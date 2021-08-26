Umbrellas do a good—not great—job at protecting you and your carefully selected outfit from the rain. On windy days, umbrellas flip inside out and tug you down the street, and in torrential downpours you still end up drenched. Aside from a trusty rain coat and rain boots, you'll need to arm yourself with a rain hat. They're compact, stylish, and protect you from rain drops flying into your face. Hats, too, offer you more mobility to go hands-free so you can hold on to your bags, coffee, and phone. Plus, most rain hats can pass for regular hats, giving you more chances to show it off when the weather is bright and sunny. Ahead, our favorite head coverings that outshine all the umbrellas.

Wide Brim Rain Hat COS Waxed Cotton Rain Hat $59.00 at cosstores.com Designed with rainy days in mind, this hat is made from waxed cotton with a shiny finish and has a brim that slopes downward so the water drips right off. The accessory can even be worn as a regular sun hat when skies are clear.

Unisex Rain Hat Stutterheim Beckholmen Green $55.00 at stutterheim.com Stutterheim, known for its rain coats, carries a range of all-weather hats too. This unisex option is made from rubberized cotton fabric and would pair amazingly well with any of the brand's outerwear.

Eric Javits Gogo Rain Bucket Hat $325.00 at ericjavits.com Remember Chanel's PVC rain hats? If you weren't able to get your hands on one then, slip on this affordable see-through dupe from Totes. (Yes, the same company that makes the popular and beloved Totes umbrellas.)

Chin Strap Rain Hat Rains Boonie Hat $34.00 at rains.com On super rainy days you might want to shield yourself with a hat that has straps, so it doesn't fly away. This hat's design was inspired by ones commonly worn by military forces and is made from waterproof fabric with a matte finish.

Off-White Logo Print Bucket Hat $350.00 at farfetch.com This rain hat bears Off-White's name and logo for those seeking a hype piece to add into their collection. The street style piece can be reworked into your everyday wardrobe too, thanks to its versatile design.

Printed Rain Hat Eric Javits Kaya Rain Hat $68.75 at ericjavits.com A black-and-white rain hat that doesn't look like your traditional rain hat. This piece is made from water-repellent microfiber fabric and has a wide brim to protect your face from the downpour. If you're not a fan of the print, the hat comes in several other options too.

Sandiego Hat Plaid Rain Hat $50.00 at sandiegohat.com Mad for plaid? You'll want to get your hands on this bucket hat featuring a buckle detail. The pattern will add some color and design to your rainy-day outfit.

Rain Hat With Pockets Heron Preston PVC & Nylon Rain Hat $172.00 at luisaviaroma.com This rain hat has pockets! Enough said—we're definitely adding the cool piece to our checkout carts.

Removable Strap Rain Hat Lanliebao Waterproof Rain Hat $16.99 at amazon.com A waterproof rain hat that comes in multiple color options. It has detachable chin straps, so you can choose how to style it depending on the weather.

Reversible Rain Hat Nine West Reversible Rain Bucket Hat $35.20 at macys.com This reversible hat features a smooth, rain-approved side and a fuzzy side that's great for combating near-freezing winter temperatures. For under $50, we consider this two-in-one piece a steal.