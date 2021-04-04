The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 SAG Awards
Getty Images
Award season continues! Tonight, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are premiering in a pre-taped one-hour ceremony to honor performances in film and TV. See what some of your favorite celebs, from Nicola Coughlan to Kerry Washington, are wearing to celebrate their nominations, ahead.
Lily Collins
Megan GrayGetty Images
In Georges Hobeika dress, Casadei shoes, and Cartier jewelry
Jamie Chung
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
In Oscar de la Renta
Jurnee Smollett
ABLCGetty Images
In Zuhair Murad dress and Bulgari jewelry
Carey Mulligan
Greg Williams
In Prada dress and Cartier jewelry
