The Grammys 2023 Red Carpet: The Best Looks

Including Lizzo and her newly hard-launched boyfriend.

Doja Cat on the grammys 2023 red carpet
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Just one month ago, we celebrated film and television at the 2023 Golden Globes (opens in new tab), but now, it's time for the music industry's moment: The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony has kicked off. Held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, this year's event puts the spotlight on nominees such as Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and more. But before the golden megaphones are passed out, the stars hit the red carpet—and as history goes, the Grammys are where our favorite celebs turn the fashion drama up to 100. (Cardi B's pearl-tastic Mugler look (opens in new tab)! Jennifer Lopez's ubiquitous Versace dress! Lady Gaga as an egg!). This is an evening of sartorial extremes—and we couldn't be more excited.

From Lizzo in a custom Swarovski crystal-embellished, silk-corseted gown with a
matching flower cape to newly EGOT-ed Viola Davis in a color-blocked and beaded fringe gown, the best looks at the 2023 Grammy's red carpet prove this year's ceremony is no exception to the award show's legendary history. Ahead, see all the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards and keep circling back to this space, as we'll be updating it throughout the evening.

The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2023 Grammys

Viola Davis in Naeem Khan

viola davis at the 2023 grammys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the grammys 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Bebe Rexha in Moschino

bebe rexha 2023 grammys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Brandi Carlile in Atelier Versace

brandi carlile on the 2023 grammys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

 Miranda Lambert in Le Thanh Hoa

miranda lambert on the 2023 grammys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Kelsea Ballerini in Prabal Gurung

Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 grammys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Shania Twain in Harris Reed

Shania Twain on the 2023 grammys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Amanda Gorman in Prada

Amanda Gorman at the 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Lizzo in Dolce & Gabbana

lizzo at the golden globes 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

doja cat at the 2023 grammys in a black gown

(Image credit: Getty)

Dylan Mulvaney in Christian Siriano

Dylan Mulvaney at the 2023 grammys in a red dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Laverene Cox in Kim Kassas

laverene cox at the 2023 grammys in a black leather dress

(Image credit: Getty)
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

