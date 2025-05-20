Princess Eugenie Shares a Spring Sister Style Moment With Princess Beatrice at Chelsea Flower Show
Eugenie coordinated with her big sis in blue florals.
Princess Eugenie has been having a busy—and fashion-forward—week, having joined Prince William, Princess Kate and other members of the Royal Family at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, May 20. But along with her $20,000 diamond earrings and dotted Rixo dress, she made another stylish appearance on Monday at the Chelsea Flower Show—and this time, sister Princess Beatrice got in on a matching moment.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters attended a press day for the annual Royal Horticultural Society event on May 19, and Eugenie documented their sisters' afternoon out on Instagram. In one sweet photo, Beatrice and Eugenie are walking with their backs to the camera with their arms around each other. They both went for blue floral outfits at the flower show, with Eugenie dressed in a white floral-print Rebecca Vallance halter dress and Beatrice wearing the same Vampire's Wife dress she wore while viewing her wedding dress on display.
Princess Beatrice paired her dress with a navy jacket and matching wedges, while Eugenie accessorized with nude slingbacks, the same $325 tan Flattered clutch she carried on Easter and white sunglasses.
"Such a lovely afternoon visiting the @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show, especially when I get to do it with my sis!" she wrote, adding, "It was fantastic to catch up with @horatiosgarden again and to see their beautiful display."
Earlier in May, Eugenie—who had scoliosis surgery as a teenager—visited Horatio's Garden, a charity that supports people with spinal injuries, while wearing a summery green Diane Von Furstenberg maxi dress.
Eugenie added that she and Beatrice also visited other displays at the Chelsea Flower Show, "including the @dsscotland Garden, the @hospice_uk Garden for Compassion, the Avanade Intelligent Garden and the Cha No Niwa Japanese Tea Garden (who has won garden of the year)."
On Tuesday, the youngest York daughter switched from florals to polka dots for a Buckingham Palace garden party. Eugenie wore a v-neck navy dress with white dots by celeb fave Rixo, adding a dazzling pair of sapphire and diamond earrings by Garrard and an Emily London hat. And although Princess Beatrice stayed home for the event, she recently walked the red carpet in a Princess Kate-approved black blazer dress by Self-Portrait.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Princess Eugenie Brings the Bling to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party With $20,000 Diamond Earrings
Go big or go home.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate's Garden Party Guests Give Major Clue as to Who Will Be Their "Rock" When He Becomes King
Royal squad, assemble.
-
Princess Eugenie Discusses Scoliosis Surgery, Says She Had Overcome a "Sense of Shame" to View Her Scars as "Cool"
"I felt very embarrassed about the whole thing. I don't know why or where it came from."
-
Princess Beatrice Channels Princess Kate in Self-Portrait—and Recycles a Dress from Grandma Queen Elizabeth's Memorial Vigil
The royal-favorite blazer dress is always appropriate.
-
Princess Beatrice Pairs $34,000 in Diamonds With a Bold Red Gown at Rare Joint Event With King Charles and Queen Camilla
The royals went glam for a good cause.
-
This Surprising Royal Is the Only Family Member to Have Finished the London Marathon—And They Broke a World Record
The unusual record was set during the 2010 race.
-
The "Frightening" Easter Prank Prince William Once Played on Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
"Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse's head off."
-
How Princess Eugenie's Easter Sunday Outfit Takes Style Tips From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
From her nude heels to her bodycon dress.