Sofia Richie Grainge's Coachella Outfits Are All Coated in Chanel Logos
A new era of festival style has begun.
Coachella 2025 signaled what may be the end of festival fashion as we know it. Stars taking in performances by Tyla and Lisa skipped elaborate outfits in favor of simple basics that could combat the daytime heat and evening chill. Kylie and Kendall Jenner came armored in T-shirts and jeans, bringing quiet luxury to the annual music festival. Meanwhile, the aesthetic's designated poster child, Sofia Richie Grainge, temporarily vacated her throne for several loud luxury-leaning looks.
For weekend two, Richie Grainge put her Chanel fixation on full display. She was decked out in logos, sporting two separate Chanel-forward 'fits. One of her festival looks featured a billowing black button-down printed with the brand's name. She wore it open, over a white tank and jeans, then added even more double-C accessories.
Though she debuted a new denim Chanel 22 bag only days ago, the model left it at home. Instead, she chose a quilted leather crossbody style. Its Peeps-yellow leather made for a decidedly festive addition—perfect for the Easter weekend event.
The Chanel representation only continued from there, with Richie Grainge sporting a second Coachella look decked out in double-Cs. This time, she wore a striped baby tee embroidered with the brand's signature symbol. Her husband, Elliot Grainge, was more in-tuned with her usual style, embracing quiet luxury in an oatmeal-colored sweater.
Richie Grainge started the holiday weekend in Indio, CA, but returned home for Easter Sunday. She was in full mom mode, celebrating the holiday poolside with her daughter, Eloise. The vibes could not have been more different, but even so, her brand loyalty didn't waver.
The star layered on several beachy staples, pairing her striped bikini with flip-flops, a breezy button-down, and matching shorts. She went for a little designer sun protection, finishing her ensemble with a Chanel logo visor. The hat was covered in the same print as the blouse she wore days before. (Surely, a Chanel 25 bag packed with sunscreen and towels was sitting just outside the frame.)
If there's a lesson from Sofia Richie Grainge's Coachella lineup, it's this: No matter the venue, there's never a wrong time for Chanel.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
