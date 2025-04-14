Sézane, Zara and Reformation Take the Lead in Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s F1 Grand Prix Fashion
The York sisters revved up their spring style in Bahrain.
Formula One might be known for its high-speed thrills and roaring engines, but Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie quietly stole the style spotlight at this year's F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain. The royal sisters made a surprise appearance at the event on Sunday, April 13, joining their cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips for some trackside fashion moments—and both showcased some surprisingly affordable high street finds.
Princess Eugenie turned to her go-to maxi dress and white sneaker combo, looking effortlessly chic in a forest green style from Reformation with LØCI trainers. Straw and jute bags are popping up everywhere this season, and Eugenie stayed on trend with a woven style by French brand Muuñ, adding white Gentle Monster sunglasses.
Meanwhile, big sis Beatrice—who coordinated with Princess Eugenie in a patterned green Sézane maxi dress— took a different spin on footwear, wearing a pair of gold Zara T-strap flats that retailed for just £30 at the time. While the shoes are no longer available, never fear: L.K. Bennett makes a nearly identical style.
Second-time new mom Beatrice, who was joined by husband Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi, added a new pair of Ray-Bans to her outfit and toted a camel-colored crossbody by accessible luxury brand Divlos.
Beatrice and Edo welcomed a baby daughter named Athena in January, and the parents looked relaxed during their child-free day out. The duo was pictured chatting with Princess Anne's son and daughter (and Beatrice's cousins), Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, along with Zara's husband, Mike.
As for her outfit, Princess Beatrice took a style cue from another royal cousin's wife, Princess Kate. The Princess of Wales has been a longtime fan of Sézane's breezy French girl styles, and Beatrice's high-necked dress wouldn't look out of place on Kate.
This isn't the first time Bea has channeled the Princess of Wales; in March, she wore a shimmering white Self-Portrait dress for her first post-baby appearance, wearing a bow-trimmed dress that's similar to looks Kate has worn from the brand.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Celebrities Are All Trading Sweats for La Ligne's Colby Pants
Once I pulled them on, I understood the hype.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry Allegedly Offered "Olive Branch" to Kate and William
The Duke of Sussex's decision was reportedly an effort "to make peace."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Bella Hadid Skips Festival Style for Gucci's $5,600 Bamboo Bag
She'd rather spend a weekend in Paris than at the music festival.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Beatrice Is Following in the Footsteps of a Surprising Royal With Both Her Charity Initiatives and Her Enviable Wardrobe
The second-time mom has an incredible example in this regal figure.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice Discusses "Sheer Worry" During Second Pregnancy After Learning Daughter Athena Would Arrive Early
"The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry’s Ex, Cressida Bonas, Is Launching a Podcast and Princess Eugenie Is Already Lined Up as a Guest
Other famous faces in the podcast's launch announcement video include Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, and Camilla Alves McConaughey.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Beatrice‘s Baby Daughter Shares a Sweet Tie to Princess Diana's Niece
Although they're not related, there's a connection between the Spencer and Mapelli-Mozzi families.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Lilibet Finds an Unexpected Royal Style Twin in '90s Throwback Photo
Lilibet's floral leggings and hot pink T-shirt look just like one royal relative's 1994 outfit.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jewelry Expert Reveals Who Owns the Most Expensive Royal Engagement Ring
From pink sapphires to classic diamonds, these regal rings don't disappoint.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice Channels Princess Kate in Shimmering Ivory Bows for First Post-Baby Appearance
The new mom honored a "close and personal" cause at a charity fundraiser.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are in a "Desperate Situation" Regarding Prince Andrew
"There's a whole history of bad judgment," a royal expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published