Every show during fashion month has an unofficial dress code: Wear your very best from the designer host. Gucci's Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear show during Milan Fashion Week, the second showing from new creative director Sabato De Sarno, was no different. But here, A-list guests including Solange Knowles, Salma Hayek, and Kirsten Dunst thrillingly bent Gucci's signature codes to fit their personal style.

Solange Knowles, one of the most anticipated arrivals, interpreted Gucci as a windbreaker button-down and denim. (Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Solange Knowles arrived at the Fonderia Carlo Macchi in straight-cut blue jeans, cinched by Gucci's black leather 'GG'-buckled Marmont belt. The set smoothly coordinated with her black technical windbreaker, giving the musician's look a '90s vibe. Knowles accessorized her outfit with the brand's patent leather Jackie shoulder bag, matching pointed-toe pumps, and rectangular sunglasses. For a gleaming finish, she added a silver mariner chain necklace and 'G'-shaped post earrings.

Solange Knowles attends Gucci's fall 2024 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

Salma Hayek, on the other hand, opted for a pop of color and fully embraced Gucci's iconic "Ancora" red shade. The actress leaned into coordinated separates with a dynamic edge, wearing a red knee-length skirt and a glossy, deep red patent leather zip-up jacket. (All, presumably, with Gucci tags.)

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault attend Gucci's fall 2024 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

While hand-in-hand with her husband, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, the Tótem producer also displayed a range of Ancora-colored Gucci accessories—a patent leather belt with a silver "GG" buckle, a matching small Jackie shoulder bag, and towering block-heeled platform sandals. Hayek's look was finished with gold Marina earrings and black oversized sunglasses, providing neutral accents that ensured a focus on her red outfit.

Salma Hayek attends Gucci's fall 2024 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

Kirsten Dunst also implemented a bit of Ancora red in her look as well, but in a much more subtle way. The Bring It On star's mirrored dress was cinched with a deep red leather Gucci belt punctuated by silver "GG" hardware, which matched her dark red patent leather Signoria pumps and her glossy Jackie Notte mini handbag.

While embracing her love of vintage glamour, Dunst wore a sparkly green knit dress accented with silver paillette sequins. The collared, button-up piece also featured a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit—sleek and subversive at once.

Kirsten Dunst attends Gucci's fall 2024 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

Guests at the show reportedly gave De Sarno a full standing ovation after the final look went down the runway. These three standout looks also deserved some applause.