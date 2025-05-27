Following 2024's Barbie boom and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked press tour, method dressing is currently experiencing a lull for the first time in years. Recently, red carpet looks have played a more subtle tribute to the topic at hand, if any at all. Even notorious method dressing experts, like Florence Pugh, are taking a much-needed break from sartorial referencing.

But last week, Amal Clooney made another case for more straight-forward theme dressing—and a stylish one at that. On May 22, the lawyer attended the annual Cartier Impact Awards to celebrate various women making positive change in the business world—some environmentally and some through inclusivity. Attendees included A-list names such as Karlie Kloss and Clooney herself, who touched down in Osaka, Japan, to show their support.

Though she typically dresses like she's headed to the UN (which she often is) or the Amalfi Coast (which she often is), Clooney abandoned both of her usual aesthetics for the big night. She arrived to the gala dressed one hundred percent on-theme, channeling Cartier's iconic fine jewelry throughout her entire look.

She wore a golden, floor-length gown coated in hundreds of glistening metallic beads and sequins. The extravagant design featured a modest V-neckline and cap sleeves, cascading down into a slim, column-style skirt. Its gilded embellishments gave the dress a distinct 1920s feel, which Clooney balanced expertly with her signature modern blowout and subtle makeup.

Clooney's accessories were of the same, dazzling variety. She committed to the theme from head to toe, rounding out her formal look with similarly sparkly add-ons. She sported a pair of pointed-toe pumps and held a compact box clutch. Both pieces came in the same shade of yellow gold and matched her dress perfectly.

Her outfit was the perfect embodiment of the fine jewelry brand's luxurious ethos. She was basically a walking Cartier Love Bracelet.

