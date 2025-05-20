From the moment she set foot at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Daisy Edgar-Jones has running a one-woman Gucci marathon. She and stylist Dani Michelle have showed the label's range on each and every red carpet, turning from a chocolate brown dress set with circular pailettes one day (at the May 18 premiere of The Phoenician Scheme) to a drop-waist velvet and sequin midi the next (for the Kering Women in Motion Awards the following evening).

These looks definitely deliver on the unofficial Cannes dress code: all-out glamour, at all hours of the day. But it's the very first, extremely casual Gucci matching set Edgar-Jones wore to touch down at the festival that I'm eyeing for more than the best-dressed list. I want to buy it right from the actress's closet and wear it in place of all my summer dresses.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended The Phoenician Scheme premiere in a custom Gucci dress styled by Dani Michelle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edgar-Jones also wore the designer to the Kering Women In Motion Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones likewise chose head-to-toe Gucci for a walk to her hotel on the famed French waterfront. She looked like a living illustration of Croisette style, in an oversize poplin top with dainty eyelet embroidery along the V-neckline and sleeves. Teeny-tiny eyelet shorts were concealed beneath her Gucci top, creating the illusion of a micro-mini dress. She committed to her Cannes resident character with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag and wraparound white sandals.

Daisy Edgar-Jones arrived at the festival in a matching Gucci set that's bound to take over the French Riviera. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The wardrobes of Cannes regulars like Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria, and Selena Gomez will claim breezy white sundresses are the standard in casual outfits at the film festival. But Edgar-Jones's Gucci matching set makes a compelling argument for flowing tops and ultra short-shorts. Her all-white outfit easily passes the vibe check for a beachfront weekend. Her drawstring shorts and oversize cotton shirt, however, can function as both a beach cover-up and an evening dinner outfit with the right strappy heels and wicker summer bag.

When I say I'm shopping the sets below to replace the tiered dresses I wore in 2024, I mean it.

