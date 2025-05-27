Amal Clooney Channels Cartier Gold in a Glistening Impact Awards Gown
Naturally, the look made a major impact.
Following 2024's Barbie boom and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked press tour, method dressing is currently experiencing a lull for the first time in years. Recently, red carpet looks have played a more subtle tribute to the topic at hand, if any at all. Even notorious method dressing experts, like Florence Pugh, are taking a much-needed break from sartorial referencing.
But last week, Amal Clooney made another case for more straight-forward theme dressing—and a stylish one at that. On May 22, the lawyer attended the annual Cartier Impact Awards to celebrate various women making positive change in the business world—some environmentally and some through inclusivity. Attendees included A-list names such as Karlie Kloss and Clooney herself, who touched down in Osaka, Japan, to show their support.
Though she typically dresses like she's headed to the UN (which she often is) or the Amalfi Coast (which she often is), Clooney abandoned both of her usual aesthetics for the big night. She arrived to the gala dressed one hundred percent on-theme, channeling Cartier's iconic fine jewelry throughout her entire look.
She wore a golden, floor-length gown coated in hundreds of glistening metallic beads and sequins. The extravagant design featured a modest V-neckline and cap sleeves, cascading down into a slim, column-style skirt. Its gilded embellishments gave the dress a distinct 1920s feel, which Clooney balanced expertly with her signature modern blowout and subtle makeup.
A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)
A photo posted by on
Clooney's accessories were of the same, dazzling variety. She committed to the theme from head to toe, rounding out her formal look with similarly sparkly add-ons. She sported a pair of pointed-toe pumps and held a compact box clutch. Both pieces came in the same shade of yellow gold and matched her dress perfectly.
Her outfit was the perfect embodiment of the fine jewelry brand's luxurious ethos. She was basically a walking Cartier Love Bracelet.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Prince William Is Aiming for a "Diana Reboot of the Monarchy" When He Becomes King
The Prince of Wales is taking inspiration from his late mother.
-
I'm Filling My Closet With These 4 Summer Bag Styles
And you should, too.
-
Laura Harrier Swaps Out Her Gym Bag for a $1,190 Jacquemus Doctor Bag
It's the ultimate Pilates Princess outfit.
-
Laura Harrier Styles an Alo Sports Bra With Birkenstocks and a $1,190 Jacquemus Bag
It's the ultimate Pilates Princess outfit.
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Test-Drive Kylie Jenner's Stylish New Khy Collab
Khy tapped a London Fashion Week rising star who's dressed Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna.
-
Miley Cyrus Wears an NSFW Net Dress Straight Off Alaïa's Fall 2025 Runway
She's in her Alaïa era.
-
Rihanna Expands Her Controversial Shoe Collection With a Pair of Pink Satin Tabis
Tabi season is in full effect.
-
Kylie Jenner's Vacation Wardrobe Includes a $1,050 Woven Jacquemus Clutch and Skintight Bustier Dress
Bodycon dresses are officially back.
-
Bella Hadid Test Drives Summer’s Mesh Ballet Flat Trend With a Graphic Tee and 2000s Denim Mini Skirt
Another one for the summer mood board.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Tastes the Food-Inspired Fashion Trend With a Cherry Red Dress and Espresso-Hued Loewe Puzzle Bag
Of course, her dress was short n' sweet.
-
Kaia Gerber Wears Fashion's Most Hotly-Debated Shoe Trend, in a Ruffled Tube Top and Flip-Flops
Summer mood board, loading...