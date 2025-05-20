Daisy Edgar-Jones's Matching Gucci Set Is the Chicest Swap for a Summer Dress I've Ever Seen in Cannes
Everyone on the French Riviera will wear this combo all summer long.
From the moment she set foot at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Daisy Edgar-Jones has running a one-woman Gucci marathon. She and stylist Dani Michelle have showed the label's range on each and every red carpet, turning from a chocolate brown dress set with circular pailettes one day (at the May 18 premiere of The Phoenician Scheme) to a drop-waist velvet and sequin midi the next (for the Kering Women in Motion Awards the following evening).
These looks definitely deliver on the unofficial Cannes dress code: all-out glamour, at all hours of the day. But it's the very first, extremely casual Gucci matching set Edgar-Jones wore to touch down at the festival that I'm eyeing for more than the best-dressed list. I want to buy it right from the actress's closet and wear it in place of all my summer dresses.
Daisy Edgar-Jones likewise chose head-to-toe Gucci for a walk to her hotel on the famed French waterfront. She looked like a living illustration of Croisette style, in an oversize poplin top with dainty eyelet embroidery along the V-neckline and sleeves. Teeny-tiny eyelet shorts were concealed beneath her Gucci top, creating the illusion of a micro-mini dress. She committed to her Cannes resident character with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag and wraparound white sandals.
The wardrobes of Cannes regulars like Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria, and Selena Gomez will claim breezy white sundresses are the standard in casual outfits at the film festival. But Edgar-Jones's Gucci matching set makes a compelling argument for flowing tops and ultra short-shorts. Her all-white outfit easily passes the vibe check for a beachfront weekend. Her drawstring shorts and oversize cotton shirt, however, can function as both a beach cover-up and an evening dinner outfit with the right strappy heels and wicker summer bag.
When I say I'm shopping the sets below to replace the tiered dresses I wore in 2024, I mean it.
Shop Matching Sets Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
-
Summer’s Hottest Bag Trends—All Under $500
21 affordable styles that won't max out my credit card.
-
Eva Longoria Customizes a Runway Gown to Fit Cannes' Strict Dress Code
She's taken this year's dress code in stride.
-
Prince William's Garden Party Guests Give Major Clue About His Future as King
Royal squad, assemble.
-
Eva Longoria Customizes a Runway Gown to Fit the Cannes Film Festival Nudity Ban
She's taken this year's dress code in stride.
-
Rihanna Skips a Cannes After-Party Outfit to Transform Her Original Dress With Ray-Bans and a Blazer
She chose some select outfit updates instead.
-
Rihanna Makes Her 2025 Cannes Film Festival Debut—Fashionably Late, in a Cut-Out Alaïa Dress
Emphasis on the word "fashionable."
-
The Verdict Is in on Kim Kardashian’s Paris Court Outfits
The star's style for an appearance in court has much in common with her billionaire bachelorette looks.
-
Julianne Moore Hard-Launches Bottega Veneta's New Era on the 2025 Cannes Red Carpet
She's the first to wear Louise Trotter's designs for the label.
-
A $4,500 Dior Bag Is the Centerpiece of Jennifer Lawrence's Fifth Cannes Film Festival Outfit
Everyone from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez loves the iconic handbag.
-
Bella Hadid Suits Up in an Archival Pinstripe Work Dress and Kitten Heels
The supermodel put her own spin on the work wardrobe.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Secretly Changes Into Another Exquisite Dior Gown During Her Cannes Film Festival Premiere
The one-shoulder couture gown couldn't have been more different from her first dress of the night.