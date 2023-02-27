SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet: The Best Looks

From Zendaya to Jennifer Coolidge, it was a fantastic night for fashion.

2023 sag awards red carpet fashion best looks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

On Sunday night, Hollywood's finest flocked to Los Angeles for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was an evening of exclusively honoring actors, spotlighting the stand-out talent in television and film for their mastery of the craft. And fashion-wise, it was a night of full-on sartorial magic, with the biggest names in the industry bringing playful flair and fierce glamour to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

At the top of the crop was Zendaya in a baby pink Valentino gown custom designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and adorned with almost 200 silk roses. Consider this the "Euphoria" star's official co-sign of the spring 2023 trend of rosettes, an approach to florals that actually feels fresh. Michelle Yeoh, celebrated for her work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," was also a tour de force in her avant-garde Schiaparelli number embellished with a front strip of golden fringe. (The surrealist gown was from the house's spring 2023 couture show, the infamous collection featuring realistic lion heads that caused quite the uproar.) Ahead, find a complete edit of more opulent celebrities who brought their best looks to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

Zendaya in Valentino 

zendaya in pink valentino gown at 2023 sag awards

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

Jenna Ortega in vintage Versace

jenna ortega 2023 sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Michelle Yeoh in Schiaparelli

michelle yeoh sag awards 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent

jennifer coolidge 2023 sag awards

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

angela bassett 2023 sag awards

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Danielle Deadwyler in custom Louis Vuitton

Danielle Deadwyler 2023 sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Aubrey Plaza in Michael Kors

aubrey plaza sag awards 2023

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Paul Mescal in Simone Rocha

paul mescal 2023 sag awards

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Michelle Williams in Dior

michelle williams sag awards

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Stephanie Hsu in Carolina Herrera

stephanie hsu 2023 sag awards

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Amanda Seyfried in Prada

amanda seyfried 2023 sag awards

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Emily Blunt in Oscar de la Renta

emily blunt sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Viola Davis in Valentino

viola davis sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Hannah Einbinder in custom STAUD

Hannah Einbinder 2023 sag awards

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Claire Foy in Prada

claire foy sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Julia Garner in Gucci

julia garner 2023 sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Tadashi Shoji

sheryl lee ralph sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sabrina Impacciatore in Valentino

Sabrina Impacciatore 2023 sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Cara Delevingne in Carolina Herrera

cara Delevingne sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren

meghann fahy sag awards 2023

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Haley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera 

haley lu richardson 2023 sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Eddie Redmayne in Saint Laurent

eddie redmayne 2023 sag awards

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

Latest