Award season continues! Tonight, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are premiering in a pre-taped one-hour ceremony to honor performances in film and TV. See what some of your favorite celebs, from Nicola Coughlan to Kerry Washington, are wearing to celebrate their nominations, ahead.

Lily Collins Megan Gray Getty Images In Georges Hobeika dress, Casadei shoes, and Cartier jewelry

Jamie Chung Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta

Jurnee Smollett ABLC Getty Images In Zuhair Murad dress and Bulgari jewelry

Carey Mulligan Greg Williams In Prada dress and Cartier jewelry

