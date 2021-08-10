All-White Outfits to Pin to Your Mood Board

Go monochromatic.

A woman wearing a white suit
(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
Taylor Ayers

By , published

If you're like us New Yorkers, your version of "color" is black, light black, charcoal, and the occasional gray. Exciting, right? But before you call it quits on any and all color garments, give a white-on-white outfit a go. Okay, technically white is the absence of color, but a neutral nonetheless. The hue is as versatile as black or gray, with the advantage of being particularly striking in the spring and summertime.

We looked to the streets for inspiration on how exactly to pull off the white-on-white moment. Swap your little black dresses for floaty white numbers, your indigo denim for bleached, and your khaki trenches for cream. Accessorize with neutral pieces like white-rimmed sunglasses, leather handbags, and pearlescent jewelry. All in all, the combo will make for an ultra clean and crisp ensemble. Get even more inspiration with these all-white looks, below.

Dress to Impress

A woman crosses the street wearing a white baby doll dress

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A quintessential white baby doll dress can be worn in the dog days of summer and paired with a white cardigan well into fall. Accessorize with a feminine flat, a dainty shoulder bag, and a cat-eye sunglasses silhouette.

Caroline Constas Brie Puff-Sleeve Babydoll Mini Dress

Alexandre Birman Bow Embellished Slip On

Kate Spade New York Smile Small Shoulder Bag

CELINE Cat Eye Sunglasses

Head-to-Toe Denim

A woman wearing an all-white denim outfit

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The Canadian tuxedo gets a run for its money with an all-white denim ensemble. Details like puff sleeve shoulders and asymmetrical waistlines will keep your outfit looking impeccably fresh.

Frame Rosette Puff-Sleeve Denim Jacket

AGOLDE Criss-Cross Upsized Jeans

Rag & Bone Leather Crossbody Bag

Kinn Studio Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings

Stuart Weitzman Norah Boot

Light and Bright

A woman wearing a white trench coat.

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Don't let cold winterwear weigh you down. Instead, opt for an impeccably chic winter white trench, a cozy knit sweater, and smart all-season accessories: i.e., crossbody bags and loafers.

Proenza Schouler Constrast Stitched Coat

Sandro Junie Lace Trim Open Knitwork Sweater

BY FAR Leather Mini Bag

Bottega Veneta Madame Loafer

Taylor Ayers
Taylor Ayers

Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.