Slip Skirts Will Be Your All-Season Staple

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Historically worn as négligées and as underpinnings for clingy skirts and dresses, the straightforward slip-style skirt is now the main attraction. Thanks to figure-flattering silhouettes that help achieve a pulled-together ensemble, slip skirts are as welcome in the office as they are on a night out. Keep it straightforward with an all-over color, or go girly in a skirt dusted with flowers and polka dots. Ahead, we've got 11 of our favorite versatile slip skirts to choose from.

1. Marni Lips Print Midi-Skirt $450.00 at farfetch.com This quirky lipstick-printed skirt is the perfect date night choice. Style it retro with a twin-set cardigan and kitten heels.

2. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Tie-Dye Silk Slip Skirt $112.50 at saksfifthavenue.com This free-spirited tie-dye rendition will look superb paired with a fitted tee, an oversized denim jacket, and knee-high boots.

3. J.Crew Pull-on Slip Skirt $49.99 at J Crewe Coming in at under $100, this machine-washable slip skirt is your go-to for weekend excursions when you want to feel put together without the fuss.

4. Far Fetch Patterned Slip Skirt $597.00 at Farfetch.om A slit on the backside allows this skirt to flow as you walk. The maxi silhouette hits at the ankle, making it upscale enough for formal occasions, too.

5. Realisation Par The Naomi in Wild Things $10.00 at realisationpar.com If you haven't invested in at least one animal print slip skirt yet, then what are you waiting for? If you already own a few, there's no harm in adding another (read: this one) into your rotation.

6. RIXO Kelly Rose-Print Silk Midi Skirt $280.00 at modaoperandi.com Style this feminine midi skirt with a bodysuit and a plush cardigan.

7. ZARA Satin Midi Skirt $39.90 at zara.com A relaxed fit will provide the comfort of jeans, while the silky satin finish gives off the sophistication of dress pants. Try pairing it with a turtleneck and a slightly oversized blazer.

8. Rebecca Taylor Simone Fleur Bias Silk Skirt $93.79 at saksfifthavenue.com Let these understated florals shine alongside a cashmere sweater and simple ballet flats.

9. Pixie Market Rene Beige Satin Long Skirt $114.00 at pixiemarket.com This minimalist cream skirt can still make a bold impression when styled with a graphic t-shirt and combat boots.

10. L'Agence Polka Dot Skirt $174.00 at farfetch.com Polka dots have stood the test of time, but what's the trick to wearing an all-over polka print? Forgo an oversized dot pattern, and opt for smaller ones instead.