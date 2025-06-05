My Edit of All-White Summer Outfits at Zara & H&M for Under $100—And They Look Luxe
Let it be known that I can’t wear my favorite white T-shirt for more than an hour without getting a stain on it. But my mess-prone tendencies aren't going to stop me from styling cute all-white summer outfits from Zara and H&M, two of my favorite affordable retailers for budget-friendly fashion.
Whether you’re jetting off somewhere warm for vacation or willing to risk a stain while riding the subway, these all-white outfit ideas and monochromatic combinations will revamp your wardrobe. They’re perfect for tapping into your inner minimalist and include essential capsule wardrobe pieces like linen pants, white heels, crisp button-down shirts, and chic shoulder bags. I’ve also discovered stunning white summer dresses—think bridal-inspired wedding guest dresses—ideal for a rehearsal dinner or engagement party.
Now, shop the chic, affordable white summer outfits I’ve already added to my shopping cart. My list is also perfect for refreshing your wardrobe basics—be sure to bookmark this page ASAP for easy access to these Zara and H&M style steals. And if you’re looking for versatile summertime essentials that don’t come in white, check out H&M's vacation-inspired summer collection—it’s making me want to book a trip.
If you're getting married this summer, consider a stylish white midi dress for your upcoming event. Pairing it with mesh heels feels modern in a fresh way.
Ladies in the office, this look is for you. Wear a sharp white suit to your next meeting to stand out amid a sea of dull black options.
If you're shopping for easy day-off essentials, consider pairing linen pants with a similarly effortless linen shirt. Red flats add a pop of color to the monochrome vibes.
It doesn't get much chicer than wearing jeans and a cute top. In this case, the "cute top" in question is a classic cotton button-down. This combination always works.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Give your tees and tank tops a break and choose a vest this summer. Pairing it with slim-fitting white jeans or trousers maintains the smart vibe. You can wear this to work or on your day off.
Bermuda shorts are one of the most controversial summer trends, but I love them. They're great for petites because you won't need to take them to the tailor. Picking a white pair of strappy sandals can also make your legs look longer.
Embrace boldness by pairing your office-friendly pencil skirt with a delicate bra top this summer. It's a cool-girl look that earns serious style points.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
"Networth and Chill" Podcast Host Vivian Tu Shares How to Set Yourself Up for Success in a Recession
The finance content creator speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
-
Slow Fragrance Is Reimagining the Future of Sustainable Perfume
While the rest of the beauty world is speeding up, ultra-indie perfumers are deliberately slowing down—way down.
-
Princess Diana "Started Crying" While Discussing Shocking Event
News presenter Eamonn Holmes recalled a moment when the late princess "went into a whole literal sob story."
-
Shop Nordstrom and Zara’s Cutest Beaded Bags Under $500
25 picks I'm obsessed with.
-
Olive Green Is This Summer’s Stealthiest Shade—And I’m Stocking up at Mango, H&M, and Zara
You're not seeing things—The falltime favorite is everywhere right now.
-
Wedding Guest Dresses That Look Rich—But Won't Break Your Budget—at Reformation, Mango, and Zara
You're going to look so good.
-
The Best Expensive-Looking Accessories Hiding at Zara, H&M, and Mango
It'll be our little secret.
-
30 Pieces at Zara and H&M That Will Instantly Elevate Your Summer Work Wardrobe
Chic picks for $100 or less.
-
H&M’s New Collection Masters Rich Italian Summer Vibes
No long-distance flight required.
-
I Found Summer’s Easiest Outfits—And They’re All at Zara and H&M
Here's your shopping list.
-
Every Fashion Editor I Know Is Shopping Zara's Supermodel-Backed 50th Anniversary Collection
It's a one-stop shop for elevated wardrobe basics.