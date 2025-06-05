My Edit of All-White Summer Outfits at Zara & H&M for Under $100—And They Look Luxe

woman wearing a white bra top and a white pencil skirt
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Let it be known that I can’t wear my favorite white T-shirt for more than an hour without getting a stain on it. But my mess-prone tendencies aren't going to stop me from styling cute all-white summer outfits from Zara and H&M, two of my favorite affordable retailers for budget-friendly fashion.

Whether you’re jetting off somewhere warm for vacation or willing to risk a stain while riding the subway, these all-white outfit ideas and monochromatic combinations will revamp your wardrobe. They’re perfect for tapping into your inner minimalist and include essential capsule wardrobe pieces like linen pants, white heels, crisp button-down shirts, and chic shoulder bags. I’ve also discovered stunning white summer dresses—think bridal-inspired wedding guest dresses—ideal for a rehearsal dinner or engagement party.

Now, shop the chic, affordable white summer outfits I’ve already added to my shopping cart. My list is also perfect for refreshing your wardrobe basics—be sure to bookmark this page ASAP for easy access to these Zara and H&M style steals. And if you’re looking for versatile summertime essentials that don’t come in white, check out H&M's vacation-inspired summer collection—it’s making me want to book a trip.

woman wearing white dress and white heels with. white bags

Wear this to your next all-white affair.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're getting married this summer, consider a stylish white midi dress for your upcoming event. Pairing it with mesh heels feels modern in a fresh way.

ZARA, Slingback Mesh Shoe
ZARA
Slingback Mesh Shoe

Stretch Square Neck Dress
ZARA
Stretch Square Neck Dress

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

woman wearing a white blazer and white suit pants and white heels

This the perfect in-office look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ladies in the office, this look is for you. Wear a sharp white suit to your next meeting to stand out amid a sea of dull black options.

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

Flared Creased Pants
H&M
Flared Creased Pants

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

woman wearing white top and white jeans in New York

Choose linen pants for your next day off.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're shopping for easy day-off essentials, consider pairing linen pants with a similarly effortless linen shirt. Red flats add a pop of color to the monochrome vibes.

Oversized Linen Blend Shirt
ZARA
Oversized Linen Blend Shirt

ZARA, Jelly Ballet Flats
ZARA
Jelly Ballet Flats

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

woman wearing a white button-down and white jeans and pointed-toe heels

Jeans and a button down always look chic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It doesn't get much chicer than wearing jeans and a cute top. In this case, the "cute top" in question is a classic cotton button-down. This combination always works.

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Trf High-Rise Wide Leg Crossover Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf High-Rise Wide Leg Crossover Waist Jeans

ZARA, Pearl Heeled Slingbacks
ZARA
Pearl Heeled Slingbacks

woman wearing a white vest and cropped pants

A vest top is the perfect if you love looking polished.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Give your tees and tank tops a break and choose a vest this summer. Pairing it with slim-fitting white jeans or trousers maintains the smart vibe. You can wear this to work or on your day off.

Zw Collection Asymmetric Vest
ZARA
Zw Collection Asymmetric Vest

Slingback Kitten Heels
ZARA
Slingback Kitten Heels

Flared Low Ankle Jeans
H&M
Flared Low Ankle Jeans

woman wearing a white blazer and burmuda shorts and white sandal heels.

Bermuda shorts are the summer's most controversial trend, but I'm into it.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bermuda shorts are one of the most controversial summer trends, but I love them. They're great for petites because you won't need to take them to the tailor. Picking a white pair of strappy sandals can also make your legs look longer.

Eyelet Embroidered Culottes
ZARA
Eyelet Embroidered Culottes

Cropped Double Breasted Blazer
ZARA
Cropped Double Breasted Blazer

Heeled Sandals
H&M
Heeled Sandals

woman wearing a white bra top and a white pencil skirt in Copenhagen.

This is the perfect date-night look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Embrace boldness by pairing your office-friendly pencil skirt with a delicate bra top this summer. It's a cool-girl look that earns serious style points.

Pointelle Satin Bow Bralette
ZARA
Pointelle Satin Bow Bralette

Belted Straight Midi Skirt
ZARA
Belted Straight Midi Skirt

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

