On Sunday night, Hollywood's finest flocked to Los Angeles for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was an evening of exclusively honoring actors, spotlighting the stand-out talent in television and film for their mastery of the craft. And fashion-wise, it was a night of full-on sartorial magic, with the biggest names in the industry bringing playful flair and fierce glamour to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.
At the top of the crop was Zendaya in a baby pink Valentino gown custom designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and adorned with almost 200 silk roses. Consider this the "Euphoria" star's official co-sign of the spring 2023 trend of rosettes, an approach to florals that actually feels fresh. Michelle Yeoh, celebrated for her work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," was also a tour de force in her avant-garde Schiaparelli number embellished with a front strip of golden fringe. (The surrealist gown was from the house's spring 2023 couture show, the infamous collection featuring realistic lion heads that caused quite the uproar.) Ahead, find a complete edit of more opulent celebrities who brought their best looks to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.
Zendaya in Valentino
Jenna Ortega in vintage Versace
Michelle Yeoh in Schiaparelli
Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent
Angela Bassett in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture
Danielle Deadwyler in custom Louis Vuitton
Aubrey Plaza in Michael Kors
Paul Mescal in Simone Rocha
Michelle Williams in Dior
Stephanie Hsu in Carolina Herrera
Amanda Seyfried in Prada
Emily Blunt in Oscar de la Renta
Viola Davis in Valentino
Hannah Einbinder in custom STAUD
Claire Foy in Prada
Julia Garner in Gucci
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Tadashi Shoji
Sabrina Impacciatore in Valentino
Cara Delevingne in Carolina Herrera
Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren
Haley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera
Eddie Redmayne in Saint Laurent
Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").
-
A Vibrator Necklace Is the Ultimate Feminist Accessory
Show the world that you always put yourself first.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Jamie Lee Curtis Responded to Critics of Ariana DeBose's BAFTA Performance: "Back the F*** Off"
Don't cross Jamie Lee.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya Served 4 Incredible Looks at Awards Shows This Weekend
Please don't make me pick a favorite.
By Iris Goldsztajn