Kaia Gerber Embraces Summer's Most Unexpected Shoe Trend, in Moto Boots and Jean Shorts
Piratecore summer has officially commenced.
Kaia Gerber is very persuasive. This month alone, the style muse has coaxed me into wearing chunky sneakers, polka-dots, and even unseasonal boots—the one heat wave shoe trend meteorologists never could have predicted.
While flip-flops (Hailey Bieber's choice for 90-degree days) might be the safer selection, Gerber is standing firm in her pro-boots stance this summer. On June 23, the supermodel braved the heat in a look that was piratecore personified. Gerber made a strong case for scallawag style in knee-high leather boots, courtesy of Larroudé.
The black shoes were slightly slouchy, just like her lightweight burgundy button-down, giving the look a swashbuckling feel. On top, Gerber adjusted the autumn essential for summer by rolling up her sleeves.
New Yorkers will likely frown on her pick—in the midst of the city's hell-ish heat advisory—but on the West Coast, summer boot season is in full swing. Gerber debuted her Larroudé boots at Beyoncé's LA concert on May 11. She could've gone more country-coded for Cowboy Carter, but these equestrian-inspired shoes feel horse girl-adjacent.
More recently, on June 21, she wore the boots while grabbing dinner in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. She paired them with a mini skirt, a long-sleeve tee, and baseball cap.
If your own sandal rotation is in need of a break, give Gerber-inspired boots a try. Just be sure to wear your tiniest pieces on top, to stave off heat stroke.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.