF party in London—the model contrasted her vibrant dress and matching shoes with a bright-white bag.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

The face of the SoCal ska-punk movement happened to be a ball of energy by the name of Gwen Stefani. The No Doubt frontwoman was known for her athletic build and style, often performing in nothing but cargo pants and a cropped beater. Here she is perfecting the art of matching your hair with your shoes.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz's outfit at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1999 was so freaking '90s it hurts. The actress paired grungy eye makeup and crimped hair with a pant-dress combo and tiny purse.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

At the 1999 ESPY Awards, supermodel and fashion icon Tyra Banks wore an ultra-coordinating look—her rose hair clips matched the floral print on her dress and shoes.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford wore this now-iconic Versace dress at the Rock N' Rule Benefit For AmFar. It's not hard to see why it made such an impact!

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Fashion in the '90s was all about going back to the basics: a good button-down, a trusty pair of jeans, and simple, clean makeup. This outfit that Reese Witherspoon wore in 1994 checks all the right boxes.

Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child

I'll leave this here in case you needed more proof that Destiny's Child were some of the OG fashion icons! The group rocked purple from head to toe at the 13th Soul Train Music Awards back in 1999.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love while wearing this classic bubblegum pink Ralph Lauren gown way back in 1999—and it still remains a classic to this day.

Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney

Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney

The year was 1999 and the Met Gala theme was "Rock Style," so who better to don some edgy graphic tees than Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney? McCartney made these tees for them both on the day of the gala and it worked!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

The '90s were all about the classic slip dresses, and no one wore them quite as well as Jennifer Lopez did over the course of the decade. Case in point: she donned this slinky sheer number for the 17th Annual CFDA Awards in 1998. 

Iman and David Bowie

Iman and David Bowie

Talk about a power couple! Iman and David Bowie had many fashionable moments throughout the '90s, but this coordinating look of theirs at the 69th Regiment Armory in 1990 is one of the best.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

Hayek wore this beaded Armani gown to her first-ever Oscars in 1997—and may have single-handedly started the tiara trend as a result.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain

A longtime lover of all things glittery, Shania Twain rocked this sequined turtleneck gown to the GRAMMY Awards back in 1999.

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham

This is the definition of a daring couples look if I've ever seen one! The Beckhams wore head-to-toe leather outfits to the Versace Club Gala Party in London way back in 1999.

