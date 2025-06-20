Since May, my closed-toe shoes have been in hardcore hibernation. I've been rotating between wedge sandals, Birkenstocks, and flip-flops (with jeans à la Kendall Jenner, of course). At this point, my knee-high boots are collecting dust. But according to Kaia Gerber, I can (and should) still style them in summer.

Breaking up her ballet flats and sneakers streak, the supermodel pulled off unseasonal shoes at The Odeon, an American brasserie in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. Even though the temps reached 87° degrees Fahrenheit yesterday, Gerber chose knee-high boots in black—a staple in any celebrity's winter wardrobe. The slip-ons appear to be her trusty Larroudé boots, which are currently on sale for $243. Inspired by Princess Anne's equestrian riding footwear, the wide toes are rounded and packed with memory foam cushions. These heels also feature one-inch blocks, similar to the Repetto flats Gerber wore on June 12. The patent nappa leather provided some shine to her final 'fit, while the durable rubber soles offered support.

Kaia Gerber pulls off knee-high boots in the summer. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To make the shoes suitable for summer, Gerber paired them with warm weather essentials, starting with a black crop top. It included long-sleeves, but the Saturday Night actor rolled them up. From there, she slipped on a micro-mini skirt.

In true model off-duty fashion, Gerber accessorized with a baseball cap—a key accessory among fellow It girls like Hailey Bieber and Jenner. To finish, she carried a black leather shoulder bag, which seems to be a new purchase.

Gerber has maintained a relatively low profile this season. But between Pilates sessions back in L.A., she styled the same Larroudé boots for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour. Similar to her latest look, she wore a one-shoulder black crop top and swapped her skort for mid-rise jeans. Sunglasses from Oliver Peoples's collab with The Row finished her concert 'fit.

Kaia Gerber attends the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour in the same knee-high boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If Gerber can wear knee-highs in the summer, so can I. Join me in channeling her entire ensemble via the curated edit below.

Shop Street Style Inspired by Kaia Gerber

