Princess Eugenie Shares a Spring Sister Style Moment With Princess Beatrice at Chelsea Flower Show

Princess Eugenie has been having a busy—and fashion-forward—week, having joined Prince William, Princess Kate and other members of the Royal Family at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, May 20. But along with her $20,000 diamond earrings and dotted Rixo dress, she made another stylish appearance on Monday at the Chelsea Flower Show—and this time, sister Princess Beatrice got in on a matching moment.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters attended a press day for the annual Royal Horticultural Society event on May 19, and Eugenie documented their sisters' afternoon out on Instagram. In one sweet photo, Beatrice and Eugenie are walking with their backs to the camera with their arms around each other. They both went for blue floral outfits at the flower show, with Eugenie dressed in a white floral-print Rebecca Vallance halter dress and Beatrice wearing the same Vampire's Wife dress she wore while viewing her wedding dress on display.

The sisters walked arm-in-arm at the flower show. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Eugenie, seen chatting with Chelsea Pensioners, wore a Rebecca Vallance dress. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Princess Beatrice paired her dress with a navy jacket and matching wedges, while Eugenie accessorized with nude slingbacks, the same $325 tan Flattered clutch she carried on Easter and white sunglasses.

"Such a lovely afternoon visiting the @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show, especially when I get to do it with my sis!" she wrote, adding, "It was fantastic to catch up with @horatiosgarden again and to see their beautiful display."

Earlier in May, Eugenie—who had scoliosis surgery as a teenager—visited Horatio's Garden, a charity that supports people with spinal injuries, while wearing a summery green Diane Von Furstenberg maxi dress.

Eugenie wore nude slingbacks with her halter dress. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Eugenie added that she and Beatrice also visited other displays at the Chelsea Flower Show, "including the @dsscotland Garden, the @hospice_uk Garden for Compassion, the Avanade Intelligent Garden and the Cha No Niwa Japanese Tea Garden (who has won garden of the year)."

On Tuesday, the youngest York daughter switched from florals to polka dots for a Buckingham Palace garden party. Eugenie wore a v-neck navy dress with white dots by celeb fave Rixo, adding a dazzling pair of sapphire and diamond earrings by Garrard and an Emily London hat. And although Princess Beatrice stayed home for the event, she recently walked the red carpet in a Princess Kate-approved black blazer dress by Self-Portrait.