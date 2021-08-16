As summer comes to a close, it's time to finally pull out our favorite fall jackets. While I'm partial to a good denim jacket, I can't deny the necessity of a good rain jacket in the fall and winter. While this piece of outerwear isn't considered a staple item in everyone's wardrobe, it should be—if nothing else, because nobody wants to ruin a great outfit due to a post-work downpour. And when we say rain jackets, we're not talking about your dad's old anorak: Today's rain jackets are cool, lightweight, and sleek enough that you'll actually be looking forward to wet weather. To prove it, I found 22 of the coolest raincoats on the market. From classic black and yellow versions to some pretty out-there options, this list has it all. (Psst: Don't forget about your rain boots!)

The Sustainable Rain Coat Everlane The ReNew Anorak Check Amazon $98.00 at everlane.com Consider me an Everlane super fan at this point. This short tan raincoat is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It also features a double-zip front and a hidden drawcord at the waist so you can cinch yourself in.

The Classic J.Crew Perfect Rain Jacket Check Amazon $94.99 at jcrew.com It's called the "Perfect Rain Jacket" for a reason. J.Crew's best-selling coat is refreshingly simple, and comes in eight different colors. Shoppers can't stop talking about the lightweight and easy fit.

The Olive Green Pick MANGO Long Water-Repellent Trench Coat $129.99 at Macy's Check Amazon This classic olive-green trench coat from Mango is so classic. The tan buttons add a retro twist, while the lightweight design makes it perfect for layering as the weather changes.

The Rain Parka The North Face City Breeze Rain Parka II $134.73 at REI.com Check Amazon For days when the weather is cold and rainy (ew), consider this parka from The North Face. It's both windproof and waterproof so you'll stay warm and dry all day long.

The All-Season Pick BARBOUR Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket $150 at Nordstrom $150 at Nordstrom $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue Barbour jackets are timeless. Treat this Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket well and it will last you a lifetime. Plus, this is the kind of piece that looks better as it wears in over time.

The Vibrant Pick Joules Golightly Print Raincoat $79.95 at Nordstrom Check Amazon Why play it safe when you can play with color? This Golightly printed rain coat comes in two colors, but this red heart print is my personal favorite.

The High-Shine Jacket Jane Post High-Shine Rain Slicker Check Amazon $345.00 at saksfifthavenue.com This glossy pick from Jane Post was made to stand out. It comes with a removable hood so you can change up your look based on the weather and it wipes clean, so you won't have to worry about getting it dirty.

The Cult Favorite Columbia Arcadia II Waterproof Breathable Jacket Check Amazon $64.49 at Amazon Columbia's best-selling Arcadia waterproof rain jacket comes in lots of different colors and has earned plenty of five-star reviews on Amazon. As one reviewer noted, it's perfect for light to moderate showers and fits snugly. Make sure to order a size up if you're into layering.

The Extra Long Pick Rains Longer Jacket $140 at Verishop Check Amazon There are long jackets, and then there are longer jackets. This pick from Rains is perfect for tall girls, thanks to the bel0w-the-knee hemline.

The Fun Pick K-WAY Floral-Print Hooded Parka Check Amazon $168.00 at Farfetch K-Way has become known for its range of cool and lightweight raincoats, and this floral-printed hooded option is no exception.

The Anorak FP Movement She Fly Jacket Check Amazon $198.00 at freepeople.com Your dad called—he wants his anorak from the '80s back! This version from FP Movement feels modern thanks to the color but definitely fits that retro vibe courtesy of the oversized shape.

Best Color Selection OTU Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket $28.89 at Amazon $33.99 at Amazon $59.99 at Walmart Are you in the mood for a pink raincoat? This under-$30 pick is perfect if you're indecisive because it's so dang affordable.

The Sporty Pick adidas Outdoor Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket $89.95 at Backcountry.com Check Amazon Are you someone who runs outdoors in the rain? Then this Adidas dress is perfect. It comes in a classic hue that'll match all your workout gear and is lightweight enough for you to work out in.

The Target Pick A New Day Women's Rain Coat Check Amazon $40.00 at target.com I don't know about you, but I go to Target for everything. This raincoat from A New Day comes in sizes XS through 4X and is available in four fall-appropriate colorways.

The Packable Pick Athleta Forecast RainOut Shell II Check Amazon $169.00 at athleta.gap.com Heading out of town? You need this coat from Athleta. It's literally designed to be stowed away in a suitcase!

The Staple Pick Obermeyer Hazel Waxed Jacket $103.95 at Amazon $118.02 at Amazon $189 at Verishop I can find no faults with this Hazel Waxed Jacket. It comes in a few neutral hues, has a removable hood, and fits true-to-size.

The Colorblock Pick Madewell (Re)sourced Raincheck Packable Popover Raincoat Check Amazon $74.99 at madewell.com Madewell is known for its line of staple pieces with a twist. Case in point: This color-blocked raincoat! Yes, there are a lot of colors happening here, but they all work together to create on easy piece.

The Pastel Pick Avec Les Filles Lavender Rain Jacket Check Amazon $158.00 at anthropologie.com Lavender is one of the few colors that weirdly works year-round. It pairs well with white dresses in the summer and with shades of black and gray in the winter. This pick from Avec Les Filles is a winner.

The Affordable Pick H&M Hooded Raincoat Check Amazon $49.99 at hm.com Take walk on the wild side in this Hooded Raincoat by H&M. Layer it over a few pared-down pieces so make it the star of the sartorial show.

The Yellow Pick Hunter Original Lightweight Waterproof Jacket: Check Amazon $175.00 at hunterboots.com Is owning a yellow rain coat on your bucket list? Mine too. Shop this sunny pick from Hunter now.