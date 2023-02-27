On Sunday night, Hollywood's finest flocked to Los Angeles for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was an evening of exclusively honoring actors, spotlighting the stand-out talent in television and film for their mastery of the craft. And fashion-wise, it was a night of full-on sartorial magic, with the biggest names in the industry bringing playful flair and fierce glamour to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

At the top of the crop was Zendaya in a baby pink Valentino gown custom designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and adorned with almost 200 silk roses. Consider this the "Euphoria" star's official co-sign of the spring 2023 trend of rosettes, an approach to florals that actually feels fresh. Michelle Yeoh, celebrated for her work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," was also a tour de force in her avant-garde Schiaparelli number embellished with a front strip of golden fringe. (The surrealist gown was from the house's spring 2023 couture show, the infamous collection featuring realistic lion heads that caused quite the uproar.) Ahead, find a complete edit of more opulent celebrities who brought their best looks to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

Zendaya in Valentino

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

Jenna Ortega in vintage Versace

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Michelle Yeoh in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Danielle Deadwyler in custom Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Aubrey Plaza in Michael Kors

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Paul Mescal in Simone Rocha

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Michelle Williams in Dior

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Stephanie Hsu in Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Amanda Seyfried in Prada

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Emily Blunt in Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Viola Davis in Valentino

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Hannah Einbinder in custom STAUD

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Claire Foy in Prada

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Julia Garner in Gucci

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Tadashi Shoji

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sabrina Impacciatore in Valentino

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Cara Delevingne in Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Haley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Eddie Redmayne in Saint Laurent