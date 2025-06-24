Kaia Gerber Embraces Summer's Most Unexpected Shoe Trend, in Moto Boots and Jean Shorts

Kaia Gerber is very persuasive. This month alone, the style muse has coaxed me into wearing chunky sneakers, polka-dots, and even unseasonal boots—the one heat wave shoe trend meteorologists never could have predicted.

While flip-flops (Hailey Bieber's choice for 90-degree days) might be the safer selection, Gerber is standing firm in her pro-boots stance this summer. On June 23, the supermodel braved the heat in a look that was piratecore personified. Gerber made a strong case for scallawag style in knee-high leather boots, courtesy of Larroudé.

The black shoes were slightly slouchy, just like her lightweight burgundy button-down, giving the look a swashbuckling feel. On top, Gerber adjusted the autumn essential for summer by rolling up her sleeves.

Kaia Gerber went piratecore in jean shorts, a button-down, and summer-friendly boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

New Yorkers will likely frown on her pick—in the midst of the city's hell-ish heat advisory—but on the West Coast, summer boot season is in full swing. Gerber debuted her Larroudé boots at Beyoncé's LA concert on May 11. She could've gone more country-coded for Cowboy Carter, but these equestrian-inspired shoes feel horse girl-adjacent.

More recently, on June 21, she wore the boots while grabbing dinner in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. She paired them with a mini skirt, a long-sleeve tee, and baseball cap.

Kaia Gerber delivered model off-duty energy in leather boots and a navy skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If your own sandal rotation is in need of a break, give Gerber-inspired boots a try. Just be sure to wear your tiniest pieces on top, to stave off heat stroke.

Shop Summer Boots Inspired by Kaia Gerber

