Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer Go Pantsless in Tailored Suiting

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are at it again.

The twin sisters, who are the daughters of Diana's brother Charles Spencer, have been making very stylish appearances at Milan Fashion Week events over the past few days.

For their latest jaw-dropping look, Amelia and Eliza forwent the pants and showed up to a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Vogue Italia wearing matching oversized white tailored suits as dresses. Both suits were by Elisabetta Franchi, with the label co-hosting the event.

Amelia's suit-dress was made of white satin, and featured a deep V and just two buttons, plus a slit on the long sleeves that gave the impression of a cape. She paired it with black strappy stilettos and a black clutch.

Meanwhile, Eliza's double-breasted suit was slightly longer and higher-necked than her sister's, with two rows of buttons, which made it look more like a formal coat—but playfully styled with bare legs, white pointy stilettos, and a black clutch.

Both women wore their blonde hair in a tight, low ponytail.

In Milan, Eliza and Amelia also attended the Elisabetta Franchi runway show, for which they wore coordinated merlot looks.

Amelia wore a shimmering one-shouldered draped floor-length dress from the label, while Eliza wore a tight-fitting gown in the same color with a gauzy cutout around the midriff.

Amelia and Eliza also attended the Versace show in Milan, this time both wearing all-black but very different outfits.

Lady Amelia opted for a sexy, figure-hugging, knee-length black leather dress with a corseted bodice, paired with black pants and a black handbag. Lady Eliza, as for her, put an evening spin on the business casual look in a tailored black pantsuit, black handbag, and pointy black stilettos.