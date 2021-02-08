Slip Skirts Will Be Your All-Season Staple
There's no denying their practicality.
By Sara Holzman published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Historically worn as négligées and as underpinnings for clingy skirts and dresses, the straightforward slip-style skirt is now the main attraction. Thanks to figure-flattering silhouettes that help achieve a pulled-together ensemble, slip skirts are as welcome in the office as they are on a night out. Keep it straightforward with an all-over color, or go girly in a skirt dusted with flowers and polka dots. Ahead, we've got 11 of our favorite versatile slip skirts to choose from.
1. Marni Lips Print Midi-Skirt
This quirky lipstick-printed skirt is the perfect date night choice. Style it retro with a twin-set cardigan and kitten heels.
2. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Tie-Dye Silk Slip Skirt
This free-spirited tie-dye rendition will look superb paired with a fitted tee, an oversized denim jacket, and knee-high boots.
3. J.Crew Pull-on Slip Skirt
Coming in at under $100, this machine-washable slip skirt is your go-to for weekend excursions when you want to feel put together without the fuss.
4. Far Fetch Patterned Slip Skirt
A slit on the backside allows this skirt to flow as you walk. The maxi silhouette hits at the ankle, making it upscale enough for formal occasions, too.
5. Realisation Par The Naomi in Wild Things
If you haven't invested in at least one animal print slip skirt yet, then what are you waiting for? If you already own a few, there's no harm in adding another (read: this one) into your rotation.
6. RIXO Kelly Rose-Print Silk Midi Skirt
Style this feminine midi skirt with a bodysuit and a plush cardigan.
7. ZARA Satin Midi Skirt
A relaxed fit will provide the comfort of jeans, while the silky satin finish gives off the sophistication of dress pants. Try pairing it with a turtleneck and a slightly oversized blazer.
8. Rebecca Taylor Simone Fleur Bias Silk Skirt
Let these understated florals shine alongside a cashmere sweater and simple ballet flats.
9. Pixie Market Rene Beige Satin Long Skirt
This minimalist cream skirt can still make a bold impression when styled with a graphic t-shirt and combat boots.
10. L'Agence Polka Dot Skirt
Polka dots have stood the test of time, but what's the trick to wearing an all-over polka print? Forgo an oversized dot pattern, and opt for smaller ones instead.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Britney Spears Unfollowed Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram Amid Family Rift
Fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Stormi Webster Saved Grandma Kris Jenner From Having to Talk About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
A mini PR expert.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla