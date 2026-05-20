King Charles Is Bringing Princess Charlotte a Special Gift From Northern Ireland—And Says She'll "Love" It
Grandpa Wales will be earning some brownie points.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland this week, and proud grandpa Charles is bringing home a tween-approved souvenir for Princess Charlotte. While visiting Belfast, The King met with small businesses who are supported by The King’s Trust, including jewelry business Empower Flower, who gave him a special something to bring home to 11-year-old Charlotte.
While speaking with business owners at the W5 Life (Learning Innovation for Everyone) program, King Charles met Empower Flower’s owner, Rachel Rose, who told him she’s “trying to encourage people to come off their phones and use their hands to create some magic,” per Hello!
She then gave The King a beaded handbag charm she made for Princess Charlotte, with the monarch replying, “Thank you, she will love that.”
In an exclusive interview with Hello! earlier this month, royal biographer Robert Jobson said that Charlotte “enjoys a close relationship” with her grandfather. “He totally adores her,” the author said. “She loves it when he reads to her in his funny voices.”
Charlotte, who calls King Charles “Grandpa Wales,” is expected to make her next appearance on Saturday, June 13, when she joins the Royal Family for The King's official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour. She's also joined Prince William and Princess Kate at the Wimbledon championships over the past few years, wearing handmade friendship bracelets that she seems to have shared with her grandpa, too.
With Prince William rumored to be heading to the United States for the World Cup, it's possible Charlotte and her siblings could tag along—and what better time to show off her new bag charm?
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.