Just one month ago, we celebrated film and television at the 2023 Golden Globes (opens in new tab), but now, it's time for the music industry's moment: The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony has kicked off. Held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, this year's event puts the spotlight on nominees such as Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and more. But before the golden megaphones are passed out, the stars hit the red carpet—and as history goes, the Grammys are where our favorite celebs turn the fashion drama up to 100. (Cardi B's pearl-tastic Mugler look (opens in new tab)! Jennifer Lopez's ubiquitous Versace dress! Lady Gaga as an egg!). This is an evening of sartorial extremes—and we couldn't be more excited.

From Lizzo in a custom Swarovski crystal-embellished, silk-corseted gown with a

matching flower cape to newly EGOT-ed Viola Davis in a color-blocked and beaded fringe gown, the best looks at the 2023 Grammy's red carpet prove this year's ceremony is no exception to the award show's legendary history. Ahead, see all the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards and keep circling back to this space, as we'll be updating it throughout the evening.

The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2023 Grammys

Viola Davis in Naeem Khan

Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Bebe Rexha in Moschino

Brandi Carlile in Atelier Versace

Miranda Lambert in Le Thanh Hoa

Kelsea Ballerini in Prabal Gurung

Shania Twain in Harris Reed

Amanda Gorman in Prada

Lizzo in Dolce & Gabbana

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

Dylan Mulvaney in Christian Siriano

Laverene Cox in Kim Kassas