If you're like us New Yorkers, your version of "color" is black, light black, charcoal, and the occasional gray. Exciting, right? But before you call it quits on any and all color garments, give a white-on-white outfit a go. Okay, technically white is the absence of color, but a neutral nonetheless. The hue is as versatile as black or gray, with the advantage of being particularly striking in the spring and summertime.

We looked to the streets for inspiration on how exactly to pull off the white-on-white moment. Swap your little black dresses for floaty white numbers, your indigo denim for bleached, and your khaki trenches for cream. Accessorize with neutral pieces like white-rimmed sunglasses, leather handbags, and pearlescent jewelry. All in all, the combo will make for an ultra clean and crisp ensemble. Get even more inspiration with these all-white looks, below.

Dress to Impress

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A quintessential white baby doll dress can be worn in the dog days of summer and paired with a white cardigan well into fall. Accessorize with a feminine flat, a dainty shoulder bag, and a cat-eye sunglasses silhouette.

Head-to-Toe Denim

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The Canadian tuxedo gets a run for its money with an all-white denim ensemble. Details like puff sleeve shoulders and asymmetrical waistlines will keep your outfit looking impeccably fresh.

Light and Bright

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Don't let cold winterwear weigh you down. Instead, opt for an impeccably chic winter white trench, a cozy knit sweater, and smart all-season accessories: i.e., crossbody bags and loafers.