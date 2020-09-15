The Best White Ankle Boots to Invest In

And yes, you can wear them after Labor Day.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Edward Berthelot)
When I think of white boots, I picture Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In an almost Pavlovian response, I can't help but think of that famous scene where Robbie looks fabulously mod in a black turtleneck, white skirt, and matching boots. And while her mid-calf shoes embody the spirit of the late '60s—1969, to be exact—white boots can actually feel fresh and modern. Enter: The white ankle boot. The low height on its silhouette takes this style from retro and catapults it ahead a few decades. You can pair with a dress, slip skirt, or a tapered skinny jean. However you choose to style it, this boot is sure to be a versatile piece in your wardrobe.

1. Charles & Keith - Nylon Lace-Up Ankle Boots

This lace-up style from Charles & Keith comes at an affordable price to boot.

2. Carrie Latt - Ankle Boot

For your inner rock star. This buckle- and stone-adorned pair gives off major Christophe Decarnin à la 2007 vibes. Pair with black skinny jeans for a cool-girl look.

3. AGL - Ankle Boot With Half-Moon Heel

The block heel on this pair from AGL will keep you comfortable throughout the day.

4. Asos - RAID Benita Heeled Chelsea Boots in Off White

This white Chelsea boot from ASOS has a bit of a Western flare.

5. Dorateymur - Saloon Patent Leather Ankle Boots

Pair with a long floral dress for a fresh new look.

6. Fenty - Corset Boots 105

No one does it better than RiRi. This boot is an ode to the feminine structure of a corset.

7. Daniella Shevel - BellaDonna

Pair this lace-up style with a mini skirt for a fun night out.

8. Yeezy - Ankle Boot

This stretch pair from Yeezy is Kardashian-approved.

