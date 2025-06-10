Sofia Richie Grainge Quits Quiet Luxury Neutrals for a Blue Schiaparelli Gown
It may be her first Schiaparelli style, but it won't be her last.
2025 is the year of Daniel Roseberry. In the past few months alone, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid (to name a few VIPs) have styled the Schiaparelli creative director's designs. While it seems like every A-lister is already a fan, on June 9, the French atelier found its newest It girl.
Marking the latest stop on her Euro summer, Sofia Richie Grainge looked glamorous in Schiaparelli at a friend's wedding in the South of France. In a pre-ceremony shot shared with her 11 million Instagram followers, Grainge shined in the label's Halter Bijou Dress, sourced by her new stylist, Thomas Christos. The bright blue gown was constructed of silk georgette, complete with delicately drapery and held in place by a hammered gold brass jewel at the neck. Off-the-shoulder sleeves revealed her entire back. Underneath the cascading train peeked Grainge's croc-embossed heels from Saint Laurent.
On the jewelry front, she sourced Schiaparelli once more for rhinestone stud earrings, which complemented the dress's gold brooch. Then, Grainge added a $21,000, 18-carat bone cuff to her wrist, courtesy of Tiffany & Co. To finish, the new mom accessorized with black Saint Laurent sunglasses, plus her Hermès Kelly Cut bag in the viral east-west silhouette.
A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiagrainge)
A photo posted by on
Believe it or not, Grainge's blue Schiaparelli gown is also her very first. It seems her new partnership with Christos is driving the fashion muse to explore different designers, silhouettes, and aesthetics. On June 7, for instance, Grainge swapped her signature neutrals for a multi-color Bottega Veneta moment in Monaco.
The high-neck, long-sleeve gown was covered in red, black, and yellow sequins from top-to-bottom, which formed a "shiny starfish pattern," according to the Italian label's website. Once again, her wedding-ready Hermès purse served as her clutch.
A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiagrainge)
A photo posted by on
Does Grainge's sequin style feel familiar? You may recognize the motif from the 2024 award season circuit—Ayo Edebiri attended the Emmy Awards in a similar strapless dress, also from Bottega Veneta. Unlike Grainge's sleek column skirt, The Bear star revealed her leg through a thigh-high slit. Given the flashy fabric, Edebiri opted for minimal bling: drop earrings from the then-Matthieu Blazy-led brand.
Ever since her starry 2023 wedding in Antibes, France, Grainge has been known as the poster girl for quiet luxury. She ran errands in cashmere capes and Loro Piana bags; beige used to be her favorite color. Now, she appears to have entered a bolder, brighter era. So long as she's embracing maximalist summer color trends, she'll definitely be seen in more Schiaparelli.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
