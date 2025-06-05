My Edit of All-White Summer Outfits at Zara & H&M for Under $100—And They Look Luxe

Let it be known that I can’t wear my favorite white T-shirt for more than an hour without getting a stain on it. But my mess-prone tendencies aren't going to stop me from styling cute all-white summer outfits from Zara and H&M, two of my favorite affordable retailers for budget-friendly fashion.

Whether you’re jetting off somewhere warm for vacation or willing to risk a stain while riding the subway, these all-white outfit ideas and monochromatic combinations will revamp your wardrobe. They’re perfect for tapping into your inner minimalist and include essential capsule wardrobe pieces like linen pants, white heels, crisp button-down shirts, and chic shoulder bags. I’ve also discovered stunning white summer dresses—think bridal-inspired wedding guest dresses—ideal for a rehearsal dinner or engagement party.

Now, shop the chic, affordable white summer outfits I’ve already added to my shopping cart. My list is also perfect for refreshing your wardrobe basics—be sure to bookmark this page ASAP for easy access to these Zara and H&M style steals. And if you’re looking for versatile summertime essentials that don’t come in white, check out H&M's vacation-inspired summer collection—it’s making me want to book a trip.

Wear this to your next all-white affair. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're getting married this summer, consider a stylish white midi dress for your upcoming event. Pairing it with mesh heels feels modern in a fresh way.

This the perfect in-office look. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ladies in the office, this look is for you. Wear a sharp white suit to your next meeting to stand out amid a sea of dull black options.

Choose linen pants for your next day off. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're shopping for easy day-off essentials, consider pairing linen pants with a similarly effortless linen shirt. Red flats add a pop of color to the monochrome vibes.

Jeans and a button down always look chic. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It doesn't get much chicer than wearing jeans and a cute top. In this case, the "cute top" in question is a classic cotton button-down. This combination always works.

A vest top is the perfect if you love looking polished. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Give your tees and tank tops a break and choose a vest this summer. Pairing it with slim-fitting white jeans or trousers maintains the smart vibe. You can wear this to work or on your day off.

Bermuda shorts are the summer's most controversial trend, but I'm into it. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bermuda shorts are one of the most controversial summer trends, but I love them. They're great for petites because you won't need to take them to the tailor. Picking a white pair of strappy sandals can also make your legs look longer.

This is the perfect date-night look. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Embrace boldness by pairing your office-friendly pencil skirt with a delicate bra top this summer. It's a cool-girl look that earns serious style points.