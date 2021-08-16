22 Cool Rain Jackets for Women That Can Handle Anything
Wet weather? Bring it on.
By Rachael Noll , Julia Marzovilla published
As summer comes to a close, it's time to finally pull out our favorite fall jackets. While I'm partial to a good denim jacket, I can't deny the necessity of a good rain jacket in the fall and winter. While this piece of outerwear isn't considered a staple item in everyone's wardrobe, it should be—if nothing else, because nobody wants to ruin a great outfit due to a post-work downpour. And when we say rain jackets, we're not talking about your dad's old anorak: Today's rain jackets are cool, lightweight, and sleek enough that you'll actually be looking forward to wet weather. To prove it, I found 22 of the coolest raincoats on the market. From classic black and yellow versions to some pretty out-there options, this list has it all. (Psst: Don't forget about your rain boots!)
Everlane The ReNew Anorak
Consider me an Everlane super fan at this point. This short tan raincoat is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It also features a double-zip front and a hidden drawcord at the waist so you can cinch yourself in.
J.Crew Perfect Rain Jacket
It's called the "Perfect Rain Jacket" for a reason. J.Crew's best-selling coat is refreshingly simple, and comes in eight different colors. Shoppers can't stop talking about the lightweight and easy fit.
MANGO Long Water-Repellent Trench Coat
This classic olive-green trench coat from Mango is so classic. The tan buttons add a retro twist, while the lightweight design makes it perfect for layering as the weather changes.
The North Face City Breeze Rain Parka II
For days when the weather is cold and rainy (ew), consider this parka from The North Face. It's both windproof and waterproof so you'll stay warm and dry all day long.
BARBOUR Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket
Barbour jackets are timeless. Treat this Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket well and it will last you a lifetime. Plus, this is the kind of piece that looks better as it wears in over time.
Joules Golightly Print Raincoat
Why play it safe when you can play with color? This Golightly printed rain coat comes in two colors, but this red heart print is my personal favorite.
Jane Post High-Shine Rain Slicker
This glossy pick from Jane Post was made to stand out. It comes with a removable hood so you can change up your look based on the weather and it wipes clean, so you won't have to worry about getting it dirty.
Columbia Arcadia II Waterproof Breathable Jacket
Columbia's best-selling Arcadia waterproof rain jacket comes in lots of different colors and has earned plenty of five-star reviews on Amazon. As one reviewer noted, it's perfect for light to moderate showers and fits snugly. Make sure to order a size up if you're into layering.
Rains Longer Jacket
There are long jackets, and then there are longer jackets. This pick from Rains is perfect for tall girls, thanks to the bel0w-the-knee hemline.
K-WAY Floral-Print Hooded Parka
K-Way has become known for its range of cool and lightweight raincoats, and this floral-printed hooded option is no exception.
FP Movement She Fly Jacket
Your dad called—he wants his anorak from the '80s back! This version from FP Movement feels modern thanks to the color but definitely fits that retro vibe courtesy of the oversized shape.
OTU Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket
Are you in the mood for a pink raincoat? This under-$30 pick is perfect if you're indecisive because it's so dang affordable.
adidas Outdoor Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket
Are you someone who runs outdoors in the rain? Then this Adidas dress is perfect. It comes in a classic hue that'll match all your workout gear and is lightweight enough for you to work out in.
A New Day Women's Rain Coat
I don't know about you, but I go to Target for everything. This raincoat from A New Day comes in sizes XS through 4X and is available in four fall-appropriate colorways.
Athleta Forecast RainOut Shell II
Heading out of town? You need this coat from Athleta. It's literally designed to be stowed away in a suitcase!
Obermeyer Hazel Waxed Jacket
I can find no faults with this Hazel Waxed Jacket. It comes in a few neutral hues, has a removable hood, and fits true-to-size.
Madewell (Re)sourced Raincheck Packable Popover Raincoat
Madewell is known for its line of staple pieces with a twist. Case in point: This color-blocked raincoat! Yes, there are a lot of colors happening here, but they all work together to create on easy piece.
Avec Les Filles Lavender Rain Jacket
Lavender is one of the few colors that weirdly works year-round. It pairs well with white dresses in the summer and with shades of black and gray in the winter. This pick from Avec Les Filles is a winner.
H&M Hooded Raincoat
Take walk on the wild side in this Hooded Raincoat by H&M. Layer it over a few pared-down pieces so make it the star of the sartorial show.
Hunter Original Lightweight Waterproof Jacket:
Is owning a yellow rain coat on your bucket list? Mine too. Shop this sunny pick from Hunter now.
ASOS DESIGN Button Through Rain Jacket
If you need a piece that will literally feel like you've got nothing on, this coat from ASOS DESIGN as you covered—literally!
