As summer comes to a close, it's time to finally pull out our favorite fall jackets. While I'm partial to a good denim jacket, I can't deny the necessity of a good rain jacket in the fall and winter. While this piece of outerwear isn't considered a staple item in everyone's wardrobe, it should be—if nothing else, because nobody wants to ruin a great outfit due to a post-work downpour. And when we say rain jackets, we're not talking about your dad's old anorak: Today's rain jackets are cool, lightweight, and sleek enough that you'll actually be looking forward to wet weather. To prove it, I found 22 of the coolest raincoats on the market. From classic black and yellow versions to some pretty out-there options, this list has it all. (Psst: Don't forget about your rain boots!)

The Sustainable Rain Coat

Everlane The ReNew Anorak

Consider me an Everlane super fan at this point. This short tan raincoat is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It also features a double-zip front and a hidden drawcord at the waist so you can cinch yourself in.

The Classic

J.Crew Perfect Rain Jacket

It's called the "Perfect Rain Jacket" for a reason. J.Crew's best-selling coat is refreshingly simple, and comes in eight different colors. Shoppers can't stop talking about the lightweight and easy fit.

The Olive Green Pick

MANGO Long Water-Repellent Trench Coat

This classic olive-green trench coat from Mango is so classic. The tan buttons add a retro twist, while the lightweight design makes it perfect for layering as the weather changes.

The Rain Parka

The North Face City Breeze Rain Parka II

For days when the weather is cold and rainy (ew), consider this parka from The North Face. It's both windproof and waterproof so you'll stay warm and dry all day long.

The All-Season Pick

BARBOUR Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket

Barbour jackets are timeless. Treat this Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket well and it will last you a lifetime. Plus, this is the kind of piece that looks better as it wears in over time.

The Vibrant Pick

Joules Golightly Print Raincoat

Why play it safe when you can play with color? This Golightly printed rain coat comes in two colors, but this red heart print is my personal favorite.

The High-Shine Jacket

Jane Post High-Shine Rain Slicker

This glossy pick from Jane Post was made to stand out. It comes with a removable hood so you can change up your look based on the weather and it wipes clean, so you won't have to worry about getting it dirty.

The Cult Favorite

Columbia Arcadia II Waterproof Breathable Jacket

Columbia's best-selling Arcadia waterproof rain jacket comes in lots of different colors and has earned plenty of five-star reviews on Amazon. As one reviewer noted, it's perfect for light to moderate showers and fits snugly. Make sure to order a size up if you're into layering.

The Extra Long Pick

Rains Longer Jacket

There are long jackets, and then there are longer jackets. This pick from Rains is perfect for tall girls, thanks to the bel0w-the-knee hemline.

The Fun Pick

K-WAY Floral-Print Hooded Parka

K-Way has become known for its range of cool and lightweight raincoats, and this floral-printed hooded option is no exception.

The Anorak

FP Movement She Fly Jacket

Your dad called—he wants his anorak from the '80s back! This version from FP Movement feels modern thanks to the color but definitely fits that retro vibe courtesy of the oversized shape.

Best Color Selection

OTU Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket

Are you in the mood for a pink raincoat? This under-$30 pick is perfect if you're indecisive because it's so dang affordable.

The Sporty Pick

adidas Outdoor Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket

Are you someone who runs outdoors in the rain? Then this Adidas dress is perfect. It comes in a classic hue that'll match all your workout gear and is lightweight enough for you to work out in.

The Target Pick

A New Day Women's Rain Coat

I don't know about you, but I go to Target for everything. This raincoat from A New Day comes in sizes XS through 4X and is available in four fall-appropriate colorways.

The Packable Pick

Athleta Forecast RainOut Shell II

Heading out of town? You need this coat from Athleta. It's literally designed to be stowed away in a suitcase!

The Staple Pick

Obermeyer Hazel Waxed Jacket

I can find no faults with this Hazel Waxed Jacket. It comes in a few neutral hues, has a removable hood, and fits true-to-size.

The Colorblock Pick

Madewell (Re)sourced Raincheck Packable Popover Raincoat

Madewell is known for its line of staple pieces with a twist. Case in point: This color-blocked raincoat! Yes, there are a lot of colors happening here, but they all work together to create on easy piece.

The Pastel Pick

Avec Les Filles Lavender Rain Jacket

Lavender is one of the few colors that weirdly works year-round. It pairs well with white dresses in the summer and with shades of black and gray in the winter. This pick from Avec Les Filles is a winner.

The Affordable Pick

H&M Hooded Raincoat

Take walk on the wild side in this Hooded Raincoat by H&M. Layer it over a few pared-down pieces so make it the star of the sartorial show.

The Yellow Pick

Hunter Original Lightweight Waterproof Jacket:

Is owning a yellow rain coat on your bucket list? Mine too. Shop this sunny pick from Hunter now.

The Lightweight Pick

ASOS DESIGN Button Through Rain Jacket

If you need a piece that will literally feel like you've got nothing on, this coat from ASOS DESIGN as you covered—literally!

For a Boxier Fit

Stutterheim Stockholm Raincoat

Beat the blues in Stutterheim's unisex mid-length coat. The brand is known for its beautiful rain jackets with boxy fits.

