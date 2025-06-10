2025 is the year of Daniel Roseberry. In the past few months alone, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid (to name a few VIPs) have styled the Schiaparelli creative director's designs. While it seems like every A-lister is already a fan, on June 9, the French atelier found its newest It girl.

Marking the latest stop on her Euro summer, Sofia Richie Grainge looked glamorous in Schiaparelli at a friend's wedding in the South of France. In a pre-ceremony shot shared with her 11 million Instagram followers, Grainge shined in the label's Halter Bijou Dress, sourced by her new stylist, Thomas Christos. The bright blue gown was constructed of silk georgette, complete with delicately drapery and held in place by a hammered gold brass jewel at the neck. Off-the-shoulder sleeves revealed her entire back. Underneath the cascading train peeked Grainge's croc-embossed heels from Saint Laurent.

On the jewelry front, she sourced Schiaparelli once more for rhinestone stud earrings, which complemented the dress's gold brooch. Then, Grainge added a $21,000, 18-carat bone cuff to her wrist, courtesy of Tiffany & Co. To finish, the new mom accessorized with black Saint Laurent sunglasses, plus her Hermès Kelly Cut bag in the viral east-west silhouette.

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiagrainge) A photo posted by on

Believe it or not, Grainge's blue Schiaparelli gown is also her very first. It seems her new partnership with Christos is driving the fashion muse to explore different designers, silhouettes, and aesthetics. On June 7, for instance, Grainge swapped her signature neutrals for a multi-color Bottega Veneta moment in Monaco.

The high-neck, long-sleeve gown was covered in red, black, and yellow sequins from top-to-bottom, which formed a "shiny starfish pattern," according to the Italian label's website. Once again, her wedding-ready Hermès purse served as her clutch.

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiagrainge) A photo posted by on

Does Grainge's sequin style feel familiar? You may recognize the motif from the 2024 award season circuit—Ayo Edebiri attended the Emmy Awards in a similar strapless dress, also from Bottega Veneta. Unlike Grainge's sleek column skirt, The Bear star revealed her leg through a thigh-high slit. Given the flashy fabric, Edebiri opted for minimal bling: drop earrings from the then-Matthieu Blazy-led brand.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 2024 Emmy Awards in a custom Bottega Veneta dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since her starry 2023 wedding in Antibes, France, Grainge has been known as the poster girl for quiet luxury. She ran errands in cashmere capes and Loro Piana bags; beige used to be her favorite color. Now, she appears to have entered a bolder, brighter era. So long as she's embracing maximalist summer color trends, she'll definitely be seen in more Schiaparelli.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors