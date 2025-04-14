Sézane, Zara and Reformation Take the Lead in Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s F1 Grand Prix Fashion

Formula One might be known for its high-speed thrills and roaring engines, but Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie quietly stole the style spotlight at this year's F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain. The royal sisters made a surprise appearance at the event on Sunday, April 13, joining their cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips for some trackside fashion moments—and both showcased some surprisingly affordable high street finds.

Princess Eugenie turned to her go-to maxi dress and white sneaker combo, looking effortlessly chic in a forest green style from Reformation with LØCI trainers. Straw and jute bags are popping up everywhere this season, and Eugenie stayed on trend with a woven style by French brand Muuñ, adding white Gentle Monster sunglasses.

Meanwhile, big sis Beatrice—who coordinated with Princess Eugenie in a patterned green Sézane maxi dress— took a different spin on footwear, wearing a pair of gold Zara T-strap flats that retailed for just £30 at the time. While the shoes are no longer available, never fear: L.K. Bennett makes a nearly identical style.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, joined by Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and a friend, coordinated in green maxi dresses at the F1 Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Second-time new mom Beatrice, who was joined by husband Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi, added a new pair of Ray-Bans to her outfit and toted a camel-colored crossbody by accessible luxury brand Divlos.

Beatrice and Edo welcomed a baby daughter named Athena in January, and the parents looked relaxed during their child-free day out. The duo was pictured chatting with Princess Anne's son and daughter (and Beatrice's cousins), Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, along with Zara's husband, Mike.

As for her outfit, Princess Beatrice took a style cue from another royal cousin's wife, Princess Kate. The Princess of Wales has been a longtime fan of Sézane's breezy French girl styles, and Beatrice's high-necked dress wouldn't look out of place on Kate.

This isn't the first time Bea has channeled the Princess of Wales; in March, she wore a shimmering white Self-Portrait dress for her first post-baby appearance, wearing a bow-trimmed dress that's similar to looks Kate has worn from the brand.

Princess Beatrice wore a pair of affordable Zara flats to the race. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie spent time with cousin Peter Phillips at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)