The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 SAG Awards

By Rachel Epstein
sag awards 2021 red carpet
Getty Images

Award season continues! Tonight, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are premiering in a pre-taped one-hour ceremony to honor performances in film and TV. See what some of your favorite celebs, from Nicola Coughlan to Kerry Washington, are wearing to celebrate their nominations, ahead.

Lily Collins
celebrities get ready for the 27th annual screen actors guild awards
Megan GrayGetty Images

In Georges Hobeika dress, Casadei shoes, and Cartier jewelry

Cynthia Erivo

In Alexander McQueen dress and Forevermark jewelry

Nicola Coughlan

In Miu Miu dress and De Beers Jewelry

Nicola Coughlan

In Christian Siriano dress and De Beers jewelry

Golda Rosheuvel

In AZ Factory

Jamie Chung
celebrities get ready for the 27th annual screen actors guild awards
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

In Oscar de la Renta

Kerry Washington

In Etro dress, Bulgari jewelry, and Loriblu shoes

Dan Levy

In The Row suit and Cartier jewelry

Sarah Levy

In Monique Lhuillier

Mindy Kaling

In Alex Perry dress and David Yurman jewelry

Kaley Cuoco

In Prabal Gurung dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Messika jewelry

Emma Corrin

In Prada dress and Cartier jewelry

Viola Davis

In Louis Vuitton dress and Forevermark jewelry

Elle Fanning

In Gucci

Glenn Close

In Oscar de la Renta

Jurnee Smollett
celebrities red carpet looks for the 27th annual screen actors guild awards
ABLCGetty Images

In Zuhair Murad dress and Bulgari jewelry

Nicole Kidman

In Giorgio Armani dress and Harry Winston jewelry

Vanessa Kirby

In Givenchy Haute Couture dress and Cartier jewelry

Helen Mirren

In Michael Kors dress, Badgley Mischka shoes, and David Webb jewelry

Gillian Anderson

In Dolce & Gabbana dress and shoes and Chopard jewelry

Carey Mulligan
carey mulligan
Greg Williams

In Prada dress and Cartier jewelry

Cate Blanchett

In Givenchy

