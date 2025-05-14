Duchess Sophie Cements Her Style Star Status After "Royal Sister" Princess Kate Wears Her Favorite Outfit

Whatever Kate Middleton wears, it's sure to sell out—or at least get copied on a more affordable scale—but it seems the Kate Effect has some healthy competition these days. On May 13, the Princess of Wales gave a nod to British fashion in an olive green Victoria Beckham trouser suit as she presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. What most fashion fans didn't realize was that another member of the Royal Family had already worn the outfit in multiple colors—and at the same event as Kate.

Prince William's aunt, Duchess Sophie—who has been married to Prince Edward since 1999—sported the same tailored Victoria Beckham blazer and wide-legged pants, but in a pretty bluebell shade, during a recent trip to Brussels. And in September 2024, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a gray wool version of the designer's Alina trousers to present the same fashion award the Princess of Wales gave to designer Patrick McDowell this week.

The $750 pants are a staple in Sophie's royal wardrobe, with the duchess having worn them on four occasions over the years, including in one of her stylish 60th birthday photos. She also wore the 1970s-inspired trousers during her secret visit to NYC in March, when she attended events on behalf of Plan International UK, a children's charity that fights for girls' rights around the world.

The Princess of Wales wore an olive Victoria Beckham suit to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie wore Victoria Beckham's Alina trousers to present the same award in September 2024. (Image credit: Press Association via AP Images)

Duchess Sophie wore a blue version of the suit during a trip to Brussels in March. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Victoria Beckham trousers are also a favorite of European royals like Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who wore a lemon yellow shade last summer.

As for the Princess of Wales, she paired her Victoria Beckham suit with a white ruffled blouse that has family ties to the royals. The $595 Knatchbull top was designed by Prince William's cousin, Daisy Knatchbull, whose grandmother, the Countess of Mountbatten, was a cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

The trouser suit marks only the second Victoria Beckham outfit the Princess of Wales has worn over the years. In 2023, the royal paired a cream-colored sweater dress from the label with a green Alexander McQueen coat while attending a "Shaping Us" early childhood development event. Her VB moment also marks a return to the suit-heavy aesthetic the princess favored in late 2023 and earlier this year, when Kensington Palace announced that the royal preferred to focus on her work and not her fashion.

