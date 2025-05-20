Daisy Edgar-Jones's Matching Gucci Set Is the Chicest Swap for a Summer Dress I've Ever Seen in Cannes

Everyone on the French Riviera will wear this combo all summer long.

Daisy Edgar Jones wearing a matching gucci set with a Gucci bamboo bag
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

From the moment she set foot at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Daisy Edgar-Jones has running a one-woman Gucci marathon. She and stylist Dani Michelle have showed the label's range on each and every red carpet, turning from a chocolate brown dress set with circular pailettes one day (at the May 18 premiere of The Phoenician Scheme) to a drop-waist velvet and sequin midi the next (for the Kering Women in Motion Awards the following evening).

These looks definitely deliver on the unofficial Cannes dress code: all-out glamour, at all hours of the day. But it's the very first, extremely casual Gucci matching set Edgar-Jones wore to touch down at the festival that I'm eyeing for more than the best-dressed list. I want to buy it right from the actress's closet and wear it in place of all my summer dresses.

Daisy Edgar Jones poses on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended The Phoenician Scheme premiere in a custom Gucci dress styled by Dani Michelle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar Jones poses at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Edgar-Jones also wore the designer to the Kering Women In Motion Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones likewise chose head-to-toe Gucci for a walk to her hotel on the famed French waterfront. She looked like a living illustration of Croisette style, in an oversize poplin top with dainty eyelet embroidery along the V-neckline and sleeves. Teeny-tiny eyelet shorts were concealed beneath her Gucci top, creating the illusion of a micro-mini dress. She committed to her Cannes resident character with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag and wraparound white sandals.

Daisy Edgar Jones at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival wearing a matching Gucci set

Daisy Edgar-Jones arrived at the festival in a matching Gucci set that's bound to take over the French Riviera.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Cotton Poplin Shirt With Gucci Logo
Gucci
Cotton Poplin Shirt With Gucci Logo

Cotton Poplin Shorts Wth Embroidery
Gucci
Cotton Poplin Shorts Wth Embroidery

The wardrobes of Cannes regulars like Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria, and Selena Gomez will claim breezy white sundresses are the standard in casual outfits at the film festival. But Edgar-Jones's Gucci matching set makes a compelling argument for flowing tops and ultra short-shorts. Her all-white outfit easily passes the vibe check for a beachfront weekend. Her drawstring shorts and oversize cotton shirt, however, can function as both a beach cover-up and an evening dinner outfit with the right strappy heels and wicker summer bag.

When I say I'm shopping the sets below to replace the tiered dresses I wore in 2024, I mean it.

Shop Matching Sets Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones

J.Crew, Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford

J.Crew, Pointelle Short
J.Crew
Pointelle Short

Graduate Poplin Shirt
Sunday Best
Graduate Poplin Shirt

a pair of poplin shorts in front of a plain backdrop
The Group
Deakins Poplin Short

an everlane eyelet shirt
Everlane
Eyelet Camp Shirt

Everlane, Eyelet Pull-On Short
Everlane
Eyelet Pull-On Short

Orsay Cotton Eyelet Button Down Blouse
LSF
Orsay Cotton Eyelet Button Down Blouse

Sorin Cotton Eyelet Cover-Up Shorts
LSF
Sorin Cotton Eyelet Cover-Up Shorts

Farm Rio, White Seashell Eyelet Shirt
Farm Rio
White Seashell Eyelet Shirt

FARM RIO ACTIVE, White Seashell Eyelet Short
Farm Rio
White Seashell Eyelet Short

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.

Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸